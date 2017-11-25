Bloomberg Op-Ed: The Internet 'Already Lost Its Neutrality' (japantimes.co.jp) 18
An anonymous reader quotes a new Bloomberg opinion piece on net neutrality: The internet will be filled today with denunciations of this move, threats of a dark future in which our access to content will be controlled by a few powerful companies. And sure, that may happen. But in fact, it may already have happened, led not by ISPs, but by the very companies that were fighting so hard for net neutrality... Our experience of the internet is increasingly controlled by a handful of firms, most especially Google and Facebook. The argument for regulating these companies as public utilities is arguably at least as strong as the argument for thus regulating ISPs, and very possibly much stronger; while cable monopolies may have local dominance, none of them has the ability that Google and Facebook have to unilaterally shape what Americans see, hear and read.
In other words, we already live in the walled garden that activists worry about, and the walls are getting higher every day... The fact that these firms were able to cement their power at the moment when regulators were most focused on keeping the internet open tells you just how difficult it is to get that sort of regulation right; while you are looking hard at one danger, an equally large one may be creeping up just outside the range of your peripheral vision.
Thank you for posting the Bloomberg piece. There are those of us who have been arguing that this is not some high-brow good v. evil debate, but a genuine disagreement on account of economics.
Tons of people here are rightly skeptical of Google, Facebook, at al, but saw nothing suspicious about those companies being the LEADING proponents of net neutrality. Why would these companies, so often duplicitous and manipulative, be coming on so strong for net neutrality? Not out of the goodness of their hearts.
Only retarded idiots ever thought the Internet was neutral in terms of opinion. The fight over Net Neutrality is something completely different.
Dingdingdingdingding... We have a winner!
Somebody linked to this "But Google!" tripe at Bloomberg yesterday (and a similar piece at WSJ). It's no less disingenuous today.
The Net Neutrality and there's oligopolies of WEB products and services.
AT&T and Google are not the same thing when it comes to Net Neutrality.
Now, in areas where there is Google Fiber - then we get into the muddy waters.
This was an article trying to jump on the bandwagon to push a different issue which, while compelling of itself, has nothing to do with Net Neutrality.
Net Neutrality has nothing to do with whether one company handles most search requests, or whether one company has the most users, or pictures, or content gated behind accounts. That's what the article author was talking about, but.. that's mostly unrelated to Net Neutrality.
Net Neutrality is about whether ISPs should be able to throttle companies based on wh
In the United States, your experience of the internet is far more controlled by Comcast and one or two other ISPs than it is by Google and Facebook. I can easily avoid using Google or Facebook, but in many areas, there are no practical alternatives to Comcast.
I would argue that having a very few companies controlling access to the internet is what leads to the primacy of Google and Facebook,
Let me catch them pulling that crap with the VPN I'm required to use for work, and my employer will see them in court.
Companies like Google and Facebook have Loony-tunes power: everyone uses them because everyone uses them. If tomorrow everyone starts using Bing (hey, it could happen...), Google vanishes in a puff of indifference. (kind of like the coyote who doesn't fall until he looks down).
Verizon has power because they own the poles, and the lines, and the trenches. If tomorrow everyone decides to use a different ISP...uhhh...no. You got nowhere to go. And if Verizon starts adding tracking headers to your HTTP requests