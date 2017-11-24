There's Now a Dark Web Version of Wikipedia (vice.com) 2
An anonymous reader shares a report: In many parts of the world, like North America, using Wikipedia is taken for granted; hell, there are even Twitter accounts to track government employees editing the internet's free encyclopedia while on the clock. But in other places, like Turkey or Syria, using Wikipedia can be difficult, and even dangerous. To make using Wikipedia safer for at-risk users, former Facebook security engineer Alec Muffett has started an experimental dark net Wikipedia service that gives visitors some strong privacy protections. The project is unofficial; for now, Wikipedia isn't involved. So it's a bit janky. The service uses self-signed certificates that may trigger a security warning in Tor, so you have to manually white-list the addresses, which takes a couple minutes.
There's Now a Dark Web Version of Wikipedia More | Reply Login
There's Now a Dark Web Version of Wikipedia
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals