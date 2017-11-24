Google and Apple Order Telegram To Nuke Channel Over Taylor Swift Piracy (torrentfreak.com) 3
An anonymous reader writes: Instant messaging client Telegram has for the first time blocked access to an entire channel following pressure from Google and Apple. A channel, called Any Suitable Pop, was found distributing copyright infringed copies of songs from Taylor Swift's new album 'Reputation'. It's understood that following complaints from Universal Music, Google and Apple ordered Telegram to take action.
Re: (Score:1)
Do you know what's funny? The text of your posts are displayed as BLACK ON WHITE.
What? (Score:2)
Did someone warn people in southern England and northern France?
And since when does Google and Apple have nukes?!