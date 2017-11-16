New EU Consumer Protection Law Contains a Vague Website Blocking Clause (bleepingcomputer.com) 21
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bleeping Computer: The European Union (EU) has voted on Tuesday, November 14, to pass the new Consumer Protection Cooperation regulation, a new EU-wide applicable law that gives extra power to national consumer protection agencies, but which also contains a vaguely worded clause that also grants them the power to block and take down websites without judicial oversight. The new law "establishes overreaching Internet blocking measures that are neither proportionate nor suitable for the goal of protecting consumers and come without mandatory judicial oversight," Member of the European Parliament Julia Reda said in a speech in the European Parliament Plenary during a last ditch effort to amend the law. "According to the new rules, national consumer protection authorities can order any unspecified third party to block access to websites without requiring judicial authorization," Reda added later in the day on her blog. This new law is an EU regulation and not a directive, meaning its obligatory for all EU states, which do not have to individually adopt it.
Re:It's for PROTECTION. (Score:4, Insightful)
Yep. I know a protection law when I see one.
That's a real nice website you got there, it'd be a real shame if something happened to it...
Re: (Score:3)
Like many laws originating in the EU, it probably had some noble intentions behind it. Maybe this time it really was trying to limit the ability of scam web sites operating outside EU jurisdictions to harm people when the operators couldn't be pursued directly under EU law.
Sadly, the EU often exhibits a combination of ignorance, apathy and carelessness when it comes to making the actual laws, and consequently it often causes large amounts of collateral damage. I suspect in many cases those responsible genui
The Help (Score:2, Insightful)
Corporate "help" is optional.
Government "help" is mandatory.
Re: (Score:1)
Coporate "help" is mandatory. Phone dead, find that some credit card agency has wrong records, or that your 401k went from a bank to a holding place that charges a $35/month fee, and has a 0.001% interest rate. Those calls and dealing with that is just as bad, if not worse than the DMV. At least with the government you have some legal resource. Against a private company, you have none.
Want tyranny? Stay where you are; for freedom move (Score:1)
I used to live in a place a lot like the UK and Europe. That place was New Jersey. Having lived in New Jersey my entire life things didn't seem too bad. I mean. Life was hell, but I was used to it. Then around 2008ish New Jersey broke the camels back. They added a new service tax explicitly for those in my field. It meant my income dropped by 7%. Two years later I decided to move up to New Hampshire. Not because New Hampshire is much better- but because there are others who are sick and tired of the bull sh
Re: (Score:1)
I'm sure the locals you're attempting to displace are completely OK with that.
(For those of you just joining us, these are the folks who go around saying, "The State sucks! We don't need no steenkin' State! We'll just go run everyone else out of one of theirs, as long as it isn't Somalia!")
SJW will protect the net (Score:2)
The censored internet is going to get very bland and boring. Just big government, political parties and big brands pushing their SJW ideals.
Celsius 232.777778 the sequel (Score:2)
Re: Idiots (Score:2)
In eu countries there are more than two parties, in the US there are only two. Why?
Re: (Score:2)
Because of the idiotic First Past the Goal Post [youtube.com] voting system which degenerates into a 2 party system.
The solution is to use an Alternative Vote [youtube.com] system but the majority of Americans are too fucking stupid to:
a) understand the problem, and
b) do anything to fix the problem.
so they end up with the "best" government money can buy! [cnn.com]