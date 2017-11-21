FCC Announces Plan To Repeal Net Neutrality (nytimes.com) 79
FCC on Tuesday said it plans to dismantle landmark regulations that ensure equal access to the internet, clearing the way for companies to charge more and block access to some websites. From a report on the New York Times: The proposal, put forward by the F.C.C. chairman, Ajit Pai, is a sweeping repeal of rules put in place by the Obama administration that prohibited high-speed internet service providers from blocking or slowing down the delivery of websites, or charging extra fees for the best quality of streaming and other internet services for their subscribers. The clear winners from the move would be telecom giants like AT&T and Comcast that have lobbied for years against regulations of broadband and will now have more control over the online experiences of American consumers. The losers could be internet sites that will have to answer to telecom firms to get their content in front of consumers. And consumers may see their bills increase for the best quality of internet service. Note from the editor: the aforementioned link could be paywalled; consider the alternative sources: NPR, ArsTechnica, Associated Press, BBC, Axios, Reuters, TechCrunch, and Slate.In a statement, EFF said: It is worth reflecting on just how wildly unsupported by the public and wrong the FCC is on its effort to end an Open Internet. More than 1000 small businesses, investors, and technology startups in all 50 states have publicly opposed the proposal. More than 900 online video creators that produce content for more than 240 million viewers oppose the FCC plan. Over 200 international businesses and organizations have weighed in opposition. Fifty-two racial justice, civil rights, and human rights organizations have filed in support of the current rules. Dozens of ISPs across the country have told the FCC to leave the rules in place. Libraries, around 120,000 in total, from across the United States support retaining the Open Internet Order. Privacy organizations have told the FCC that its proposal would further degrade broadband user privacy and therefore oppose the proposal. State Attorneys General from Illinois, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine and Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Oregon, Vermont, Washington and DC support retaining the existing consumer protections. Sixty Mayors across the country have filed their opposition to the FCC plan. The National Association of Realtors expressed their support for keeping a legally enforceable Open Internet rule. And 1.52 million unique comments (as in people navigating the cumbersome FCC website directly to submit a statement rather than use a form letter website) were submitted in support of Title II and Network Neutrality versus only 23,000 supporting the FCC. A recent poll has found that 77 percent of Americans support retaining the current Network Neutrality rules (the poll broke it down to 73 percent of Republican voters, 80 percent of Democratic voters, and 76 percent of independents). The numbers are even higher when Americans are asked whether they support privacy protections, such as requiring ISPs to obtain consent from users before monetizing with third parties (85 percent Republicans, 82 percent Democrats, and 78 percent independents). So if the public and virtually every facet of Internet culture (including ISPs) oppose the FCC's plan, then why are we even going down this path? To put it simply: the FCC is not serving the public interest, but rather is serving the interests of the very few but massive vertically integrated ISPs that support the current agency's agenda.
FTC Commissioner Terrell McSweeny criticized the move. She said, "So many things wrong here, like even if FCC does this FTC still won't have jurisdiction. But even if we did, most discriminatory conduct by ISPs will be perfectly legal. This won't hurt tech titans with deep pockets. They can afford to pay all the trolls under the bridge. But the entrepreneurs and innovators who truly make the Internet great won't be so lucky. It will be harder for them to compete. The FCC is upending the Internet as we know it, not saving it."
This is what the internet looks like when there is no net neutrality. Earlier today, news outlet Motherboard suggested we should build our own internet if we want to safeguard the essence of open internet.
Re: (Score:3)
Have you ever actually read Orwell? (Score:2, Insightful)
The irony is that you are quoting Orwell but apparently have never actually READ Orwell, because his whole thesis is about the dangers of GOVERNMENT. Using Orwell to argue for more government is literally the 180 degree opposite of logic.
Re: (Score:2)
So, yes, in that regard, most believe it's Government's job to setup protections - since corporations have shown time after time they put profit over safety or human life.
