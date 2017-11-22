How a Wi-Fi Pineapple Can Steal Your Data (And How To Protect Yourself From It) (vice.com) 16
An anonymous reader writes: The Wi-Fi Pineapple is a cheap modified wireless router enables anyone to execute sophisticated exploits on Wi-Fi networks with little to no networking expertise. A report in Motherboard explains how it can be used to run a Wall of Sheep and execute a man-in-the-middle attack, as well as how you can protect yourself from Pineapple exploits when you're connected to public Wi-Fi. "... it's important that whenever you are done connecting to a public Wi-Fi network that you configure your phone or computer to 'forget' that network. This way your device won't be constantly broadcasting the SSIDs of networks it has connected to in the past, which can be spoofed by an attacker with a Pineapple," reports Motherboard. "Unfortunately there is no easy way to do this on an Android or an iPhone, and each network must be forgotten manually in the 'Manage Network' tab of the phone's settings. Another simple solution is to turn off your Wi-Fi functionality when you're not using it -- though that isn't as easy to do on some devices anymore -- and don't allow your device to connect to automatically connect to open Wi-Fi networks."
nothing new here. (Score:2)
MITM wifi attacks and hotpot impersonation have been a thing for the better part of a decade now, what does this bring to the table that malicious actors didn't already have?
Re: (Score:2)
This brings nothing new. The same old solution from over a decade ago works just as well - connect to a VPN.
Android supports this, I'd be surprised if iOS didn't as well.
Re: (Score:2)
MITM wifi attacks and hotpot impersonation have been a thing for the better part of a decade now, what does this bring to the table that malicious actors didn't already have?
Yes, but now it has a Web 2.fucking.0 name, a marketing slogan and can be encased in a plastic pineapple. Cant you see how this is completely different?
I'm not buying it (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Especially since you can construct something much smaller, with COTS parts, for less than half that.
(psst... hacked zsun + USB battery pack. Other than N, and maybe really loud antennas, it can do anything this thing does. Total price: retail ~35$)
Obligitory (Score:2)
Pen Pineapple Apple Penetration.
Already fixed (Score:2)
Take a look, I'm not connected with the project.
Try making it clear (Score:3)
Great! (Score:2)
All WiFi devices are vulnerable. OK I am going to turn off wi-fi and use only mobile data
Next?
Rouge Cell towers, stingrays,
...
ALL OUR BASES ARE BELONG TO THEM