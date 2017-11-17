Germany Bans Children's Smartwatches (bbc.com) 16
A German regulator has banned the sale of smartwatches aimed at children, describing them as spying devices. From a report: It had previously banned an internet-connected doll called, My Friend Cayla, for similar reasons. Telecoms regulator the Federal Network Agency urged parents who had such watches to destroy them. One expert said the decision could be a "game-changer" for internet-connected devices. "Poorly secured smart devices often allow for privacy invasion. That is really concerning when it comes to kids' GPS tracking watches - the very watches that are supposed to help keep them safe," said Ken Munro, a security expert at Pen Test Partners.
No kid is more safe due to a smartwatch, but it makes mom and dad feel better. This enables and enforces fear mongering by the population. It is a false sense of security for mom and dad to a problem that is smaller today than at anytime in the past. In fact, it is usually mom or dad that kidnaps the child in the first place. Child abduction rates are down over the ages, especially when one considers the growth of the population over this same time. [freerangekids.com] [freerangekids.com]
Of course they're spying devices. That's the whole bloody point.
Children are a six-figure investment these days. One that moves on two legs and isn't wholly rational. So keeping tabs on where they are and giving them the means to call for help is a very big deal to some people.