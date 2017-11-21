Trump Administration Tightens Scrutiny of Skilled Worker Visa Applicants (inc.com) 45
wyattstorch516 writes: The Trump administration is tightening the scrutiny on the H-1B visa program (Warning: paywalled; alternative source). Changes would undo actions by the Obama administration. There are two big regulatory changes looming that would undo actions by the Obama administration. "The first change allowed spouses of H-1B workers the right to work. That regulation is being challenged in court and the Trump administration is expected to eliminate the provision rather than defend it," reports WSJ. "The second change affects the Optional Practical Training program, which allows foreign graduates from U.S. colleges in science and technology an extra two years of work authorization, giving them time to win an H-1B visa. The Trump administration could kill that benefit or reduce the two-year window, according to people familiar with the discussions." The Journal highlights a "series of more modest changes that have added scrutiny to visa processing":
- "USCIS directed last month that adjudicators no longer pay 'deference' to past determinations for renewal applications. This means an applicant's past approval won't carry any weight if he or she applies for a renewal.
- The agency is conducting more applicant interviews, which critics say slows the system. The agency spokesman says this process will ramp up over several years and is needed to detect fraud and make accurate decisions.
- In the spring, the agency suspended premium processing, which allowed for fast-track consideration to those who paid an extra fee. This option wasn't resumed until October, meaning many workers who qualified for a coveted H-1B visa had to wait months for a decision.
- State Department officials have been told to consider that Mr. Trump's 'Buy American, Hire American' executive order directs visa programs must 'protect the interests of United States workers.' And the Foreign Affairs Manual now instructs officers to scrutinize applications of students to ensure they plan to return to their home countries. A State Department official said the official rules haven't changed but said a 'comprehensive' review is under way."
First off, it's "President Trump" and execution of his platform is pretty much what the voters expect, isn't it? Or have we come to expect less of our voted officials?
Even though the U.S. citizens did not elect him
President Trump is our constitutionally elected president. If you don't like the process spelled out in our Constitution, feel free to start the amendment process.
Failing that, feel free to leave.
Everyone expected that, but ultimately we were all pleasantly surprised.
One last time: we do not directly elect the President. The States do. As they have since the founding of the Republic. That being said, why is it wrong for taxpayer funds to be directed to American citizens and American products ??
pretty much what the voters expect
The voters (by a margin of 2.9 million) expected Hillary Clinton to be president. I guess neither of you are getting what you want today.
That's less than a 1% margin of the population, ya moron. What's the matter? You're with her, but she can't do math[1] either?
[1] Exhibit A: Their flawed polling.
Here we go again...another Trumptard who hates to have the fact that his god is a cheating con artist pointed out.
So how's that boycott working out?
It really is a fitting symbol of the insane level of polarization in US politics that an article simply reporting on what the administration is doing is labeled 'anti-Trump clickbait'. Hint: If reporting on the actions of your president counts as 'anti-Trump', that should tell you a lot about the level of competence of Trump and his suitability to rule.
But nah, better just to shut your ears and yell about boycotts and witch hunts, right? Reminds me of Gollum from the Lor
There's no practical way to actually force them to hire qualified US applicants. They can just make up ridiculous requirements and then wave them for the cheapest H1B that comes along. This is how it's already working. All this action could possibly do is drive up the cost of H1B workers. Most likely it won't even do that. It'll just consolidate the hiring process to some agency the Trump family profits from directly. It won't actually create more real jobs for citizens, or break the salary stagnation
also need rules so they can't post jobs that no USC can fill and an min pay start at 80K + COL boosts. Maybe even a few check applicants that they must explain why they did not get called / did not get an interview.
Now the POTUS needs to get the SCROTUSES that sit on the SCOTUS and interpret the COTUS for the POTUS to re-interpret the COTUS to protect American Jobs.
Doing so will require the support of all the ROTUSES and SOTUSES of both HOTUSES and of course the GOTUSES of the SOTUS.
If the POTUS can't do that, than why don't we just elect a cat to sit in as the POTUS.
Now that Mar-a-lago is fully staffed (Score:2, Troll)
Just in time!
Do as I say, not as I do (Score:2, Troll)
http://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/trumps-mar-lago-approval-hire-70-foreign-workers-51041012 [go.com]
You fix H1-B's by not leashing the employee (Score:1)
I'm a US citizen who just took a job in Japan and the system here is that once you get your visa, you can work anyone you want to work for the duration of the visa (1 year). After that time is up, your current employer has to sponsor you. It changes the dynamic because the employer knows they can't hold onto you so they they a) only invest in someone they really want and b) do what they can to make sure you are _happy_ working for them because they don't want to have to go through the whole process again.
In practice, given the delay and the uncertainity no one does.
Easy to change the dynamic. Make it portable. Any employer who gets approval for temporary worker for a specific job can hire a preexisting H1B without going through the lottery. An employer must demonstrate the job that is open has no eligible American applying for it. Once the government agrees either they can sponsor a new person and
This could wreck my group.. (Score:1)
Large-ish tech company (ASIC design), headquarters in SV, but we're a satellite office elsewhere. Of maybe 40 people, I'd wager at least a third are H1B, and probably a quarter are on OTP. And we're growing and still hiring.
We've posted and solicited all over, websites LinkedIn, colleges, etc. We just can't get very many American applications. No idea why, but we hire from the pool of applicants, so we have lots of talented H1Bs. If this goes through, our applicant pool is going to get even smaller.
Have you tried offering more money? Maybe work with a local college to teach some courses on VHDL?
We've posted and solicited all over, websites LinkedIn, colleges, etc. We just can't get very many American applications. No idea why, but we hire from the pool of applicants, so we have lots of talented H1Bs. If this goes through, our applicant pool is going to get even smaller.
I would think that would be something of value to know. Maybe not by you specifically, but I'd think the hiring managers would want to know why they can't find many local applicants. Or maybe they like it that way and don't want to know.
What will become of the Simpsons?
Don't worry, Apu is a citizen. https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
To all liberals whining about enforcing the law (Score:2)
Immigration law is just that - law. Enforcing the law is the job of the executive branch. I see nothing wrong with enforcing the laws on the books. If you don't like the law - work with your congresscritter to change the law.
For businesses claiming a "shortage of talent" - I want to ask one question: How many internships and apprenticeships have you sponsored? I'm not talking about running-for-coffee internships. I'm talking about partnering with one or two local engineering colleges, taking a couple
Actual rules about PT (Score:2)
There are two optional practical trainings possible for students admitted to accredited US universities. Curricular Practical Training that happens before graduation. and Optional Practical Training, that happens after graduation. Both are limited to 12 months. In addition for STEM graduates, there is an additional 15 mont