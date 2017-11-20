Over 400 of the World's Most Popular Websites Record Your Every Keystroke (vice.com) 131
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: The idea of websites tracking users isn't new, but research from Princeton University released last week indicates that online tracking is far more invasive than most users understand. In the first installment of a series titled "No Boundaries," three researchers from Princeton's Center for Information Technology Policy (CITP) explain how third-party scripts that run on many of the world's most popular websites track your every keystroke and then send that information to a third-party server. Some highly-trafficked sites run software that records every time you click and every word you type. If you go to a website, begin to fill out a form, and then abandon it, every letter you entered in is still recorded, according to the researchers' findings. If you accidentally paste something into a form that was copied to your clipboard, it's also recorded. These scripts, or bits of code that websites run, are called "session replay" scripts. Session replay scripts are used by companies to gain insight into how their customers are using their sites and to identify confusing webpages. But the scripts don't just aggregate general statistics, they record and are capable of playing back individual browsing sessions. The scripts don't run on every page, but are often placed on pages where users input sensitive information, like passwords and medical conditions. Most troubling is that the information session replay scripts collect can't "reasonably be expected to be kept anonymous," according to the researchers.
Quite often, these scripts are part of jQuery or some other JS framework that "needs" to know your keystrokes as a part of the web site interface, "application" if you will. Sure, this info can be used nefariously, but most likely the purpose is the web site interface mechanics itself.
Did you even read the article? It discusses session replay marketing firms, such as FullStory. These are emerging companies that are finding their session recording software on more and more websites every day.
You're getting dangerously close to summoning him.
You use what called a hosts file. Can be found on Windows and Linux. Someone can add their two cents on IOS.
You can always block them through an ad-blocker, noscript or things of that nature in your browser.
Let's design a domain blocker (Score:2)
Give me a spec for what such a tool should do, and I might see if someone can build one and release it as free software. Does this feature set sound right for a minimum viable product?
Previously I would have said NoScript
Use it again. NoScript [mozilla.org] has been released for Firefox 57 [hackademix.net].
Yandex searches as you type, so its hardly surprising it captures and sends the keystrokes in realtime....
But then again, so does Google, so why isn't Google on that list?
I started typing:
"I fucking hate you, Microsoft. I'm going to bomb your Azure datacenters and slit your throats. Eat shit and die, you incompetent fucks."
Then I deleted it and actually submitted:
"Dear Microsoft. I hereby request that you close my Azure account as I found the service unsuitable to my specific needs at this time. Thank you very much in advance. Sincerely yours, X."
So now you're telling me that they have seen the first version?
Re: Name names (Score:2, Informative)
https://webtransparency.cs.princeton.edu/no_boundaries/session_replay_sites.html
400 ? (Score:5, Interesting)
How about a list please, a useful list, name of company, data stolen, scripts and cookies to be killed upon a slow smouldering flame. How can you say 400 without having a list of the 400. That 400 players to add to noscript and cookiemonster.
Re:400 ? (Score:5, Informative)
Here is the list, linked to from the actual article. List of 400 [princeton.edu]
Privacy Badger fixes most of this automatically. It's a good option for less technical people.
uBlock Matrix with "medium mode" (https://github.com/gorhill/uBlock/wiki/Blocking-mode:-medium-mode) kills it completely. Without medium mode it also kills it, but you are reliant on the block list authors keeping up with whatever changes are made. Since this threat is so well known, they are probably on top of it.
How about a list please, a useful list, name of company, data stolen, scripts and cookies to be killed upon a slow smouldering flame. How can you say 400 without having a list of the 400. That 400 players to add to noscript and cookiemonster.
...and how bad is this flaw? Can they read everything I type in the browser tab where this website is loaded, everything I type in the browser regardless of the tab I'm using or can they literally key-log everything typed on the computer as long as the browser is running in the background?
