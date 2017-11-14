Tesla Is a 'Hotbed For Racist Behavior,' Worker Claims In Lawsuit (bloomberg.com) 25
An African-American employee has filed a lawsuit against Tesla, claiming their production floor is a "hotbed for racist behavior" and that black workers at the electric carmaker suffer severe and pervasive harassment. "The employee says he's one of more than 100 African-American Tesla workers affected and is seeking permission from a judge to sue on behalf of the group," reports Bloomberg. "He's seeking unspecified general and punitive monetary damages as well as an order for Tesla to implement policies to prevent and correct harassment." From the report: "Although Tesla stands out as a groundbreaking company at the forefront of the electric car revolution, its standard operating procedure at the Tesla factory is pre-Civil Rights era race discrimination," the employee said in the complaint, filed Monday in California's Alameda County Superior Court. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Marcus Vaughn, who worked in the Fremont factory from April 23 to Oct. 31. Vaughn alleged that employees and supervisors regularly used the "N word" around him and other black colleagues. Vaughn said he complained in writing to human resources and Musk and was terminated in late October for "not having a positive attitude."
So was an Air Force Academy recently until it was found out that the very same person who was pitching a fit about " racism " was also the same person who wrote the slur on the wall to begin with.
Great, well that settles a lot. All racist episodes are self-inflicted. Now let's go worry about something else.
The point that just sailed over your head is that we shouldn't take such a claim as true without corroborating evidence.
You may return to your regular virtue-signaling posturing now.
No, however it's worth taking into consideration that people will do this kind of thing (probably more frequently than we know) to extract money from the rich/corporations.
It's better than crying "ABUSE" right off the bat. It's also better than "Now let's go worry about something else."
One should be mindful when confronted with situations like these. (Or any, for that matter.)
Possibly, but if it were a fake complaint your evidence would be something that's hard to corroborate like a private conversation or a racist slur written somewhere.
But this guy alleges employees and supervisors regularly used the "N word" around him and other black colleagues. In other words he's stating there's a bunch of witnesses to multiple incidents, witnesses that can easily back up or refute his story.
According to Monday’s complaint, Musk sent an email to Tesla factory employees on May 31. “Part of not being a huge jerk is considering how someone might feel who is part of [a] historically less represented group,” Musk wrote in the email. “Sometimes these things happen unintentionally, in which case you should apologize. In fairness, if someone is a jerk to you, but sincerely apologizes, it is important to be thick-skinned and accept that apology.”
Anything less than a zero tolerance policy from the the CEO is grounds for a lawsuit. The fact that the employee making the complaint was subsequently fired is the final straw.
Society itself is a "hotbed for racist behavior".
It sucks that so many people can't see past the superfluous differences of what country a person happens to be from or what color their skin happens to be, and treat every single person with no less respect than what anyone would desire to be treated themselves, but going after a company like Telsa for this is not going accomplish a darn thing other than at most, cost Tesla some money that won't have the slightest impact on society at large beyond possibl
Society itself is a "hotbed for racist behavior".
Bullshit. Racism is not tolerated in polite society, and nearly all of the racists you can still find are either the handful of nazi wannabes or they're tenured leftards in taxpayer-dependent institutions.
-jcr
Oh? You would be surprised.
I find this very hard to believe. (Score:2)
Tossing off any racial epithet around here in the silicon valley is likely to make half of the people within earshot fall down in a swoon, and the other half going apeshit over it on twitter within milliseconds. The odds of this allegation turning out to be utter bullshit is approaching unity.
-jcr
With the massive lay-offs at Tesla recently I have to wonder, was this man simply layed off because of poor performance and trying to get money some other way now?
I'm not saying Tesla isn't racist, I have no clue what goes on in the company but it seems that he's been happy to work at the "racist" company until he got fired.
The article says he was let go in October, which is when the layoffs occurred for "performance reasons", so that could be the case.
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/10/1... [cnbc.com]
