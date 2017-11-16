Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Piracy Entertainment

Hollywood Strikes Back Against Illegal Streaming Kodi Add-ons (engadget.com) 31

Posted by msmash from the whiplash dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: An anti-piracy alliance supported by many major US and UK movie studios, broadcasters and content providers has dealt a blow to the third-party Kodi add-on scene after it successfully forced a number of popular piracy-linked streaming tools offline. In what appears to be a coordinated crackdown, developers including jsergio123 and The_Alpha, who are responsible for the development and hosting of add-ons like urlresolver, metahandler, Bennu, DeathStreams and Sportie, confirmed that they will no longer maintain their Kodi creations and have immediately shut them down.

Hollywood Strikes Back Against Illegal Streaming Kodi Add-ons More | Reply

Hollywood Strikes Back Against Illegal Streaming Kodi Add-ons

Comments Filter:

  • VRV just added mobile downloads (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday November 16, 2017 @02:53PM (#55565073)
    it's the app I use to watch my Crunchyroll (Japanese anime streaming service) account. I'd actually been tempted to pirate stuff just so I could watch it off line. With that one little addition I can't be arsed to pirate things. I stopped pirating games years and years ago because it's just not worth the effort. I can't wait for Video to be the same.

  • Good (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Thursday November 16, 2017 @02:53PM (#55565075)

    For once they're going after the exact source of the problems instead of casting a net so wide that would have put the whole Kodi team itself in trouble.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      Yep, the idiots are funding the development of free open source Kodi ad ons. I'll bet those who created them and can not use their work, will be content to release and combine the code free for everyone to use.

    • the exact source of the problems

      So they're shutting down cable companies and the major hollywood studios that don't want to get with times? Because this sounds more like they're going after sites that try to serve content without all the bullshit... and those sound more like solutions TO the problem.

  • Call it "The Empire Strikes Back".

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Call it "The Empire Strikes Back".

      No! That's not true! That's impossible!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by vlad30 ( 44644 )
      And the Final Part "Return of the Kodi" the empire is defeated

  • More trouble than it's worth (Score:4, Informative)

    by RadioD00d ( 714469 ) on Thursday November 16, 2017 @03:19PM (#55565261)
    I have several options when it comes to consuming video content: I have and external antenna on my home, a Roku device with Netflix and Amazon Prime accounts, Playstation Vue for 'cable' channels, a Plex server on my network, AND a 'Kodi box'. The Kodi system is my absolute LAST choice when it comes to finding something to watch. Yeah, there are all sorts of 'pirate-like' add ons for Kodi that will allow me to search for, select, and (maybe) stream content. The selection process is cumbersome, the streams are unreliable at best, and the entire 'pirate' system is a kludge which reminds me - showing my advanced age here - of what AOL did to IRC - put a fancy GUI in front of it, call it a proprietary spec, and 'dumb down' the userbase. The guys at TPB are laughing in their beer over the crap that's been foisted on people because nobody is willing to look under the hood and recognize what's going on. Yep - I can download the same content in minutes, throw it on the Plex server, and not have to worry about lag, bad streams, changing network conditions, or whatever. Bittorrent (in this usage) is no less illegal, and it's a hell of a lot more reliable. Not to mention that fully 95% of the content I want to watch is available to stream from LEGAL sources within 24-48 hours after it's released anyway....

  • Why not COMPETE with the illegal add-ons? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Khopesh ( 112447 ) on Thursday November 16, 2017 @03:25PM (#55565301) Homepage Journal

    People just want easy access to content.

    If there's an easy way to get it that MPAA, Amazon Prime, Netflix, and others can actually support (and ideally offer a more reliable service with better UX and more content), then the "need" for these illegal add-ons will diminish radically. Then it's okay to pick off the bigger facilitators if they're still too big for comfort.

    MLB.tv does this. I can watch it on my Kodi TV setup by logging into the account that I pay for. It's not supported by MLB, but it still works (most of the time) and MLB has no incentive to shut it down.

    At some point, these content providers will realize that their content is actually worth something on its own. They'll be fine releasing free and open source software that can securely log in and stream their content to paying customers without an iota of non-free software on the client system.

  • Another Important Reminder (Score:3)

    by bobstreo ( 1320787 ) on Thursday November 16, 2017 @03:43PM (#55565421)

    Most libraries have shelves full of Blu-Ray and DVD movies to lend.

    Some libraries allow you to stream movies with your membership (in addition to ebooks and music) for free.

    Check with, and donate to your local libraries. They can use the money or time.

  • ...are the copyright holders still going after individuals? When last I was current ont he torrent scene, they were landign like a ton of bricks on individuals caught downloading, in order to discourage the practice. Is that still going on, or are they just after the streaming and torrent sites now?

Slashdot Top Deals

Porsche: there simply is no substitute. -- Risky Business

Close