It this case, Net Neutrality tells ISP's they CAN NOT sell your personal surfing behavior or prioritize one
Re:We need to talk about the ECONOMICS (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
The solution to bad government is more government
Re: (Score:2)
It's the New York Times... (Score:2)
It's content-free
Re: (Score:2)
Net neutrality doesn't mean that you are entitled to free content.
It did for most of the last twenty years.
Paywalled (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Net neutrality has nothing to do with moderation.
You browse at -1, you get to ignore the moderation you don't seem to like. All comments are still treated equally in terms of you getting to see them. That's net neutrality.
If Slashdot starts charging money to transmit left-leaning comments, or reduces the bandwidth given to right-wing comments, that's non-neutral.
Really, it is not strange to be pro-net neutrality in a world where carriers are both bandwidth providers and content producers.
Government should protect citizens from abuse. (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Repeal and replace in one bill then. A gap in regulation shouldn't be allowed because it could be an attempt to use the "grinch tactic" to achieve deregulation.
Re: (Score:2)
Lots of time in lots of places. What kind of example do you want? Do you want real world? Do you want experimental? Do you macro or micro examples? Seriously there are thousands of results a google search away. Why are you even suggesting that it be done this way? It's not a good way to govern a nation, let alone a nation such as the US. It's bad policy on a number of levels.
But I don't think you want good, relevant policy. I think you don't want anything of the sort. I think you want governmental failure.
Re:Title II (Score:2)
So Title II: That's the thing that says Internet carriers are "telecommunications carriers". Right?
And by the way they shouldn't set up "highwayman" selective toll stations on their routes, and should just let all the legal traffic through without bias.
Yes. That sounds horrible. (sarcasm).
you forgot Dre^W Vince Foster (Score:2)
Too bad we're stuck with this ineffectual crybaby loser instead.
Trump and his crew are like bad tenants (Score:1)
Yes this is completely on-topic. Read between the lines.
Having wild red-tape destroying parties that leave your place filthy (coal), with polluted air (more fossil fuels).
Also, they crank up the heat, and flood the basement.
They rip up the rules of peaceful, just co-habitation. You notice the place being occupied by bling-encrusted gang lords and thugs with guns.
You have to work really hard to kick them out at the first opportunity, before they completely trash the place beyond repair.
Re: (Score:1)
People who were paying lower rates and getting throttled or what exactly?
First world problems
This is such a half-baked way of putting Karl Marx into technology.
I know, I know
Re: (Score:1)
MAGA
I meant to write: But MAGA.
Mid term elections are one year away. Support the candidates that won't do Twitler's bidding. And make sure you vote.
editor's note (Score:2, Funny)
Best chance at reversal of this in the near future (Score:5, Interesting)
Hope that the EFF's and ACLU's inevitable lawsuits are successful. Otherwise, good luck getting people to vote in the right people to enshrine into law some feasible NN protection.
Re: (Score:1)
Except
I am so dizzy trying to understand what we are supposed to believe.
Re: (Score:2)
Ajit Pai (and his GOP-appointed counterpart) had their minds made up years ago, and his doggedly stubborn position feels like it's based in ideology instead of the facts presented by his opponents.
Just compare this PBS.org interview [pbs.org] where Mr. Pai used the same selective dodging of the facts pointed out by NN advocates (especially John Oliver's piece on the subject back in the day) that don't support his point of view. Then watch John Oliver's simplistic but factually correct episodes from 2014 [youtube.com] and 2017 - Pa [youtube.com]
A Win-Win Scenario! (Score:1)
I'm the Company. I do charge for:
1) (End-user) Giving "faster" access to more part of the Web.
2) (Websites) For adding them to the "faster" list.
It's a Win-Win! Thank you very much Trump (and start paying me right now you thieves [aka "users"])!
Re: (Score:3)
Comcast already tiers my internet and I pay for the Blast! one or whatever which has artificial boosts. I don't see a big difference here.
