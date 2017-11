Tesla Is a 'Hotbed For Racist Behavior,' Worker Claims In Lawsuit

An African-American employee has filed a lawsuit against Tesla, claiming their production floor is a "hotbed for racist behavior " and that black workers at the electric carmaker suffer severe and pervasive harassment. "The employee says he's one of more than 100 African-American Tesla workers affected and is seeking permission from a judge to sue on behalf of the group," reports Bloomberg. "He's seeking unspecified general and punitive monetary damages as well as an order for Tesla to implement policies to prevent and correct harassment." From the report: