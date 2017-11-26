Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom--A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at $48 with coupon code "BFRIDAY20" ×
Patents The Courts Government United States

Patent Trolls Are Losing More. Will America's Supreme Court Change That? (nytimes.com) 13

Posted by EditorDavid from the death-by-lawyer dept.
jespada writes: New York Times has an article warning that the Patent Appeal and Trial Board is being challenged on the basis that patents represent real property and that a government agency is not empowered to take real property.
Here's a quotes from the Times article. (Non-paywalled version here): In the five years since it began its work -- a result of the America Invents Act of 2011 -- the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has saved companies more than $2 billion in legal fees alone, according to Joshua Landau, patent counsel at the Computer and Communications Industry Association, offering an expeditious and relatively cheap avenue to challenge patents of doubtful validity. The benefits of stopping bad patents from snaking their way through the economy have been even greater. Companies no longer have to pay ransom so the threat of lawsuits over dubious royalty payments -- filed by aggressive litigants known as trolls -- will go away... But for all the benefits of culling faulty intellectual-property rights, the board is under existential threat. Next week, the Supreme Court will hear a challenge that the patent office's new procedure is unconstitutional...

Patent Trolls Are Losing More. Will America's Supreme Court Change That? More | Reply

Patent Trolls Are Losing More. Will America's Supreme Court Change That?

Comments Filter:
  • If patents are real property, and a company testifies in court that theirs is with a billion dollars, then surely they’ve been paying property taxes on that $1B, right? Because if not, you and I are subsidizing their welfare queen asses by paying our taxes to support the court system that they are using to enforce their “property” rights.

    I don’t want to hear a damn thing from a patent holding company until they show tax returns demonstrating that they’re paying their fair sha

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dk20 ( 914954 )

      Exactly! Either it is property or it isnt.. While in Connecticut i had to pay property taxes on my car even, yet billion dollar "patent portfolios" are property but tax exempt?

      The worst part is exactly what you hit upon. Offshore all the profits to avoid paying taxes but sure love the legal system when it is time to sue for patent money..

  • I'll accept that logic as soon as they also acknowledge that "a government agency is not empowered to create real property," meaning all patents are invalid, and we can shut down the PATB due to it no longer being needed.
  • We're about to get a very, very pro corporate Supreme Court. This is yet another consequence of the 2017 election.
  • Owning an invalid patent is like having a forged property deed.
    It's not worth the paper it's printed on, except for its value to a criminal.
    I suspect, and hope, the Supreme Court refuses to here the case.

  • Because they expire after a prescribed time. The only real property I've ever seen disappear slid into the Skagit River recently.

    And if they are real property, then pay up that property tax.

  • just getting a jump on the response from the hipster crowd.
  • Let's for a moment accept the argument that a patent is real property. that property is created by a government agency it seems it would not be unreasonable to argue they can rescind any patent issued in error without a court order. Otherwise, any error they might make would potentially require a court to correct since they conceivably would be taking real property. I would hope SCOTUS would be loath to open that Pandora's box.

Slashdot Top Deals

Lack of skill dictates economy of style. - Joey Ramone

Close