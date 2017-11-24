More Than a Million Pro-Repeal Net Neutrality Comments Were Likely Faked (hackernoon.com) 32
Jeff Kao from Hacker Noon used natural language processing techniques to analyze net neutrality comments submitted to the FCC from April-October 2017 and found that at least 1.3 million pro-repeal net neutrality comments were faked. From the report: NY Attorney General Schneiderman estimated that hundreds of thousands of Americans' identities were stolen and used in spam campaigns that support repealing net neutrality. My research found at least 1.3 million fake pro-repeal comments, with suspicions about many more. In fact, the sum of fake pro-repeal comments in the proceeding may number in the millions. In this post, I will point out one particularly egregious spambot submission, make the case that there are likely many more pro-repeal spambots yet to be confirmed, and estimate the public position on net neutrality in the "organic" public submissions. [The key findings include:]
1. One pro-repeal spam campaign used mail-merge to disguise 1.3 million comments as unique grassroots submissions.
2. There were likely multiple other campaigns aimed at injecting what may total several million pro-repeal comments into the system.
3. It's highly likely that more than 99% of the truly unique comments were in favor of keeping net neutrality.
1. One pro-repeal spam campaign used mail-merge to disguise 1.3 million comments as unique grassroots submissions.
2. There were likely multiple other campaigns aimed at injecting what may total several million pro-repeal comments into the system.
3. It's highly likely that more than 99% of the truly unique comments were in favor of keeping net neutrality.
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
Pick 100 names from the tens of thousands of people who supposedly posted "The unprecedented regulatory power the Obama Administration imposed on the internet is smothering innovation..." and look up their phone numbers.
Call them and ask if they posted that comment.
When they all ask what the hell you're talking about, there's your evidence.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Wouldn’t have mattered. https://tech.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Right, we'll be SO much better served if msmash continues to post stories about mobile homes while marking submissions critical of social media as "spam".
Re: (Score:2)
It may be happening regardless. But keep working the analysis on the comments. In particular, anything that might identify their source.
IANAL, but this kind of misrepresentation could be grounds for charges under Section 1001, Title 18 USC [wikipedia.org]. A friendlier future administration might pursue charges.
Re: (Score:1)
Specific big business even.
There's plenty of big business that wants NN
Just in time (Score:5, Insightful)
Quick! (Score:2)
We need to do less with HASTE! As long as we do nothing about it the free market will work out a solution and we can avoid communism and loose our freedoms and end up like Cuba if we investigtate.
Meanwhile, Slashdot hasn't once posted... (Score:2)
.. the actual proposed changes :
http://transition.fcc.gov/Dail... [fcc.gov]
Oh look, this is all about changing back ISP classification from Utilities to Information services. Not so black and white now uh ? Too bad the media is banking on keeping people mad and uninformed.
Re: (Score:2)
Fuck you moron. This is about taking ALL protection away from ISP abuse and rent seeking. Only a moron would claim its "just about reclassifying them as an information service"
Just a hunch (Score:3)
I bet they were considered anyway (Score:2)
I bet they were considered anyway [vocativ.com] even if they made no serious legal argument [slashdot.org] whatsoever
Doesn’t matter. (Score:1)
The cork-schnorkeler in charge of the FCC would have schnorkled the corks he was beholden to schnorkel no matter how the comments would have shaken out.
How many were Russian bots? (Score:3)
With the apparent integration between the Republican party and Russia it's getting harder to tell the home-grown corruption from the interference of a hostile foreign power.