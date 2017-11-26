Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
CYBER MONDAY DEAL: Encrypt all of your data and surf the web safely with a lifetime of VPNSecure for $24 with coupon code "CYBER40" ×
Government Security The Military United States

FBI Failed To Notify 70+ US Officials Targeted By Russian Hackers (apnews.com) 11

Posted by EditorDavid from the you-may-already-have-won dept.
An anonymous reader quotes the AP: The FBI failed to notify scores of U.S. officials that Russian hackers were trying to break into their personal Gmail accounts despite having evidence for at least a year that the targets were in the Kremlin's crosshairs, The Associated Press has found. Nearly 80 interviews with Americans targeted by Fancy Bear, a Russian government-aligned cyberespionage group, turned up only two cases in which the FBI had provided a heads-up. Even senior policymakers discovered they were targets only when the AP told them, a situation some described as bizarre and dispiriting.

"It's utterly confounding," said Philip Reiner, a former senior director at the National Security Council, who was notified by the AP that he was targeted in 2015. "You've got to tell your people. You've got to protect your people." The FBI declined to answer most questions from AP about how it had responded to the spying campaign... A senior FBI official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the hacking operation because of its sensitivity, declined to comment on timing but said that the bureau was overwhelmed by the sheer number of attempted hacks... A few more were contacted by the FBI after their emails were published in the torrent of leaks that coursed through last year's electoral contest. But to this day, some leak victims have not heard from the bureau at all.
Here's an interesting statistic from the AP's analysis. "Out of 312 U.S. military and government figures targeted by Fancy Bear, 131 clicked the links sent to them."

FBI Failed To Notify 70+ US Officials Targeted By Russian Hackers More | Reply

FBI Failed To Notify 70+ US Officials Targeted By Russian Hackers

Comments Filter:

  • Just a guess (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The FBI didn't want to compromise their ongoing operation. If they had notified the victims, even without disclosing that the hackers were thought to be from Russia, that would've probably caused some of the victims to tip off the fact that there was an FBI investigation into the mail hack.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Yeah. Much better to just let them break in. I like the way you think.

  • Russian "hackers" (Score:3)

    by king neckbeard ( 1801738 ) on Sunday November 26, 2017 @04:24PM (#55626107)
    They keep calling them hackers, but the mention of clicking on links seems to suggest that this was a phishing campaign, which tend to make things more embarrassing than scary.
    • Spear phishing has compromised thousands of major organizations. You don't know what you're talking about if you think hacker groups won't use every means available. Stop running smokescreens thanks.
  • "Three people familiar with the matter — including a current and a former government official — said the FBI has known for more than a year the details of Fancy Bear’s attempts to break into Gmail inboxes." By my calculations that would be the Obama Justice Department, James Comey, and Robert Mueller. AMIRIGHT?

    What could possibly be their motivation for not notifying the targets?

    “IT’S CURIOUS”

Slashdot Top Deals

The Wright Bothers weren't the first to fly. They were just the first not to crash.

Close