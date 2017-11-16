Hollywood Strikes Back Against Illegal Streaming Kodi Add-ons (engadget.com) 12
An anonymous reader shares a report: An anti-piracy alliance supported by many major US and UK movie studios, broadcasters and content providers has dealt a blow to the third-party Kodi add-on scene after it successfully forced a number of popular piracy-linked streaming tools offline. In what appears to be a coordinated crackdown, developers including jsergio123 and The_Alpha, who are responsible for the development and hosting of add-ons like urlresolver, metahandler, Bennu, DeathStreams and Sportie, confirmed that they will no longer maintain their Kodi creations and have immediately shut them down.
For once they're going after the exact source of the problems instead of casting a net so wide that would have put the whole Kodi team itself in trouble.
