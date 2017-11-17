Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Germany Bans Children's Smartwatches (bbc.com) 16

Posted by msmash from the big-step dept.
A German regulator has banned the sale of smartwatches aimed at children, describing them as spying devices. From a report: It had previously banned an internet-connected doll called, My Friend Cayla, for similar reasons. Telecoms regulator the Federal Network Agency urged parents who had such watches to destroy them. One expert said the decision could be a "game-changer" for internet-connected devices. "Poorly secured smart devices often allow for privacy invasion. That is really concerning when it comes to kids' GPS tracking watches - the very watches that are supposed to help keep them safe," said Ken Munro, a security expert at Pen Test Partners.

  • It's not privacty I'm concerned about (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    I'm more worried that someone will figure out a way to make the smartwatches emit an ultrasonic tone audible only to kids below the age of 13 that contains subliminal messages instructing the kids to kill all adults, starting with their parents. And then form a kids-only kidocracy and the world would fall apart because let's face it, kids would probably only care about playing video games and eating candy.
  • I think it is only fair that age of consent rules should apply to getting sodomized by an insecure IoT.
  • "Go ahead, that's more for me! My girlfriends think they're great!"

  • How much do they cost? No refunds available I guess...

  • No kid is more safe due to a smartwatch, but it makes mom and dad feel better. This enables and enforces fear mongering by the population. It is a false sense of security for mom and dad to a problem that is smaller today than at anytime in the past. In fact, it is usually mom or dad that kidnaps the child in the first place. Child abduction rates are down over the ages, especially when one considers the growth of the population over this same time. [freerangekids.com] [freerangekids.com]

    "I'd like a truck" - Kid to San

  • Of course they're spying devices. That's the whole bloody point.

    Children are a six-figure investment these days. One that moves on two legs and isn't wholly rational. So keeping tabs on where they are and giving them the means to call for help is a very big deal to some people.

