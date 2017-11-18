FOSS Community Criticizes SFLC over SFC Trademark War (lunduke.com) 5
Earlier this month Bruce Perens notified us that "the Software Freedom Law Center, a Linux-Foundation supported organization, has asked USPTO to cancel the trademark of the name of the Software Freedom Conservancy, an organization that assists and represents Free Software/Open Source developers." Now Slashdot reader curcuru -- director of the Apache Software Foundation -- writes: No matter how you look at it, this kind of lawsuit is a loss for software freedom and open source in general, since this kind of USPTO trademark petition (like a lawsuit) will tie up both organizations, leaving less time and funds to help FOSS projects. There's clearly more to the issue than the trademark issue; the many community members' blog posts make that clear.
GNOME executive director Neil McGovern
Apache Software Foundation director Shane Curcuru
Google security developer Matthew Garrett
Linux industry journalist Bryan Lunduke
The key point in this USPTO lawsuit is that the legal aspects aren't actually important. What's most important is the community reaction: since SFLC and Conservancy are both non-profits who help serve free software communities, it's the community perception of what organizations to look to for help that matters. SFLC's attempt to take away the Conservancy's very name doesn't look good for them.
Bryan Lunduke's video covers the whole case, including his investigation into the two organizations and their funding.
The situation is exactly analogous to this video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
As of right now, the used are FOSS, SFLC, SFC, and USPTO. The summary spells out "Software Freedom Law Center", "Software Freedom Conservancy", and FOSS paraphrased as "Free Software/Open Source". This leaves USPTO, which context implies is an organization with power to cancel a trademark. In fact, trademark is the T in United States Patent and Trademark Office.