Repeal of *2015* FCC Title II you mean ? (Score:5, Interesting)
and so i announce my plan to prioritize traffic. (Score:5, Insightful)
These improvements include:
1: null-routing all known advertisement servers.
2: implementing our own caching DNS to avoid SRVFAIL redirection.
3: Installation of noscript, adblock, ssl everywhere and other script and advertising element blocking extensions to our browsers.
4: implementing open source VPN technology in our home networks
5: returning our wireless routers -- which are used by many providers to advertise public SSID's for other network subscribers to use -- and implementing secured open-source solutions.
Re:and so i announce my plan to prioritize traffic (Score:4)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
This will allow ISP's to increase their revenue and use that money to improve and expand their infrastructure.
Haven't we been giving them millions in payments and tax breaks for years to do that very thing? Hasn't happened yet.
Re: (Score:3)
Then why aren't there more lawsuits about it and why aren't ISPs losing and being forced to build it out?
Re:Net Neutrality is Actually Bad (Score:4, Informative)
This will allow ISP's to increase their revenue and use that money to improve and expand their infrastructure. I'm actually for reduced latency and increased bandwidth, unlike many here it seems.
Since I don't have any mod points now to downmod you as a troll, I'll take the bait instead. Dude! Do you really think AT&T, Comcast, and their like, really NEED more money in order to "improve and expand"? They're swimming in cash right now, and they still take, and make, every possible opportunity to charge more for less. And what good are "reduced latency and increased bandwidth" if you can only take advantage of them when connecting to the sites and services your provider has climbed into bed with, and when other traffic is artificially throttled just to encourage you to drink their particular brand of Kool-Aid? Fer chrissake, they're turning what should be considered public infrastructure into a series of private toll roads - are you seriously OK with that?
Re: (Score:2)
This will allow ISP's to increase their revenue and use that money to improve and expand their infrastructure. I'm actually for reduced latency and increased bandwidth, unlike many here it seems.
I wonder how many more millions it will take to effectively combat the blind ignorance you've demonstrated here...
Re: (Score:3)
Serious question: Just how much money do you think they need to increase their network capacity and reach new communities?
https://www.divisionofwealth.c... [divisionofwealth.com]
Real talk, the net got worse after Net Neutrality (Score:1)
We've had Net Neutrality for a couple years now and yet the internet is an even worse place than it was several years ago when Net Neutrality wasn't even a thing.
Re: (Score:2)
We've had Net Neutrality for a couple years now and yet the internet is an even worse place than it was several years ago when Net Neutrality wasn't even a thing.
Ah, so carving content up into basic, standard, and premium internet tiers will make that better, right? Because we all love how cable has fucked over content for the last quarter century.
Yes, the internet has gotten increasingly worse, but that's been going on for the last two fucking decades.
Making America great again (Score:2)
All is on course to screw the little guy and give the big companies more power, more money and less incentive to promote a healthy open internet.
It was fun while it lasted. Let the GREATNESS of ISP's dictating what we can access and how fast. Enjoy. Hope you guys got what you wanted.
How long before the ISP's in America start turning the screws and cutting off access to all but their approved sites list? Sigh. Is there any incentives for ISP's to keep things open? Sure is a lot of incentive now to clos
Meh (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
The UN doesn't prevent corruption. It ENFORCES it!
Re: (Score:2)
What "next democratic administration"?
Websites run by critics of the current administration will simply fail to load. From now on the Republican Party is the only party.
Re: (Score:2)
NN isn't the issue, competition is (Score:2)
NN is only an issue because there is no competition. And there is no competition mostly because only the big ISPs are allowed to do last mile service. A small mom and pop ISP could offer last mile internet to a LIMITED number of people. Just as a mom and pop sandwich shop can offer less coverage than McDonalds.
Fiber is cheap. The backbone providers are happy to connect ANYONE to the backbone that gets to them.
So why can't we run fiber? Because the big ISPs have exclusive franchise licenses that preclude any