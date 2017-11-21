Hitler Quote Controversy In the BSD Community 71
New submitter Seven Spirals writes: Recently, the FreeBSD folks have removed Fortune with a fairly predictable far right 4chan condemnation. Then last weekend saw a lively debate on NetBSD's current-users mailing list about the inclusion of Hitler quotes in the Fortune database with dozens of posts falling on the left and right. The quotes themselves are fairly tame material probably intended as cautionary. However, the controversy and the reaction of BSD users has been real and very diverse. So far, the result has been to pull Fortune out of FreeBSD and to relocate the quotes into the "offensive" database in NetBSD's case.
Might have been nice if the summary explained... (Score:4, Informative)
...briefly what fortune is in this context (as in, the Unix program, not the magazine, town, or band):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fortune_(Unix)
Re: (Score:1)
Marxist predictions of a revolution in a wealthy capitalistic society failed to materialize; the "proletariat" was enjoying an increasing standard of living in Britain and Germany, where these revolutions were supposed to have occurred, which really upset and confused the devout Marxists.
So, Marxists began to split into factions, which tried to revise or reinterpret Marxist teachings to include nationalism (rather than classism) and to include direct violent upheaval rather than passive waiting. In Italy, there were the rise of the syndicated "unions", or "fascists", where the struggle became between not rich and poor people, but between rich and poor countries. This idea of nationalistic socialism spread to Germany, which added to it the idea that there is a struggle between the races, too.
Why did the Nazis so hate the ? Because the communists were rivals for the Nazis socialist powerbase; all of this stuff is leftism
In Europe, the people on the "right" were the monarchists, who wanted to conserve the old order.
In America, the people on the "right" are the people who want to conserve the ideals of the American Revolution, in the face of the unending onslaught from leftist "progressives"; the "right" are the true Americans, who want a small government whose sole role is to protect the rights of the people (notice, the government doesn't grant rights, but rather protects rights), whereas the leftists want to increase power ever more in the centralized state, and either spread their control to the rest of the world (kind of a communist outlook) or simply nationalize large swaths of society (kind of like the fascists of Italy and Germany).
Either way, the point is that Marxists, Communists, Leninists, Trotskyists, Stalinists, Nazis, Socialists, Progressives, Antifa, etc., are all Leftist political movements.
Can I interest you in a position as a helicopter pilot?
Re: (Score:2)
Here is a list of quotes that were removed. I am not sure if this is all of them, or just a sample:
"Everlasting peace will come to the world when the last man has slain the last but one." -- Adolph Hitler
"I shall give a propagandist reason for starting the war, no matter whether it is plausible or not. The victor will not be asked afterwards whether he told the truth or not. When starting and waging war it is not right that matters, but victory." -- Adolph Hitler
"Success is the sole earthly judge of right
Re: (Score:2)
...briefly what fortune is in this context (as in, the Unix program, not the magazine, town, or band):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fortune_(Unix)
For once I actually knew exactly what it was in reference to. I'm used to most Slashdot articles being like this - "FartKnocker, a new OO programming language that everybody is using, just got a new release" or talking about new tools that do things that other tools already did but somebody didn't think the older tools were cool enough so they wrote completely new ones that don't add any new functionality but work in more complex ways and are much harder to use than the older tools and they just pretend t
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Issue? (Score:5, Informative)
In FreeBSD's Fortune database (a database of quotes that are randomly shown in some areas of the UI for entertainment purposes, such as on login for example), there were quotes from Adolf Hitler (and some of the ones linked in TFS were incredibly sexist). They were finally removed even though there was a code commit to do it 12 years ago that was rolled back. The alt-right was angered by this. The quotes were moved into an extension of the Fortune database where offensive material is contained.
Re: (Score:2)
https://svnweb.freebsd.org/bas... [freebsd.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Some of the quotes are shown in the Twitter post. They're so sexist, James Damore could identify them as such.
