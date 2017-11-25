Bloomberg Op-Ed: The Internet 'Already Lost Its Neutrality' (japantimes.co.jp) 50
An anonymous reader quotes a new Bloomberg opinion piece on net neutrality: The internet will be filled today with denunciations of this move, threats of a dark future in which our access to content will be controlled by a few powerful companies. And sure, that may happen. But in fact, it may already have happened, led not by ISPs, but by the very companies that were fighting so hard for net neutrality... Our experience of the internet is increasingly controlled by a handful of firms, most especially Google and Facebook. The argument for regulating these companies as public utilities is arguably at least as strong as the argument for thus regulating ISPs, and very possibly much stronger; while cable monopolies may have local dominance, none of them has the ability that Google and Facebook have to unilaterally shape what Americans see, hear and read.
In other words, we already live in the walled garden that activists worry about, and the walls are getting higher every day... The fact that these firms were able to cement their power at the moment when regulators were most focused on keeping the internet open tells you just how difficult it is to get that sort of regulation right; while you are looking hard at one danger, an equally large one may be creeping up just outside the range of your peripheral vision.
Thank you for posting the Bloomberg piece. There are those of us who have been arguing that this is not some high-brow good v. evil debate, but a genuine disagreement on account of economics.
Tons of people here are rightly skeptical of Google, Facebook, at al, but saw nothing suspicious about those companies being the LEADING proponents of net neutrality. Why would these companies, so often duplicitous and manipulative, be coming on so strong for net neutrality? Not out of the goodness of their hearts.
What choices do you have to stay in touch with friends and family online? Honestly. Either you be the weird guy, or use facebook.
What choices do you have for fulltext search? Duckduckgo? Get real.
Compared to those monopolies (which are far more ingrained, because they have a true technological and first to market edge), AT&T and Comcast are fairly banal thing to fix as stuff they do, basically anyone can do with no complex know-how. Can happen either through competetive market
Actually, you don't have a choice to not use Facebook. They and Google track you all over the Internet via various free developer libraries (like Google Fonts and Analytics) and Like and plus buttons.
And your shadow Facebook profile created in colaboration with all YOUR RELATIONS THAT DO USE Facebook makes you just as targetable as Facebook users, except you are even more expensive "product" because you do not use Facebook.
It's not "free competition" if ISPs have quasi-monopoly status - as they do in most areas of the US. It's also not "free competition" when a cable company can degrade the content of its competitors. I'm generally a free-market guy but seeing what Comcast et al did prior to the NN rule, we can expect more of the same.
Only retarded idiots ever thought the Internet was neutral in terms of opinion. The fight over Net Neutrality is something completely different.
Dingdingdingdingding... We have a winner!
Somebody linked to this "But Google!" tripe at Bloomberg yesterday (and a similar piece at WSJ). It's no less disingenuous today.
Not that an assertion from an AC will matter,
The Net Neutrality and there's oligopolies of WEB products and services.
AT&T and Google are not the same thing when it comes to Net Neutrality.
Now, in areas where there is Google Fiber - then we get into the muddy waters.
This was an article trying to jump on the bandwagon to push a different issue which, while compelling of itself, has nothing to do with Net Neutrality.
Net Neutrality has nothing to do with whether one company handles most search requests, or whether one company has the most users, or pictures, or content gated behind accounts. That's what the article author was talking about, but.. that's mostly unrelated to Net Neutrality.
Now, admittedly Cambridge Analytica was the key player in getting both Trump elected and Brexit passed [and I agree with the socioeconomic workers' rights Brexit passage argument], but Facebook and Google most likely played a part as well
In the United States, your experience of the internet is far more controlled by Comcast and one or two other ISPs than it is by Google and Facebook. I can easily avoid using Google or Facebook, but in many areas, there are no practical alternatives to Comcast.
I would argue that having a very few companies controlling access to the internet is what leads to the primacy of Google and Facebook,
I would argue that having a very few companies controlling access to the internet is what leads to the primacy of Google and Facebook, not the other way around.
Google got the way they did because their search was better. People wanted to use it over Altavista, over Yahoo, and later, over Bing. Besides personal choice, it's less the ISP and more the browser defaults chosen by Firefox and IE (before Bing!) that led to Google's rise. Also, gmail was a hell of a lot better than yahoo mail or hotmail.
People wanted to use Facebook because they wanted all their contacts on one site. They didn't want to go to grandma's site on MySpace and the cousins on their own website.
Let me catch them pulling that crap with the VPN I'm required to use for work, and my employer will see them in court.
Companies like Google and Facebook have Loony-tunes power: everyone uses them because everyone uses them. If tomorrow everyone starts using Bing (hey, it could happen...), Google vanishes in a puff of indifference. (kind of like the coyote who doesn't fall until he looks down).
Particularly Google has a heck of a lot of control through android and gets content providers to do things they universally wouldn't otherwise want to do (AMP comes to mind). Yes, it is a prudent time to highlight shenanigans that already unreasonably shape the internet that are already happening without any sort of counter.
Of course, doubling down and also opening the flood gates for the ISPs to also lock things down doesn't help matters.
Relating the evils of Google and Facebook with ISPs is a deliberate attempt to mislead. It's not remotely an equal comparison, at most it's a different problem, and all I hear is "hey, look over there!" The debate about what these companies should be allowed to do is important, but irrelevant to this discussion.