This is (sort of) old news (Score:4, Informative)
For years now I've been operating under the assumption that websites collect as much data on user interaction as possible, even including things like what links you mouse over (not necessarily click on), how long you spend reading content before moving on, and how long the cursor remains on different parts of the page. This is yet one more reason why I never browse without NoScript and uBlock Origin. Fortunately, as reported in the first link:
Does tracking protection help?
Two commonly used ad-blocking lists EasyList and EasyPrivacy do not block FullStory, Smartlook, or UserReplay scripts. EasyPrivacy has filter rules that block Yandex, Hotjar, ClickTale and SessionCam.
Now that this practice is getting a little more attention, here's hoping that more of these sites will be added to popular blocklists.
I have a nervous habit of idly swirling the mouse around while I read, and I've long suspected that sites were logging these movements. So, it's a habit that I've never tried to break, but rather I've been hoping that by passing the cursor over all sorts of page elements hundreds of times in the course of a few minutes, I'm screwing with their data collection somehow.
As one of the links even mentions, Facebook was caught doing the same with status updates (recording everything you type, even if you delete it before posting) back in 2013. What's news here is the extent to which websites are doing this these days.
For years now I've been operating under the assumption that websites collect as much data on user interaction as possible,
This is the price you pay for a free Internet. "Free" meaning "no charge".
Here are your choices.
[ ] Pay for every website you access
[ ] Have websites spy on you and collect as much information on you as they possibly can
Those are your only choices. Pick one.
I'm not saying it's right or desirable, but that's just the way it is.
Ignored option (Score:2)
That's funny, my recollection is that we managed pretty well without the spying for at least a decade, and yet during that time the Web grew from an academic/enthusiast medium into a mass communication medium. It turned out that countless people were willing to contribute without trying to exploit others for profit as their only motive.
Indeed, social media today, arguably including sites like this one, is still built almost entirely from contributions given freely by normal people. It's just that today, ins
This is yet one more reason why I never browse without NoScript and uBlock Origin.
In Firefox 57 there's now also the option to turn on its built-in tracking protection all the time [mozilla.org], as opposed to only in private browsing mode.
privacy.trackingprotection.enabled in Fx 52 (Score:2)
And even in earlier versions, such as the Firefox 52 that people are using in order to give Mozilla a few more months to make necessary APIs available to WebExtensions, the user can turn on Tracking Protection system-wide by entering about:config and turning on privacy.trackingprotection.enabled. The drawback is that several sites, such as TV Tropes, intentionally conflate tracking protection with an ad blocker and block page views until the user activates the "Disable protection for this site" control.
In Firefox 57 there's now also the option to turn on its built-in tracking protection all the time [mozilla.org], as opposed to only in private browsing mode.
You should do that anyway if for no other reason than to actually speed up the internet. http://www.ieee-security.org/T... [ieee-security.org]
The issue isn't that web sites are doing real-time analytics. It's that they've all out-sourced the process to a handful of third party companies. No one cares that the information they've provided to the company they are interacting with over SSL gets seen by that company: of course it does. What they care about is that this stream of data is parceled up and sent (not necessarily securely, according to the article) to some company you've never heard of, and have no business relationship with.
The only thing you're doing is giving them more information to fingerprint you with.
List of Websites (Score:5, Informative)
The list of websites:
https://webtransparency.cs.princeton.edu/no_boundaries/session_replay_sites.html
Norton, Microsoft, Godaddy, Skype, Adobe,
Slimy (Score:2, Funny)
I guess they do really know what I'm thinking when I leave feedback but can never send the form.
They don't have to. Banner ads are perfectly capable of doing this type of tracking without the page's help.
Autocomplete (Score:2)
On the other hand, much of the web is run on advertising dollars, and we are in an arms race between intrusive tracking and privacy. It is therefore anyones guess how this will be used moving forward.
Native app (Score:2)
Obviously any autocomplete funcitonality, or the like, is going to require keystrokes sent to the server. A post will not suffice.
Cue the anti-script militants who prefer to download, compile, and install a native app when things like autocomplete are necessary.
