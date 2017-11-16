FCC Repeals Decades-Old Rules Blocking Broadcast Media Mergers (variety.com) 8
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Washington Post (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source): Federal regulators rolled back decades-old rules on Thursday, making it far easier for media outlets to be bought and sold -- potentially leading to more newspapers, radio stations and television broadcasters being owned by a handful of companies. The regulations, eliminated in a 3-to-2 vote by the Federal Communications Commission, were first put in place in the 1970s to ensure that a diversity of voices and opinions could be heard on the air or in print. But now those rules represent a threat to small outlets that are struggling to survive in a vastly different media world, according to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. One long-standing rule repealed Thursday prevented one company in a given media market from owning both a daily newspaper and a TV station. Another rule blocked TV stations in the same market from merging with each other if the combination would leave fewer than eight independently owned stations. The agency also took aim at rules restricting the number of TV and radio stations that any media company could simultaneously own in a single market. A major beneficiary of the deregulatory moves, analysts say, is Sinclair, a conservative broadcasting company that is seeking to buy up Tribune Media for $3.9 billion.
1996 called. Bill Clinton wants his Telecommunications Act act back. It let 6 corporations own 90% of all media by 2012. You know, before Trump was ever elected.
But don't let facts get in the way of your soapbox.
... who actually misses broadcast TV, usenet, bbs's, and horrible, personal HTML 1.1 web pages instead of this centralized mess that we seem hell bent on creating?
Apart from broadcast TV, you mean the short period of time where only nerds used computers?
I 'member!
/memberberries
It's worth exercising a bit of reflection before deregulating. You're taking the bumpers off the bumper-cars. Somebody could get hurt. Remember the mortgage crisis?
will be party flavor controlled and all the indie ones will be labeled fake news and conspiracy sites.