Imgur Confirms Email Addresses, Passwords Stolen In 2014 Hack (zdnet.com) 8

An anonymous reader quotes a report from ZDNet: Imgur, one of the world's most visited websites, has confirmed a hack dating back to 2014. The company confirmed to ZDNet that hackers stole 1.7 million email addresses and passwords, scrambled with the SHA-256 algorithm, which has been passed over in recent years in favor of stronger password scramblers. Imgur said the breach didn't include personal information because the site has "never asked" for real names, addresses, or phone numbers. The stolen accounts represent a fraction of Imgur's 150 million monthly users. The hack went unnoticed for four years until the stolen data was sent to Troy Hunt, who runs data breach notification service Have I Been Pwned. Hunt informed the company on Thursday, a US national holiday observing Thanksgiving, when most businesses are closed. A day later, the company started resetting the passwords of affected accounts, and published a public disclosure alerting users of the breach.

  • I don't use imgur in any sort of commentary capacity. You don't need to log in to post images, and that's the key draw, or so I thought. To me it's simply an anonymous pastebin for images. I'm actually amazed anyone has given imgur their email address to begin with.

      Imgur has a huge community of basically viral ad marketers, and rampant narcissism. It's basically the equivalent of neogaf in terms of commentary quality.

