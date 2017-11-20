Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
AT&T Businesses Government The Almighty Buck The Courts United States

US Sues To Block AT&T Purchase of Time Warner (reuters.com) 8

Posted by BeauHD from the end-of-the-road dept.
The U.S. Department of Justice is suing AT&T to block its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner. "The legal challenge was expected after AT&T rejected a demand by the Justice Department earlier this month to divest its DirecTV unit or Time Warner's Turner Broadcasting -- which contains news network CNN -- in order to win antitrust approval," reports Reuters. From the report: AT&T's chief executive said then that he would defend the deal in court to win approval, and the company criticized the Justice Department's case on Monday. The lawsuit is "a radical and inexplicable departure from decades of antitrust precedent," said AT&T lawyer David McAtee, arguing that so-called vertical mergers, between companies that are not direct competitors, are routinely approved. "We see no legitimate reason for our merger to be treated differently," he said, adding that AT&T is confident a judge will reject the Justice Department's case.

US Sues To Block AT&T Purchase of Time Warner More | Reply

US Sues To Block AT&T Purchase of Time Warner

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

What good is a ticket to the good life, if you can't find the entrance?

Close