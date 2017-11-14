Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Privacy The Internet Your Rights Online Technology

Yelp Ordered To Identify User Accused of Defaming a Tax Preparer (bloomberg.com) 23

Posted by BeauHD from the free-speech-rights dept.
mi writes: California State Appeals Court ruled this week that Yelp can't shield the identify of an anonymous reviewer who posted allegedly defamatory statements about a tax preparer. "The three-judge appeals panel in Santa Ana agreed with Yelp that it could protect the First Amendment rights of its anonymous reviewer but it still had to turn over the information," reports Bloomberg. "The panel reasoned that the accountant had made a showing that the review was defamatory in that it went beyond expressing an opinion and allegedly included false statements."

Yelp Ordered To Identify User Accused of Defaming a Tax Preparer More | Reply

Yelp Ordered To Identify User Accused of Defaming a Tax Preparer

Comments Filter:

  • anonymous comments can no longer be considered truly anonymous. Got it.

  • Think about it. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Suppose you have someone who starts making up negative things about you and posting them on a website. This happens *all the time* IRL.

    A small business can lose massive amounts of money because an employee's ex-boyfriend leaves lies online about the business, for example. That's not protected speech under the First Amendment--it may even be a violation of a restraining order. This can lead to people losing their jobs, to businesses shutting down, to additional stress on victims of domestic violence, and to

  • pretty easy to prove (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    According to TFA:

    The online review said the tax preparer had prepared a sloppy return for double the money he initially quoted.

    Seriously? "Sloppy" is already an opinion, so that's going to get removed from the claim. Now we're just left with he-said-vs-she-said for the quoted price. Good luck proving that the reviewer didn't believe the original quote. If he stands up on court and says "Yes, I asked about X, and he said 'about $Y', but then he charged me $2Y dollars." then the tax preparer immediately loses his case, and he's going to get counter-sued for a lot more than $2Y (think: court costs + tort claim).

  • Intent of amendment (Score:3)

    by datavirtue ( 1104259 ) on Tuesday November 14, 2017 @08:21PM (#55551487)

    What do they want? Free speech or anonymity? Free speech can exist in either case but shit falls out when people know who you are after saying something in public. Perhaps we are talking about amendment 1.5...the one that guarantees us anonymity?

    • The First Amendment protects your right to express an opinion. But IMHO, it does not protect your ability to express that opinion anonymously.

      IANAL, and YMMV. Perhaps the courts find legal reasons to conceal some parts of a person's identity in certain situations (e.g., to keep them from harm) but a person accused, slandered, or libeled must be provided the ability to confront the witness against them.

  • It's chilly in here.

Slashdot Top Deals

Profanity is the one language all programmers know best.

Close