Patent Trolls Are Losing More. Will America's Supreme Court Change That? (nytimes.com) 37
jespada writes: New York Times has an article warning that the Patent Appeal and Trial Board is being challenged on the basis that patents represent real property and that a government agency is not empowered to take real property.
Here's a quotes from the Times article. (Non-paywalled version here): In the five years since it began its work -- a result of the America Invents Act of 2011 -- the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has saved companies more than $2 billion in legal fees alone, according to Joshua Landau, patent counsel at the Computer and Communications Industry Association, offering an expeditious and relatively cheap avenue to challenge patents of doubtful validity. The benefits of stopping bad patents from snaking their way through the economy have been even greater. Companies no longer have to pay ransom so the threat of lawsuits over dubious royalty payments -- filed by aggressive litigants known as trolls -- will go away... But for all the benefits of culling faulty intellectual-property rights, the board is under existential threat. Next week, the Supreme Court will hear a challenge that the patent office's new procedure is unconstitutional...
Property taxes? (Score:4, Insightful)
I don’t want to hear a damn thing from a patent holding company until they show tax returns demonstrating that they’re paying their fair share to maintain the legal system they disproportionately consume.
Exactly! Either it is property or it isnt.. While in Connecticut i had to pay property taxes on my car even, yet billion dollar "patent portfolios" are property but tax exempt?
The worst part is exactly what you hit upon. Offshore all the profits to avoid paying taxes but sure love the legal system when it is time to sue for patent money..
It's called patent fees, look it up. You pay a fee for application review, pay a fee for after it is granted, pay a renewal fee every 3, 7, and 11 years. So they are paying for their court fees and then some. And if your argument is court fees, then why not just raise court fees for patent cases?
The ignorance on this thread is exponentially increasing. Court fees are paid by the plaintiffs, the patent holder who sues the patent infringer. The defending party doesn't pay court fees.
I'll accept that logic (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
And in that same clause, the government is legally required to take eventually take them away (that's what "for limited times" means), clearly meaning that they are not property in the terms of the fifth amendment protections they are citing here.
Yes, it will (Score:1)
Pro Corporate does not mean pro stupid patents...
I'm afraid it does. The patent trolls do not tend to bother large companies: large companies generally have much better lawyers already on staff, filing patents for the company, who can handle patent trolls as a matter of course. The patents filed by larger companies as a matter of course for them, and the patent suites they gather provide strong protection against smaller companies entering the business and potentially competing with the business. The result is that small companies with limited portfolios
We will have a very pro corporate supreme court but that does not mean most companies want to encourage patent trolls.
We're about to get a very, very pro corporate Supreme Court. This is yet another consequence of the 2017 election.
What planet do you live on?
The biggest "pro-corporation" Supreme Court decision I can think of was Kelo v. City of New London - the land was taken for the benefit of Pfizer. [wikipedia.org]
Who voted for that? The "liberals".
O'Connor's dissent, signed also by Rehnquist and Scalia:
Any property may now be taken for the benefit of another private party, but the fallout from this decision will not be random. The beneficiaries are likely to be those citizens with disproportionate influence and power in the political process, including large corporations and development firms.
From Clarence Thomas' separate dissent:
This deferential shift in phraseology enables the Court to hold, against all common sense, that a costly urban-renewal project whose stated purpose is a vague promise of new jobs and increased tax revenue, but which is also suspiciously agreeable to the Pfizer Corporation, is for a 'public use.'
... Something has gone seriously awry with this Court's interpretation of the Constitution. Though citizens are safe from the government in their homes, the homes themselves are not.
Yep, according to you, Rehnquist, Scalia and Thomas are the epitome of pro-corporation evil, right?
Again, what's the color of the sky on your planet? Cuz it ain't blue.
In theory (Which doesn't matter in this case, but let's stroll down the path anyways) in Eminent domain instances the government is required to pay fair market value for property they seize. I think this is more like civil asset forfiture, except there is due process before they yank the patent out of your glovebox on the side of the road.
Note I started my post with 'In Theory' and not 'In Practice'.
:D
The board determines if the patent is valid (Score:2)
It's not worth the paper it's printed on, except for its value to a criminal.
I suspect, and hope, the Supreme Court refuses to here the case.
"I want a refund!" (Score:3)
And even if the Supreme Court hears the case and decides in favor of the patent holder, it could decide that a refund of fees paid to the USPTO [uspto.gov] for granting an invalid patent constitutes "just compensation" pursuant to the Fifth Amendment.
Patents are granted administratively (Score:2)
Since patents are granted administratively, an administrative finding that the patent was improperly granted seems fine to me.
Article 1, Section 8 of the US Constitution: [usconstitution.net]
The Congress shall have Power
... To promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts, by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries;
That doesn't even mention HOW "Congress shall" do that. "Patents" are therefore a creation of Congress, and they can regulate them as they wish.
Of course, what do I know. The so-called "liberal" Supreme Court justices said the government can take your property and give it to another private person... [wikipedia.org]
Not real property (Score:2)
Because they expire after a prescribed time. The only real property I've ever seen disappear slid into the Skagit River recently.
And if they are real property, then pay up that property tax.
Leaseholds also expire.
Interesting Argument (Score:2)
Not going to work (Score:2)
I'm a lawyer. I work in this field and have been following this case. It's very unlikely to overturn PTAB trials (known as IPRs).
The apellant's argument about "real property" is weak. The Supreme Court has held many times that patents are in essence a public right, or at most quasi-private. They haven't ruled on that question explicitly, but that's consistent with all their recent patent rulings (past 30+ years). A ruling against would also upset settled administrative law precedent in many other a
Patent trolls are not inherently bad. (Score:1)
Consider.
You invent something and patent it. You want to get cash to finance your business and don't want to go after people who infringe it. So you sell it to Nathan Myhrvold's Intellectual Ventures. Now Intellectual Ventures pay you for your patent and do the licence fee collecting themselves. [wikipedia.org]
If Intellectual Ventures didn't exist then you'd be screwed - you'd have spent money on a patent and you need money to run your business but you don't have money for lawyers to collect royalty fees.
Now you can make a
Good luck with that (Score:2)
The SCOTUS has never, that I can remember, sided against Congress in altering the scope of IP law. In fact, the SCOTUS has basically told the public we're SOL if Congress does something we don't like. The "pro-IP side" is part of the general public and has no standing either to challenge Congress in defining the scope of IP protection because Article I, Section 8 is a blank check to Congress.