Javascript? (Score:2)
Does disabling javascript help? I disabled it recently and the internet looks the way it used to. No fancy shit moving around with auto scrolling pages, very refreshing.
Without script, you're limited to the checkbox hack, navigation to other documents, and form submission as the only means of interaction, and every action other than the checkbox hack results in a full page reload. Some web applications aren't very usable under these constraints. On these apps, disabling JavaScript is good for showing "please download our native app or enable JavaScript" notices.
Sorry (Score:2)
My cat was walking on the keyboard again.
Block it (Score:2)
Can anyone suggest an extension to totally block this illegal 3rd party key logging? Ty.
I'm not at all happy about it either, but what are you claiming is illegal?
Noscript (Score:3)
Tell me again why Noscript [noscript.net] isn't the default mode of every browser?
Why does, for example, slashdot think that I want to run software provided by truste.com, janrain.com or pro-market.net? I don't know any of those sites, and while I appreciate that slashdot trusts those sites not to harvest my data or harm my computer, they aren't exactly the party with skin in the game.
If you want to see how fucked up the web is, how fucked up we've allowed it to become, install noscript and set your browser to treat OCSP failures as hard errors. We have the technology to fix this. We just don't care enough to use it.
UMatrix has temporary permissions, or rather it has permissions that go away unless you hit the save permissions button.
temporary permissions
They're still there. See the developer's blog post [hackademix.net].
The internet is almost un-usable without an ad blocker and a JS blocker. I don't know how anyone can stand the slow load times and blinking/flashing ads in your face. Perhaps TV has made all this normal for most people.
Tell me again why Noscript [noscript.net] isn't the default mode of every browser?
Because by default it breaks most of the internet and all but the most dedicated put up with manually having to manage whitelists.
Tell me again why Noscript [noscript.net] isn't the default mode of every browser?
Because by default it breaks most of the internet and only the most dedicated of geeks are happy to battle with the frustration of managing whitelists to make basic browsing work.
A Lot of Trouble (Score:3)
Duh! Autocomplete REQUIRES some tracking (Score:4, Insightful)
I do not much like this mis-behaviour and mostly browse using `links2`, a lynx-like text browser. Missing images is a feature
:)
You know how Goggle and others do autocomplete on your search entries?
Yeah I do. They don't typically do so on username or password fields. Maybe read the entire summary or article and actually understand the topic at hand before posting. Your UID is too low to be spouting something so silly.
Here's a fun party trick: go to Google.com, type in "Hillary Clinton", and try to get autocomplete to say something bad about her. Then, try it with "Donald Trump" (impeachment was the first auto-complete result I got, it may vary with your location).
During the James Damore scandal, I couldn't get Google to suggest anything at all about his name. It just suggested variations on "d'amore", the French word for love. Weird, eh?
Gee, you don't make it sound very welcoming or enjoyable. I can only imagine you think the best way to make yourself feel better about your miserable life is to drag other people down to your level. It stinks of a trap. Or, maybe that wasn't your intent and in reading this you just realized you're still a petulant child after all?
websites and windows (Score:2)
But but ... (Score:2)
it's now part of IBM so we can assume it will stop working soon.
Web Sites Behavior Control (Score:2)
I feel pretty safe on Slashdot (Score:1)
The editors are much too lazy to implement something like this in their 20 year old Perl abomination.
And they don't even know how to use all that! (Score:2)
Most of big-data efforts have been focusing on gathering and managing, but not on properly understanding; that's why and despite its huge potential value, most of this in
Overblown. Gonna play devil's advocate. (Score:2)
After 15 years
Capturing my keypresses without my permit would be illegal almost everywhere.
The most ironic part is that you have most likely given your permission, but only in a generic or even just implicit way. Additionally, most of users aren't even completely aware about what web-based anything basically implies: browsing through files stored on a third-party computer, where every action can be easily tracked and stored. Another aspect to bear in mind is that a big proportion of modern functionalities do need to rely on visitor's information; temporary and without-allowing-access-to-anyone-el