Google and Apple Order Telegram To Nuke Channel Over Taylor Swift Piracy (torrentfreak.com) 14
An anonymous reader writes: Instant messaging client Telegram has for the first time blocked access to an entire channel following pressure from Google and Apple. A channel, called Any Suitable Pop, was found distributing copyright infringed copies of songs from Taylor Swift's new album 'Reputation'. It's understood that following complaints from Universal Music, Google and Apple ordered Telegram to take action.
Did someone warn people in southern England and northern France?
And since when does Google and Apple have nukes?!
> And since when does Google and Apple have nukes?!
Between them, they could buy Academi's private army (formerly better known as Blackwater) many thousand times over. So yeah, the next logical step would be nukes. I hear there's a buyer's market in the streets around Kremlin.
Think you lost everyone at Taylor Swift. She's got all the talent and sex appeal of a stick of linguine.
I don't know give her a little more credit than that. Seems that at least she can count while acting out her music vids and putting down the tracks. She must have at least had some couching from musicians even if she can or can't read a lead sheet line. She has a pleasant face, a sense of timing, can carry a tune or at least seems to rely less on autotune than most of the other new faces out there.
Oh well, so much for that (Score:1)
Another one bites the dust.. Is there any safe system that can't be censored??
On the other hand, they should have kept the thread private. Whoops!