Re:Issue? (Score:4)
The hacker community has always been full of people with a certain kind of personality. That kind of personality can laugh at Hitler. But hackers are a dying breed. Software development is no longer driven by that "hacker" personality, and the software development community now has to be much more sensitive and respectful of a more diverse population. Which means no more Hitler jokes, or casual swearing, or crude innuendos, or Monty Python references, or etc etc. Oh well, it was fun (for the hackers) while it lasted.
Re: (Score:2)
"I don't understand what the issue is here.
Could somebody please explain?"
Perhaps an example from brainyquotes (sic) will help.
"Anyone who sees and paints a sky green and fields blue ought to be sterilized.
Adolf Hitler"
Read more at: https://www.brainyquote.com/au... [brainyquote.com]
I refuse to be trolled (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
This. Fortune is just a database of strings. It is as much a library as a public library, there seems to be gentrification in the community, IMO, if it offends get over it. Don't go and try to memory hole history, it happened, the west is the way it is now due to the battles, but you have to remember at the time Hitler did have a following, no matter how right or wrong, it is worth remembering what he did so that it can be avoided in the future. If we ignore it fully then how can we be wise to stop a repeat
Re: (Score:2)
Some people enjoy getting trolled, but I refuse to care about something so nonsensical as fortune. Is it stable? Can it be used to run exploits or escalate privileges? If not, then I don't care. For people who care, fork it or overload with -nohitler parameter.
The rise of the intolerant easily offended sort and social media lynch mobs backing them should concern all of us. The phenomena is detrimental to free societies the world over.
Re: (Score:2)
As soon as all the Hitler, Nazi, and Civil War stuff goes away the sooner we can finally start saying those things never happened. That is the goal right?
The sooner it can happen again. The masses that silence are not evil. They are the instrument of evil.
Re: (Score:2)
Yep, that's why the people against displaying them in public want them put into a museum and only shown in the proper educational context, so that we will forgeOH WAIT...
Re: (Score:2)
OH... WAIT...
Re: (Score:2)
1 knocked down by an angry mob vs. maybe a dozen carefully and professionally relocated? Is cherry picking all you got?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Having nothing more important on their plate... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
What does the 'S' in NSDAP stand for?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No, you fucking idiot! Nazis were a far-right group from the outset
...
You were misinformed. The Nazis were fascists, and fascism is neither left nor right. Fascist ideology takes from both the left and the right of the political spectrum. Fascism will do things like coop the workers and the industrialists, bringing both under their control and leveraging both as convenient.
this labeling is silly (Score:2)
/g/ isn't """alt-right"", and to assume anyone who is annoyed with the trend of ignoring or removing history is """alt-right""" is foolish.
rgb@loki|B:1001fortune (Score:2)
FORTRAN? The syntactically incorrect statement "DO 10 I = 1.10" will parse and
generate code creating a variable, DO10I, as follows: "DO10I = 1.10" If that
doesn't terrify you, it should.
In other words, the fortune database contains a fair bit of wisdom, a lot that is very funny (it is SUPPOSED to be funny/ironic/satirical/wiseass), and a certain amount that is shocking just because.
What it is not supposed to be is boring. Or, for that matter, a fortune. I no longer generate a fortune on login or logout t
No reason to get upset either way. (Score:2)
When? (Score:2)
Mao quotes to be deleted when?
Discourse is much more public now (Score:2)
I'm in the minority on this one, but I really think even open source projects are "companies," and their supporters should try to avoid promoting topics most people find inappropriate. I'm not saying people can't express these opinions personally, but I do think the right wing is cherry-picking incidents so they can promote the "look at these triggered safe-space Millenials" meme to full effectiveness. When a company is dragged into these discussions, it just leads to a mess. I suppose I am somewhat in favo
The actual quotes (Score:2)
https://svnweb.freebsd.org/bas... [freebsd.org]
I think it's not exactly sincere Hitler supporters that are the only ones that could think the change a bad idea. I would think pretending those things were never said because we are hurt they were ever said is harmful for the future. Lest we have public figures repeat many of those patterns without recognizing the problem because we bury our heads in the sand at the past when it offends us.