Tesla Is a 'Hotbed For Racist Behavior,' Worker Claims In Lawsuit (bloomberg.com) 49
An African-American employee has filed a lawsuit against Tesla, claiming their production floor is a "hotbed for racist behavior" and that black workers at the electric carmaker suffer severe and pervasive harassment. "The employee says he's one of more than 100 African-American Tesla workers affected and is seeking permission from a judge to sue on behalf of the group," reports Bloomberg. "He's seeking unspecified general and punitive monetary damages as well as an order for Tesla to implement policies to prevent and correct harassment." From the report: "Although Tesla stands out as a groundbreaking company at the forefront of the electric car revolution, its standard operating procedure at the Tesla factory is pre-Civil Rights era race discrimination," the employee said in the complaint, filed Monday in California's Alameda County Superior Court. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Marcus Vaughn, who worked in the Fremont factory from April 23 to Oct. 31. Vaughn alleged that employees and supervisors regularly used the "N word" around him and other black colleagues. Vaughn said he complained in writing to human resources and Musk and was terminated in late October for "not having a positive attitude."
Tesla is such an SJW company.
Crazy.
So was an Air Force Academy recently until it was found out that the very same person who was pitching a fit about " racism " was also the same person who wrote the slur on the wall to begin with.
Great, well that settles a lot. All racist episodes are self-inflicted. Now let's go worry about something else.
Kindly provide proof that the UAW is behind this.
Because sure enough, the worker who is charging Tesla with harassment will need to provide his own.
How do you think a lawsuit over racism will cause the employees who are being accused of racism to vote to join the UAW?
Please answer. I'm fairly sure the mental gymnastics required for that leap in logic will be almost as entertaining as the dearly departed Time Cube guy.
Of course, because UAW wants to unionize Tesla therefore all complaints about anything should be automatically discarded and no investigation of any kind should be undertaken.
That makes perfect sense.
The point that just sailed over your head is that we shouldn't take such a claim as true without corroborating evidence.
You may return to your regular virtue-signaling posturing now.
Great, well that settles a lot. All racist episodes are self-inflicted. Now let's go worry about something else.
No, however it's worth taking into consideration that people will do this kind of thing (probably more frequently than we know) to extract money from the rich/corporations.
It's better than crying "ABUSE" right off the bat. It's also better than "Now let's go worry about something else."
One should be mindful when confronted with situations like these. (Or any, for that matter.)
Women have also been documented to have made up cases of abuse, rape, or threatening incidents. It doesn't mean that these incidents don't happen for real in plenty of other cases. All it means is that some people lie, especially when its in a situation to benefit them or punish those they have a grudge against.
Let's see if there is any merit to the claims before rushing to judgement one way or another. If this truly is a systemic problem, it seems like there should be plenty of corroborating evidence an
So was an Air Force Academy recently until it was found out that the very same person who was pitching a fit about " racism " was also the same person who wrote the slur on the wall to begin with.
Possibly, but if it were a fake complaint your evidence would be something that's hard to corroborate like a private conversation or a racist slur written somewhere.
But this guy alleges employees and supervisors regularly used the "N word" around him and other black colleagues. In other words he's stating there's a bunch of witnesses to multiple incidents, witnesses that can easily back up or refute his story.
If you were going to invent a claim out of mid air you wouldn't assert a bunch of non-existent witn
Witnesses he is trying to include in the settlement money payout. That doesn't make for an unbiased statement.
seeking permission from a judge to sue on behalf of the group
All members of the group stand to gain financially.
According to Monday’s complaint, Musk sent an email to Tesla factory employees on May 31. “Part of not being a huge jerk is considering how someone might feel who is part of [a] historically less represented group,” Musk wrote in the email. “Sometimes these things happen unintentionally, in which case you should apologize. In fairness, if someone is a jerk to you, but sincerely apologizes, it is important to be thick-skinned and accept that apology.”
Anything less than a zero tolerance policy from the the CEO is grounds for a lawsuit. The fact that the employee making the complaint was subsequently fired is the final straw.
That doesn't appear to be a very damning email.
Next thing you'll be saying is "anything less that execution of the highest management of the company is unacceptable!"
So if the exchange went like this...
Listen, I'm sorry I called you a lazy nig*er. That wasn't right, I should have called you a motivationally challenged African American. Sorry. Now get over it.
This is coming from the unions who want into the plant. Notice how they are checking every box with race, gender, sexuality? Tesla said no so now the unions file frivolous lawsuits.
To be fair.... (Score:2)
Society itself is a "hotbed for racist behavior".
