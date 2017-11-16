China Cyber Watchdog Rejects Censorship Critics, Says Internet Must Be 'Orderly' (reuters.com) 28
China's top cyber authority on Thursday rejected a recent report ranking it last out of 65 countries for press freedom, saying the internet must be "orderly" and the international community should join it in addressing fake news and other cyber issues. From a report: Ren Xianliang, vice minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), said the rapid development of the country's internet over two decades is proof of its success and that it advocates for the free flow of information. "We should not just make the internet fully free, it also needs to be orderly... The United States and Europe also need to deal with these fake news and rumors," Ren told journalists without elaborating.
Say what you like, the Chinese Communists took what had been arguably the pre-eminent power in the world (certainly the pre-eminent power in east Asia) but had become a joke in danger of dissolving entirely, and turned it into a world power again. That's bought them a lot of forgiveness from the populace on their methods.
Any entity that cannot stand strong in the face of criticism does not deserve to be empowered, for they are weak.
The belief that criticism should be tolerated is a product of the Western Age of Enlightenment [wikipedia.org]. That belief is not held by most non-Western cultures.
I can't believe the Chinese Communist Party actually thinks people are dumb enough to believe the shit that they spew.
I'm not sure why you would think this. There are plenty of people right here in the U.S. (and a more than a few spotted right here on
/.) that would be perfectly OK with the government regulating the internet in this way. Check in with the anti-porn crusaders if you want an example but there are many more.
If you have ever been to China, particularly in the well-developed industrial/financial centers, many if not most of them view the Communist party as ideological bureaucrats currently in charge, freq
I know only one kind of people who are against internet porn. Those that sell porn and want to eliminate their worst rival. Because you can't really compete with free.
There are plenty of people right here in the U.S. (and a more than a few spotted right here on
/.) that would be perfectly OK with the government regulating the internet in this way.
Sure, and I'll bet you cash money it's the same people that see nothing wrong with being monitored 24/7 from cradle to grave, having 'backdoors' into encryption methods, and that profiling people based on race or ethnicity is perfectly acceptable, and that many of those people should not only not be allowed to enter the country for any reason, but be forcibly removed from the country if they're already here, and sent back to wherever they came from -- even if that means going back there means they'll be kil
Neither the Chinese Communist Party nor our parties actually believe people are dumb enough to buy this shit.
But they also know that people can't do jack shit against it.
Why not? The American people are. Interesting that he is quoting Americans (fake news) to justify censorship. All our rulers have to do is keep us arguing about partisan issues and they can do anything they want.
Does anyone remember before the election that everyone was dissatisfied with both parties because they both want to rob us of everything and give it to big corporations?
They control the information their citizens receive, and they don't care what other nations think. They're insular and authoritarian. They don't need people to be dumb to believe what they say. They just need to keep control and repeat what they want people to believe.
Oh please! If the Americans can fall for the republican/democrat bullshit, you shouldn't have any difficulty believing the same about the Chinese. If you want to see "dumb", look at who lives in the white house (part time) right now.
They don't sound so superior when their 'stability' relies on censors and jackboots.
without net neutrality, verizon and comcast will be deciding what content is "suitable" for their subscribers
it's the exact same thing
The Chinese have no expectation of "real news" -- *all* of their mainstream news is filtered through the lens of their government, and they know it.
In a small way this might put them at a better position than USA right now, where many people have a disconnect believing their news couldn't possibly be "fake news".
I don't think it will be long before Twitter, Google and Facebook use that same excuse to justify censorship on their platforms.
"You are free...to view what we permit!
