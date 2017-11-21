Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Censorship

Hitler Quote Controversy In the BSD Community 71

Posted by msmash from the topsy-turvy-world dept.
New submitter Seven Spirals writes: Recently, the FreeBSD folks have removed Fortune with a fairly predictable far right 4chan condemnation. Then last weekend saw a lively debate on NetBSD's current-users mailing list about the inclusion of Hitler quotes in the Fortune database with dozens of posts falling on the left and right. The quotes themselves are fairly tame material probably intended as cautionary. However, the controversy and the reaction of BSD users has been real and very diverse. So far, the result has been to pull Fortune out of FreeBSD and to relocate the quotes into the "offensive" database in NetBSD's case.

Hitler Quote Controversy In the BSD Community More | Reply

Hitler Quote Controversy In the BSD Community

Comments Filter:

  • Might have been nice if the summary explained... (Score:3, Informative)

    by PeeAitchPee ( 712652 ) on Tuesday November 21, 2017 @01:06PM (#55596399)

    ...briefly what fortune is in this context (as in, the Unix program, not the magazine, town, or band):

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fortune_(Unix)

    • ...briefly what fortune is in this context (as in, the Unix program, not the magazine, town, or band):

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fortune_(Unix)

      For once I actually knew exactly what it was in reference to. I'm used to most Slashdot articles being like this - "FartKnocker, a new OO programming language that everybody is using, just got a new release" or talking about new tools that do things that other tools already did but somebody didn't think the older tools were cool enough so they wrote completely new ones that don't add any new functionality but work in more complex ways and are much harder to use than the older tools and they just pretend t

    • Has been in Emacs for a long time (among many other things of course)

  • I refuse to be trolled (Score:3)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Tuesday November 21, 2017 @01:09PM (#55596431)
    Some people enjoy getting trolled, but I refuse to care about something so nonsensical as fortune. Is it stable? Can it be used to run exploits or escalate privileges? If not, then I don't care. For people who care, fork it or overload with -nohitler parameter.

    • This. Fortune is just a database of strings. It is as much a library as a public library, there seems to be gentrification in the community, IMO, if it offends get over it. Don't go and try to memory hole history, it happened, the west is the way it is now due to the battles, but you have to remember at the time Hitler did have a following, no matter how right or wrong, it is worth remembering what he did so that it can be avoided in the future. If we ignore it fully then how can we be wise to stop a repeat

    • Some people enjoy getting trolled, but I refuse to care about something so nonsensical as fortune. Is it stable? Can it be used to run exploits or escalate privileges? If not, then I don't care. For people who care, fork it or overload with -nohitler parameter.

      The rise of the intolerant easily offended sort and social media lynch mobs backing them should concern all of us. The phenomena is detrimental to free societies the world over.

  • They have to muck with politically insensitive shit that's been around for decades.

  • /g/ isn't """alt-right"", and to assume anyone who is annoyed with the trend of ignoring or removing history is """alt-right""" is foolish.

  • FORTRAN? The syntactically incorrect statement "DO 10 I = 1.10" will parse and
    generate code creating a variable, DO10I, as follows: "DO10I = 1.10" If that
    doesn't terrify you, it should.

    In other words, the fortune database contains a fair bit of wisdom, a lot that is very funny (it is SUPPOSED to be funny/ironic/satirical/wiseass), and a certain amount that is shocking just because.

    What it is not supposed to be is boring. Or, for that matter, a fortune. I no longer generate a fortune on login or logout t

  • They are still available to install if someone feels like being edgy, and there was already a defined repository for other offensive material. This is a non issue in my opinion.

  • When? (Score:2)

    by PPH ( 736903 )

    Mao quotes to be deleted when?

  • I'm in the minority on this one, but I really think even open source projects are "companies," and their supporters should try to avoid promoting topics most people find inappropriate. I'm not saying people can't express these opinions personally, but I do think the right wing is cherry-picking incidents so they can promote the "look at these triggered safe-space Millenials" meme to full effectiveness. When a company is dragged into these discussions, it just leads to a mess. I suppose I am somewhat in favo

Slashdot Top Deals

You scratch my tape, and I'll scratch yours.

Close