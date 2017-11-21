Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


FCC Announces Plan To Repeal Net Neutrality (nytimes.com) 79

Posted by msmash from the breaking-news dept.
FCC on Tuesday said it plans to dismantle landmark regulations that ensure equal access to the internet, clearing the way for companies to charge more and block access to some websites. From a report on the New York Times: The proposal, put forward by the F.C.C. chairman, Ajit Pai, is a sweeping repeal of rules put in place by the Obama administration that prohibited high-speed internet service providers from blocking or slowing down the delivery of websites, or charging extra fees for the best quality of streaming and other internet services for their subscribers. The clear winners from the move would be telecom giants like AT&T and Comcast that have lobbied for years against regulations of broadband and will now have more control over the online experiences of American consumers. The losers could be internet sites that will have to answer to telecom firms to get their content in front of consumers. And consumers may see their bills increase for the best quality of internet service. Note from the editor: the aforementioned link could be paywalled; consider the alternative sources: NPR, ArsTechnica, Associated Press, BBC, Axios, Reuters, TechCrunch, and Slate.

FTC Commissioner Terrell McSweeny criticized the move. She said, "So many things wrong here, like even if FCC does this FTC still won't have jurisdiction. But even if we did, most discriminatory conduct by ISPs will be perfectly legal. This won't hurt tech titans with deep pockets. They can afford to pay all the trolls under the bridge. But the entrepreneurs and innovators who truly make the Internet great won't be so lucky. It will be harder for them to compete. The FCC is upending the Internet as we know it, not saving it."

This is what the internet looks like when there is no net neutrality. Earlier today, news outlet Motherboard suggested we should build our own internet if we want to safeguard the essence of open internet.
In a statement, EFF said: It is worth reflecting on just how wildly unsupported by the public and wrong the FCC is on its effort to end an Open Internet. More than 1000 small businesses, investors, and technology startups in all 50 states have publicly opposed the proposal. More than 900 online video creators that produce content for more than 240 million viewers oppose the FCC plan. Over 200 international businesses and organizations have weighed in opposition. Fifty-two racial justice, civil rights, and human rights organizations have filed in support of the current rules. Dozens of ISPs across the country have told the FCC to leave the rules in place. Libraries, around 120,000 in total, from across the United States support retaining the Open Internet Order. Privacy organizations have told the FCC that its proposal would further degrade broadband user privacy and therefore oppose the proposal. State Attorneys General from Illinois, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine and Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Oregon, Vermont, Washington and DC support retaining the existing consumer protections. Sixty Mayors across the country have filed their opposition to the FCC plan. The National Association of Realtors expressed their support for keeping a legally enforceable Open Internet rule. And 1.52 million unique comments (as in people navigating the cumbersome FCC website directly to submit a statement rather than use a form letter website) were submitted in support of Title II and Network Neutrality versus only 23,000 supporting the FCC. A recent poll has found that 77 percent of Americans support retaining the current Network Neutrality rules (the poll broke it down to 73 percent of Republican voters, 80 percent of Democratic voters, and 76 percent of independents). The numbers are even higher when Americans are asked whether they support privacy protections, such as requiring ISPs to obtain consent from users before monetizing with third parties (85 percent Republicans, 82 percent Democrats, and 78 percent independents). So if the public and virtually every facet of Internet culture (including ISPs) oppose the FCC's plan, then why are we even going down this path? To put it simply: the FCC is not serving the public interest, but rather is serving the interests of the very few but massive vertically integrated ISPs that support the current agency's agenda.

  • Paywalled (Score:3, Insightful)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Tuesday November 21, 2017 @02:16PM (#55597139) Homepage Journal
    The article saying that Net Neutrality is going to be dismantled is behind a paywall. This is the Internet 2017.
  • I wish the U.S. had a healthy government. Let's work toward that goal.

    • Yes this is completely on-topic. Read between the lines.

      Having wild red-tape destroying parties that leave your place filthy (coal), with polluted air (more fossil fuels).
      Also, they crank up the heat, and flood the basement.
      They rip up the rules of peaceful, just co-habitation. You notice the place being occupied by bling-encrusted gang lords and thugs with guns.

      You have to work really hard to kick them out at the first opportunity, before they completely trash the place beyond repair.

    • Who was getting abused before net neutrality?

      People who were paying lower rates and getting throttled or what exactly?

      First world problems ...

      This is such a half-baked way of putting Karl Marx into technology.

      I know, I know ... I don't "understand" because I don't like Joseph Stalin, or whatever.

  • editor's note (Score:2, Funny)

    by Dthief ( 1700318 )
    all sites are paywalled

  • Best chance at reversal of this in the near future (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, 2017 @02:18PM (#55597177)

    Hope that the EFF's and ACLU's inevitable lawsuits are successful. Otherwise, good luck getting people to vote in the right people to enshrine into law some feasible NN protection.

