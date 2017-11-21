To Save Net Neutrality, We Must Build Our Own Internet (vice.com) 32
In light of reports that FCC plans to announce a full repeal of net neutrality protections later this week, Jason Koebler, editor-in-chief of Motherboard, suggests that it is time we cut our reliance on big telecom monopolies. He writes: Net neutrality as a principle of the federal government will soon be dead, but the protections are wildly popular among the American people and are integral to the internet as we know it. Rather than putting such a core tenet of the internet in the hands of politicians, whose whims and interests change with their donors, net neutrality must be protected by a populist revolution in the ownership of internet infrastructure and networks. In short, we must end our reliance on big telecom monopolies and build decentralized, affordable, locally owned internet infrastructure. The great news is this is currently possible in most parts of the United States. There has never been a better time to start your own internet service provider, leverage the publicly available fiber backbone, or build political support for new, local-government owned networks. For the last several months, Motherboard has been chronicling the myriad ways communities passed over by big telecom have built their own internet networks or have partnered with small ISPs who have committed to protecting net neutrality to bring affordable high speed internet to towns and cities across the country.
states have internal networks with spare fiber (Score:2)
however, the big issue is the connection to our old friend, The Connected Internet. if you don't live next to a peering point, you are going to have to backhaul to it, or hook to another Tier 1 or 2 provider who is. money, money, money. lighting the glass is not free, either.
pipe dream.
Re: (Score:2)
Also, unless there are massive advances in satellite internet (which there very well could be), the reliance upon massive corporations who own backbones will always be there holding us back.
We need advanced technology to free us but the problem is that R&D projects are always going to be hamstrung by lobbyists and big corps.
The other big issue here is student debt, tbh. Take any PHD and unless they sell their soul to big corps, they are penniless. It reminds me of guys like Tesla, who despite all of his
Last Mile Problems (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
This is the real problem to building your own Internet: Comcast and friends make that illegal b/c it kills profits.
Obligatory Futurama joke (Score:5, Funny)
FCC: Enjoy your corporate owned internet!
Bender: Yeah, well... I'm gonna go build my own internet infrastructure, with blackjack and hookers.
In fact, forget the internet thing!
Re: (Score:3)
I believe the subject of the article was written as a bet to see how long it would take for the first reference about blackjack and hookers to be posted.
Yeah, that'll work (Score:4, Insightful)
I'd be interested to see how these "communities" manage to afford to lay their own billion dollar T1 backbone infrastructure. Good luck rattling the tin for the funds for that! You might as well say people who are fed up with traffic laws should built their own highways - a dose of realism is needed here people. Infrastructure is NOT cheap.
Great reasoning there (Score:1)
If you want me to join, there are conditions (Score:2)
we must end our reliance on big telecom monopolies and build decentralized, affordable, locally owned internet infrastructure. The great news is this is currently possible in most parts of the United States
If you want me to join this effort, there are some conditions. First, no Google, Facebook, or the like. Second, no government involvement in setting policy or in enforcement.
You know what? Forget it. I think what I am actually looking for is FidoNet.
Line of sight net (Score:2)
Side step the corroded copper!
https://www.extremetech.com/ex... [extremetech.com]
https://hackaday.com/2017/04/1... [hackaday.com]
https://thenewstack.io/laser-r... [thenewstack.io]