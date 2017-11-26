Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
CYBER MONDAY DEAL: Encrypt all of your data and surf the web safely with a lifetime of VPNSecure for $24 with coupon code "CYBER40" ×
Government Security The Military United States

FBI Failed To Notify 70+ US Officials Targeted By Russian Hackers (apnews.com) 28

Posted by EditorDavid from the you-may-already-have-won dept.
An anonymous reader quotes the AP: The FBI failed to notify scores of U.S. officials that Russian hackers were trying to break into their personal Gmail accounts despite having evidence for at least a year that the targets were in the Kremlin's crosshairs, The Associated Press has found. Nearly 80 interviews with Americans targeted by Fancy Bear, a Russian government-aligned cyberespionage group, turned up only two cases in which the FBI had provided a heads-up. Even senior policymakers discovered they were targets only when the AP told them, a situation some described as bizarre and dispiriting.

"It's utterly confounding," said Philip Reiner, a former senior director at the National Security Council, who was notified by the AP that he was targeted in 2015. "You've got to tell your people. You've got to protect your people." The FBI declined to answer most questions from AP about how it had responded to the spying campaign... A senior FBI official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the hacking operation because of its sensitivity, declined to comment on timing but said that the bureau was overwhelmed by the sheer number of attempted hacks... A few more were contacted by the FBI after their emails were published in the torrent of leaks that coursed through last year's electoral contest. But to this day, some leak victims have not heard from the bureau at all.
Here's an interesting statistic from the AP's analysis. "Out of 312 U.S. military and government figures targeted by Fancy Bear, 131 clicked the links sent to them."

FBI Failed To Notify 70+ US Officials Targeted By Russian Hackers More | Reply

FBI Failed To Notify 70+ US Officials Targeted By Russian Hackers

Comments Filter:

  • Just a guess (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The FBI didn't want to compromise their ongoing operation. If they had notified the victims, even without disclosing that the hackers were thought to be from Russia, that would've probably caused some of the victims to tip off the fact that there was an FBI investigation into the mail hack.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Yeah. Much better to just let them break in. I like the way you think.
      • Depends on what information was there, vs compromising what the intel world knows about the Russian/Chinese crackers.
        Snowden was a traitor and gave both a lot of information. Now, we need to make sure that neither of these nations (along with a few other nations/groups) discover how we track them.

  • Russian "hackers" (Score:3)

    by king neckbeard ( 1801738 ) on Sunday November 26, 2017 @04:24PM (#55626107)
    They keep calling them hackers, but the mention of clicking on links seems to suggest that this was a phishing campaign, which tend to make things more embarrassing than scary.
    • Spear phishing has compromised thousands of major organizations. You don't know what you're talking about if you think hacker groups won't use every means available. Stop running smokescreens thanks.

    • You keep calling them trespassers, but they whistled nonchalantly when they passed by the security guards, while carrying FedEx boxes.

      You keep calling them muggers, but they used their finger to make it feel like a gun, when they told their victims to give them their money.

      You keep calling them murderers, but they gave people falsely labeled drugs hoping they'd take them and die.

      Hackers, using the popular definition of people who gain unauthorized access to computer systems, are not always cracking p

      • It's just a conveniently catchy Hollywood buzzword now. Try not to think about it. Hell, North Korea calls itself a "democratic republic". Words mean what people want them to.

  • "Three people familiar with the matter — including a current and a former government official — said the FBI has known for more than a year the details of Fancy Bear’s attempts to break into Gmail inboxes." By my calculations that would be the Obama Justice Department, James Comey, and Robert Mueller. AMIRIGHT?

    What could possibly be their motivation for not notifying the targets?

    “IT’S CURIOUS”
  • The real issue is that they are mixing personal life with military. That absolutely should NOT happen.
    The west continues to drop our guard on classified information which is foolish, esp. since most of personal computers are running Windows. This makes it trivial to crack.
    What is needed is to require that personal stuff either not be ran on military laptops, OR that it be over a VPN/remote display, OR that it simply be on a virtual system, with the personal being the client, not the other way around.

    • The west is not taking Russia and China serious in their work to undermine and destroy us.

      Undermine, yes. Destroy? Hyperbole at its worst. Especially concerning the Chinese, who benefit so much from our relationship. I agree that we need to take foreign intelligence threats more seriously, but that doesn't mean we should return to Cold War mentalities where we dehumanize others, assuming that they want to see us reduced to a heap of rubble.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      A guy once told me that all he does at his civil service job (Port of San Diego) is sit and watch porn all day on his computer. You can't take the stupid out of gov't workers.

  • Why the halt on protecting the US from another nation if it was really another nation?
    Every day wasted is another day the another skilled nation could copy out all the plain text data... again.
    US investigators tried to wait and see with a real extraction effort and allowed a lot of US secrets to walk out in real time while under investigation...
    Methods would have changed by now so who is looking after US domestic collection and who wants easy to find malware code to stay in place?
    Some US investigation has a nice new hidden tool set that offers a Russian skill set and global staging server if detected by other parts of the US gov/mil/contractors?
    The ip range, time of day, code litter is just a cover for deep and long term US investigative skill sets.
    Any private sector person or 3rd party in the private sector has a look, it has to be "Russia" with an easy to find, media friendly "Bear"code litter?
    "CIA anti-forensics tool that makes Uncle Sam seem fluent in enemy tongues" (31 Mar 2017)
    https://www.theregister.co.uk/... [theregister.co.uk]
    Great cover for a long term FBI or other agency investigation.
    The question for people finding the code would be is it US parallel construction https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] or a real US court backed investigation?
    Who domestically is looking at your systems and has the legal power to keep the code in?
    When was the last time an investigation was hidden and results not shared, a domestic US version of Operation Socialist ?
    https://theintercept.com/2014/... [theintercept.com]
    Has the FBI gone back to its Magic Lantern (software) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] and stayed in long term, deep in domestic computer and telco networks?
    Could this be the US version of incorruptible US law enforcement needing hidden tools set well apart form all other US courts, telcos, police, lawyers?
    Greek wiretapping case 2004–05 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]–05
    The Italian SISMI-Telecom scandal https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    US law enforcement has set up a "Royal Ulster Constabulary Special Branch" that does not have to risk talking or sharing with any other part of US law enforcement and is getting results with mil/CIA grade computer systems?

Slashdot Top Deals

"Show me a good loser, and I'll show you a loser." -- Vince Lombardi, football coach

Close