    • I see ... so NN is what is protecting the elections from being hijacked.

      Except ... oh wait! We're supposed to believe the Russians hijacked the elections while NN was in place!

      I am so dizzy trying to understand what we are supposed to believe.

    • Ajit Pai (and his GOP-appointed counterpart) had their minds made up years ago, and his doggedly stubborn position feels like it's based in ideology instead of the facts presented by his opponents.

      Just compare this PBS.org interview [pbs.org] where Mr. Pai used the same selective dodging of the facts pointed out by NN advocates (especially John Oliver's piece on the subject back in the day) that don't support his point of view. Then watch John Oliver's simplistic but factually correct episodes from 2014 [youtube.com] and 2017 - Pa [youtube.com]

  • I'm the Company. I do charge for:

    1) (End-user) Giving "faster" access to more part of the Web.
    2) (Websites) For adding them to the "faster" list.

    It's a Win-Win! Thank you very much Trump (and start paying me right now you thieves [aka "users"])!

    • Comcast already tiers my internet and I pay for the Blast! one or whatever which has artificial boosts. I don't see a big difference here.

  • Repeal of *2015* FCC Title II you mean ? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by RedK ( 112790 ) on Tuesday November 21, 2017 @02:19PM (#55597199)
    Because that's what is actually happening. Rules that even the Obama appointed FCC chairman said were overreaching and would stiffle Internet growth, while not doing what Net Neutrality proponents were even asking for.

  • and so i announce my plan to prioritize traffic. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Tuesday November 21, 2017 @02:25PM (#55597269) Homepage
    In light of this tremendous achievement by Chairman Pai, I and many other Slashdotters will now begin the efficient and productive streamlining of our internet traffic so as to prioritize content and improve the internet experience.
    These improvements include:

    1: null-routing all known advertisement servers.
    2: implementing our own caching DNS to avoid SRVFAIL redirection.
    3: Installation of noscript, adblock, ssl everywhere and other script and advertising element blocking extensions to our browsers.
    4: implementing open source VPN technology in our home networks
    5: returning our wireless routers -- which are used by many providers to advertise public SSID's for other network subscribers to use -- and implementing secured open-source solutions.

  • We've had Net Neutrality for a couple years now and yet the internet is an even worse place than it was several years ago when Net Neutrality wasn't even a thing.

    • We've had Net Neutrality for a couple years now and yet the internet is an even worse place than it was several years ago when Net Neutrality wasn't even a thing.

      Ah, so carving content up into basic, standard, and premium internet tiers will make that better, right? Because we all love how cable has fucked over content for the last quarter century.

      Yes, the internet has gotten increasingly worse, but that's been going on for the last two fucking decades.

  • All is on course to screw the little guy and give the big companies more power, more money and less incentive to promote a healthy open internet.

    It was fun while it lasted. Let the GREATNESS of ISP's dictating what we can access and how fast. Enjoy. Hope you guys got what you wanted.

    How long before the ISP's in America start turning the screws and cutting off access to all but their approved sites list? Sigh. Is there any incentives for ISP's to keep things open? Sure is a lot of incentive now to clos

  • Meh (Score:4, Interesting)

    by lexman098 ( 1983842 ) on Tuesday November 21, 2017 @03:03PM (#55597569)
    This honestly doesn't worry me too much. If the Trump admin can repeal the regulation so easily then the next democratic administration can re-institute it just as easily. The ISPs know this, so I doubt they'll invest too much in paid prioritization in the near future.
    • What concerns me is handing over the internet to the UN while both parties were AGAINST it and no one was able to explain why it was happening.

      The UN doesn't prevent corruption. It ENFORCES it!

    • What "next democratic administration"?

      Websites run by critics of the current administration will simply fail to load. From now on the Republican Party is the only party.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kirgin ( 983046 )
      Canadian here, here is how I would make sure I was still in power. I would get the voting records of everyone I could, or use analytics to determine the political allegiance. Then I do this: Sorry Mr. Democrat, you will need to pay $$$ to find the location of voting stations in your area. Sorry Mr. Democrat, you will need to pay $$$ to turn off the turdstorm of republican propaganda hitting you every internet page you visit. You can try our "VOTETRUMP" exclusion package. Sorry Senator Turbostein you have

  • NN is only an issue because there is no competition. And there is no competition mostly because only the big ISPs are allowed to do last mile service. A small mom and pop ISP could offer last mile internet to a LIMITED number of people. Just as a mom and pop sandwich shop can offer less coverage than McDonalds.

    Fiber is cheap. The backbone providers are happy to connect ANYONE to the backbone that gets to them.

    So why can't we run fiber? Because the big ISPs have exclusive franchise licenses that preclude any

