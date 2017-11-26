Patent Trolls Are Losing More. Will America's Supreme Court Change That? (nytimes.com) 13
jespada writes: New York Times has an article warning that the Patent Appeal and Trial Board is being challenged on the basis that patents represent real property and that a government agency is not empowered to take real property.
Here's a quotes from the Times article. (Non-paywalled version here): In the five years since it began its work -- a result of the America Invents Act of 2011 -- the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has saved companies more than $2 billion in legal fees alone, according to Joshua Landau, patent counsel at the Computer and Communications Industry Association, offering an expeditious and relatively cheap avenue to challenge patents of doubtful validity. The benefits of stopping bad patents from snaking their way through the economy have been even greater. Companies no longer have to pay ransom so the threat of lawsuits over dubious royalty payments -- filed by aggressive litigants known as trolls -- will go away... But for all the benefits of culling faulty intellectual-property rights, the board is under existential threat. Next week, the Supreme Court will hear a challenge that the patent office's new procedure is unconstitutional...
Property taxes?
I don't want to hear a damn thing from a patent holding company until they show tax returns demonstrating that they're paying their fair share
Exactly! Either it is property or it isnt.. While in Connecticut i had to pay property taxes on my car even, yet billion dollar "patent portfolios" are property but tax exempt?
The worst part is exactly what you hit upon. Offshore all the profits to avoid paying taxes but sure love the legal system when it is time to sue for patent money..
I'll accept that logic
Yes, it will
Pro Corporate does not mean pro stupid patents...
We will have a very pro corporate supreme court but that does not mean most companies want to encourage patent trolls.
The board determines if the patent is valid (Score:2)
It's not worth the paper it's printed on, except for its value to a criminal.
I suspect, and hope, the Supreme Court refuses to here the case.
Not real property (Score:2)
Because they expire after a prescribed time. The only real property I've ever seen disappear slid into the Skagit River recently.
And if they are real property, then pay up that property tax.
