Uber Concealed Cyberattack That Exposed 57 Million People's Data (bloomberg.com) 7
According to Bloomberg, hackers stole the personal data of 57 million customers and drivers from Uber. The massive breach was reportedly concealed by the company for more than a year. From the report: Compromised data from the October 2016 attack included names, email addresses and phone numbers of 50 million Uber riders around the world, the company told Bloomberg on Tuesday. The personal information of about 7 million drivers were accessed as well, including some 600,000 U.S. driver's license numbers. No Social Security numbers, credit card details, trip location info or other data were taken, Uber said. At the time of the incident, Uber was negotiating with U.S. regulators investigating separate claims of privacy violations. Uber now says it had a legal obligation to report the hack to regulators and to drivers whose license numbers were taken. Instead, the company paid hackers $100,000 to delete the data and keep the breach quiet. Uber said it believes the information was never used but declined to disclose the identities of the attackers.
Here's how the hack went down: Two attackers accessed a private GitHub coding site used by Uber software engineers and then used login credentials they obtained there to access data stored on an Amazon Web Services account that handled computing tasks for the company. From there, the hackers discovered an archive of rider and driver information. Later, they emailed Uber asking for money, according to the company.
They paid off criminals? (Score:4, Insightful)
Sure, you can trust them to delete the data they stole.
They won't just take your hush money and sell the data anyway.
Yeah, that was my first thought; you NEVER pay ransom when what was stolen is also valuable to someone else. You're dealing with criminals, and you expect honest behaviour?
You also never pay ransom when you can't stop them from simply repeating their crime, but that doesn't really apply in this case. And if you can afford to take the hit, you don't pay ransom simply to make the crime less profitable in general.
Let's say you only want to keep the breach quiet...
>Let's say you only want to keep the breach quiet...
Well, then, everything worked out!
Rats, if you're holding Uber stock (Score:5, Insightful)
No Social Security numbers, credit card details, trip location info or other data were taken, Uber said.
Given Uber's track record, this is the guarantee equivalent of "The check's in the mail" and "No, those jeans don't make you look fat."