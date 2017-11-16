Hollywood Strikes Back Against Illegal Streaming Kodi Add-ons (engadget.com) 31
An anonymous reader shares a report: An anti-piracy alliance supported by many major US and UK movie studios, broadcasters and content providers has dealt a blow to the third-party Kodi add-on scene after it successfully forced a number of popular piracy-linked streaming tools offline. In what appears to be a coordinated crackdown, developers including jsergio123 and The_Alpha, who are responsible for the development and hosting of add-ons like urlresolver, metahandler, Bennu, DeathStreams and Sportie, confirmed that they will no longer maintain their Kodi creations and have immediately shut them down.
Good (Score:5, Insightful)
For once they're going after the exact source of the problems instead of casting a net so wide that would have put the whole Kodi team itself in trouble.
Yep, the idiots are funding the development of free open source Kodi ad ons. I'll bet those who created them and can not use their work, will be content to release and combine the code free for everyone to use.
So they're shutting down cable companies and the major hollywood studios that don't want to get with times? Because this sounds more like they're going after sites that try to serve content without all the bullshit... and those sound more like solutions TO the problem.
I've been cable and satellite free for over a decade now. I've done my part.
They are cancelling cable tv in droves. Look up the phrase "cutting the cord" (not to be confused with letting go of your mom's apron strings and moving out.)
More trouble than it's worth (Score:4, Informative)
Why not COMPETE with the illegal add-ons? (Score:4, Insightful)
People just want easy access to content.
If there's an easy way to get it that MPAA, Amazon Prime, Netflix, and others can actually support (and ideally offer a more reliable service with better UX and more content), then the "need" for these illegal add-ons will diminish radically. Then it's okay to pick off the bigger facilitators if they're still too big for comfort.
MLB.tv does this. I can watch it on my Kodi TV setup by logging into the account that I pay for. It's not supported by MLB, but it still works (most of the time) and MLB has no incentive to shut it down.
At some point, these content providers will realize that their content is actually worth something on its own. They'll be fine releasing free and open source software that can securely log in and stream their content to paying customers without an iota of non-free software on the client system.
Another Important Reminder (Score:3)
Most libraries have shelves full of Blu-Ray and DVD movies to lend.
Some libraries allow you to stream movies with your membership (in addition to ebooks and music) for free.
Check with, and donate to your local libraries. They can use the money or time.