It sucks that so many people can't see past the superfluous differences of what country a person happens to be from or what color their skin happens to be, and treat every single person with no less respect than what anyone would desire to be treated themselves, but going after a company like Telsa for this is not going accomplish a darn thing other than at most, cost Tesla some money that won't have the slightest impact on society at large beyond possibl
Society itself is a "hotbed for racist behavior".
Bullshit. Racism is not tolerated in polite society, and nearly all of the racists you can still find are either the handful of nazi wannabes or they're tenured leftards in taxpayer-dependent institutions.
-jcr
Bullshit. Racism is not tolerated in polite society, and nearly all of the racists you can still find are either the handful of nazi wannabes or they're tenured leftards in taxpayer-dependent institutions.
Oh? You would be surprised.
I wouldn't be surprised at all. Seriously, some of the most racist people I know are well intentioned liberal retards who think they are helping black people. Because obviously, black people don't know about cell phones or even where the DMV is.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
>"Society itself is a "hotbed for racist behavior".
Um, not at all, at least not in the USA. That is a horribly inaccurate generalization. Racism is real, for sure. But it is nowhere near as prevalent as many would assume, and saying otherwise is really just irresponsible. And much of what people label as "racism" isn't at all, it is dislike of observed BEHAVIOR.
And in the case of Tesla, we have yet to see any real proof of racism. There is a HUGE force (the union) trying to create problems that migh
We need to keep an open mind and not jump to conclusions.
You must be new here - welcome to Slashdot!
I find this very hard to believe. (Score:2)
Tossing off any racial epithet around here in the silicon valley is likely to make half of the people within earshot fall down in a swoon, and the other half going apeshit over it on twitter within milliseconds. The odds of this allegation turning out to be utter bullshit is approaching unity.
-jcr
Sort of like what happens in the South when a football player takes a knee.
Yes but as a white male you're not entitled to anything, not to mention being offended. Being offended "ist verbotten", so to speak.
As a Romanian guy, lacking insight into fine points of American culture, I wonder why can black people use the N word freely among themselves, but as soon as a white person uses it, they're screwed to no avail? Up until 2006-2007, I genuinely thought "What's up, N*?" was a normal and expected salute towards a black person, because I've seen it used in movies a lot of times. Boy
Part of the recent lay-offs? (Score:2)
With the massive lay-offs at Tesla recently I have to wonder, was this man simply layed off because of poor performance and trying to get money some other way now?
I'm not saying Tesla isn't racist, I have no clue what goes on in the company but it seems that he's been happy to work at the "racist" company until he got fired.
was this man simply layed off because of poor performance
The article says he was let go in October, which is when the layoffs occurred for "performance reasons", so that could be the case.
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/10/1... [cnbc.com]
fishy (Score:2)
Are you talking about the guy who made the allegations or those against who he sued? 'cause I really can't tell.
Culpability (Score:3)
One aspect of this story particularly interests me - and it might be a subtle, legal point - which is: what is/are the responsibilities of "Tesla the Company", with respect to tackling and preventing racism in the workplace?
I am not for one moment suggesting that the claims of this plaintiff are anything less than genuine. What interests me is: as an employer, where do Tesla's responsibilities stop? Do they have to have anti-racism training for their staff? Do they have to have a grievance procedure? Do they have to have an anonymous whistleblowing program? Are there other things that an employer needs to demonstrate in order to avoid accusations of institutional racism?
The reason I ask the original question is that it seems to me that we need to understand the difference between "Tesla the Company" and "Tesla's Other Employees". I would be willing to accept the words of the complaint that suggest that some employees at Tesla are out-and-out racists. I would hope that Tesla are doing all they can to identify and expel such people. But does the presence of one or more racist employees at any company mean that the company itself is racist?
If not, how do we make the differentiation? Is it when 10% of employees are racist? 20%? Is it if the company fails to handle accusations of racism appropriately - and, if so, what does "appropriate handling" need to include?
This is a sensitive, emotive and hugely important topic for us as a society: it is, perhaps, one of the defining aspects of human history over the last few hundred years, so I think that our response to this - as individuals, employers, colleagues and friends - is hugely important.
But much as I'm concerned by these claims and would want to see some solid evidence of a reasonable response to them, I'm struggling to make the leap from "a number of employees at Company X demonstrated racist behaviour" as being equal to "Company X is racist".
Is this reasonable skepticism, or is this splitting hairs that an unethical company would hide behind? Is it fair to make the distinction? What would be the indicators you would look for, in a case like this, before you would conclude that a company was racist?