Government The Courts United States

Russia and The US Fight Over Who Gets To Extradite A Hacker (cnn.com) 19

Posted by EditorDavid from the tug-of-war dept.
An anonymous reader quotes CNN: A young Russian alleged to have masterminded a massive hacking of social networks including LinkedIn and Dropbox is now at the center of an extradition struggle between the United States and Russia. Yevgeniy Nikulin was detained in October 2016, in the Czech Republic capital of Prague, after US authorities issued an international arrest warrant for him. He was on vacation there with his girlfriend. A grand jury indictment filed in 2016 in California charges him with computer intrusion and aggravated identity theft, among other offenses. Nikulin denies all the charges. If convicted of all charges, he could face a maximum sentence of more than 50 years in prison and more than $2 million in fines.

But soon after his arrest, Russian authorities also sought his extradition. The Russian charge referred to the alleged theft from an online money transfer company back in 2009. The amount involved was $3,450... The Foreign Ministry in Moscow said soon afterward it was "actively working with the Czech authorities to prevent the extradition of a Russian citizen to the United States."

Russia and The US Fight Over Who Gets To Extradite A Hacker

  • I wonder which taker he would opt for. I suspect it's six of one and half-a-dozen of the other; really screwed either way.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      I don't know the backstory, but based solely on the summary, it sounds more like Russia just wants to get him back home where he won't face much if any punishment rather than letting him go to the US. He will then probably join the Russia "defense" industry (maybe as an offer he can't refuse).

  • I don't want him you can't have him (Score:3)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Sunday November 26, 2017 @01:29PM (#55625473) Journal

    This is just Putin reminding the current US administration who's boss.

  • ... Not the US, not Russia. It's up to the Czech republic to decide which country to let him be extradited to.

    Or, they can decide to not allow him to be extradited at all. Regardless, it's up to them to weigh whatever they estimate the costs to themselves might be for making a decision that is unpopular with somebody else.

    Final answer, it's up the country he's currently in to decide when to allow, where to allow, and even *IF* to allow extradition. Full stop.

  • Hopefully Russia succeeds (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    50 years for hacking is retarded, there should be 0 extraditions to the US until they reform their justice system.

  • its the devil you know... (Score:3)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Sunday November 26, 2017 @02:09PM (#55625631) Homepage
    Reminder: Aaron Schwartz was looking at 35 years in prison for nothing more than a clever wget script. Chelsea Manning was looking at 60 years in prison from Government prosecutors. Julian Assange would certainly see a life sentence, and Edward Snowden would likely be rotting in Guantanamo until death.
    Russia might not have the most open and free system of legal justice, but the US incarcerates more people than any other country in the world, including North Korea. You might want to roll the dice and see if Russia will at least attempt to be reasonable

    • Russia might not have the most open and free system of legal justice, but the US incarcerates more people than any other country in the world, including North Korea. You might want to roll the dice and see if Russia will at least attempt to be reasonable

      Plus, I hear you get all the free tea you can drink on the flight to Russia.

  • How is it that we can't afford trials for more than half of our indictments at home, but we can afford to try and inflict our domestic laws on people in Prague? Surely Microsoft and Dropbox do enough business in the Czech Republic to file local charges there, or is it just that they already have the California criminal justice system on retainer?

