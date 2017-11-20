US Sues To Block AT&T Purchase of Time Warner (reuters.com) 8
The U.S. Department of Justice is suing AT&T to block its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner. "The legal challenge was expected after AT&T rejected a demand by the Justice Department earlier this month to divest its DirecTV unit or Time Warner's Turner Broadcasting -- which contains news network CNN -- in order to win antitrust approval," reports Reuters. From the report: AT&T's chief executive said then that he would defend the deal in court to win approval, and the company criticized the Justice Department's case on Monday. The lawsuit is "a radical and inexplicable departure from decades of antitrust precedent," said AT&T lawyer David McAtee, arguing that so-called vertical mergers, between companies that are not direct competitors, are routinely approved. "We see no legitimate reason for our merger to be treated differently," he said, adding that AT&T is confident a judge will reject the Justice Department's case.
You figure he is a CNN fan?
The FCC hasn't got the memo apparently, but this merger WILL happen.
Doubtful. Read what Trump has written in the past and you'll see he's against mass-centralization of media. The fact that the DOJ is coming out against this should also tell you the way it's blowing, on top of that individual US states are starting antitrust investigations against the big name tech companies(google/facebook/twitter/etc).