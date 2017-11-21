Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Privacy Android Google

Google Collects Android Users' Locations Even When Location Services Are Disabled

Posted by msmash
Google has been collecting Android phones' locations even when location services are turned off, and even when there is no carrier SIM card installed on the device, an investigation has found. Keith Collins, reporting for Quartz: Since the beginning of 2017, Android phones have been collecting the addresses of nearby cellular towers -- even when location services are disabled -- and sending that data back to Google. The result is that Google, the unit of Alphabet behind Android, has access to data about individuals' locations and their movements that go far beyond a reasonable consumer expectation of privacy. Quartz observed the data collection occur and contacted Google, which confirmed the practice. The cell tower addresses have been included in information sent to the system Google uses to manage push notifications and messages on Android phones for the past 11 months, according to a Google spokesperson. They were never used or stored, the spokesperson said, and the company is now taking steps to end the practice after being contacted by Quartz. By the end of November, the company said, Android phones will no longer send cell-tower location data to Google, at least as part of this particular service, which consumers cannot disable.

  • Uhhhh (Score:2, Insightful)

    by sunami88 ( 1074925 )
    Not that it makes it OK (at all), but raise your hand if you're surprised. No one? Yup, pretty much. Do No Evil went out the window a long time ago. Google is creepy.

  • So tablets and other devices that don't have cellular capability are affected as well?

  • I my phone in "airplane mode" with location off 90% of the day. Collect that data! I get better battery life. No nuisance interruptions. And no tracking.

    When I need services, of course, I turn on all services. Most of the time. It is off. At home, I put it in "airplane mode" with location disabled, and then WIFI on, when it is important for me to do so.

  • IOW that's reason why we such precise traffic reports for some time additionally to the best times to go to a restaurant, a movie theater, a sauna, a spa, etc. because it reports when it's overcrowed and when not.
    It's a good thing.
    Thank you, Google.

  • They already map IP addresses rather precisely so all they need is the IP address your phone uses (through WiFi) to figure out where you are so long as one device somehow provided them its location from that IP address. In effect, your 'location' is turned on the moment somebody else has or had 'location' turned on while connected to that wifi access point.

  • I do not yet have a smart phone addiction. In fact I most often leave mine completely OFF unless I need to use it for something. Sometimes it stays off for a week at a time. Amazingly liberating.
  • Is apple any better? I might have to set aside my hate for apple after the fanless g4 power supply debacle.

