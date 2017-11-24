EU Lawmakers Back Exports Control on Spying Technology (reuters.com) 11
An anonymous reader shares a report: EU lawmakers overwhelmingly backed plans on Thursday to control exports of devices to intercept mobile phone calls, hack computers or circumvent passwords that could be used by foreign states to suppress political opponents or activists. Members of the European Parliament's trade committee voted by 34 votes to one in favor of a planned update to export controls on "dual use" products or technologies. The EU has had export controls since 2009 on such dual use products including toxins, laser and technology for navigation or nuclear power, which can have a civilian or military applications but also be used to make weapons of mass destruction. The EU has felt that spyware or malware and telecom of Internet surveillance technologies are increasingly threatening security and human rights and proposed a modernization of its export control system to cover cyber-surveillance.
"The move is part of the EU’s strategy to take advantage of the trade vacuum left by more protectionist U.S. President Donald Trump both in terms of striking trade accords with other countries and setting values for global trade."
It appears the trade commission decided to increase trade by restricting trade, and creating regulations that make no sense. (Are they really going to stop the export of computers and SDR? Not that those are made in Europe anyway, but why let that stop a futile gesture?).
Hey, let's cheer them on, at least they aren't starting any wars or insulting other world leaders.
Are they really going to stop the export of computers and SDR? Not that those are made in Europe anyway, but why let that stop a futile gesture?
I know at least one deep packet inspection equipment maker [napatech.com] here, off the top of my head. I'm sure there are many others.
They are introducing measures to increase trade, but one provision of those new measures is to safeguard the EU's moral stance on the export of surveillance equipment to states where it might be abused.
Unfortunately they don't seem to be including the UK on the list of abusers, but it's still better than nothing.
...they are saying, "We don't want these devices to be used to oppress other nation's citizens just our own so we won't let them be exported."
After all, if they have strict restrictions on exporting them who do you think will be buying and using most of them?
Perhaps those regulations don't make sense to you. Likewise, you don't make sense to me.
A stunning analysis based in logic and pure sequitur. Applauded to be you are. Infallible well logic sense is done!
"The EU has felt that spyware or malware and telecom of Internet surveillance technologies are increasingly threatening security and human rights"
