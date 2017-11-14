Investigation Finds Security Flaws In 'Connected' Toys (theguardian.com) 16
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: A consumer group is urging major retailers to withdraw a number of "connected" or "intelligent" toys likely to be popular at Christmas, after finding security failures that it warns could put children's safety at risk. Tests carried out by Which? with the German consumer group Stiftung Warentest, and other security research experts, found flaws in Bluetooth and wifi-enabled toys that could enable a stranger to talk to a child. The investigation found that four out of seven of the tested toys could be used to communicate with the children playing with them. Security failures were discovered in the Furby Connect, i-Que Intelligent Robot, Toy-Fi Teddy and CloudPets. With each of these toys, the Bluetooth connection had not been secured, meaning the researcher did not need a password, pin or any other authentication to gain access. Little technical knowhow was needed to hack into the toys to start sharing messages with a child.
Re: (Score:2)
Not necessarily IOT, they're just bluetooth enabled, not internet connected.
Re: (Score:2)
Intelligent Devices, Internet Of Things.
Made for their acronym.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
But...Where?
Re: (Score:2)
That Which? carried out the tests are those Who were ill advised on a search friendly name.
Re: (Score:2)
Has anyone really been far as decided to use even go want to do test more like?
Shocked! (Score:1)
I'm shocked I tell you, shocked.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, not that shocked [youtube.com].
Nintendo DS (Score:2)
The same scare tactics appeared when the Nintendo DS with Pictochat was released. "stalkers" could chat with your child! But what is the wireless range of the devices? 30ft or so? So basically already within visual and verbal range to begin with. But now its exactly the same thing "BUT WITH A COMPUTER" (wait, isn't this the new Slashdot meme for patents, to just take normal every day activities and items, slap "with a computer" on it, and patent it all over again..?)
You don't say... (Score:2)
What you are dealing with in the "smart devices" world today is what you saw in the computer world about 20 years ago when this "networking" thing was new for developers. They were used to creating software for standalone machines, suddenly they had to deal with the fact that there was a two-way data street connected to their machines. Looking back, we can only shake our heads at the naivete and utter ignorance. Even the last junior developer today will tell you it is a BAD, BAD, BAAAAAD idea to let anythin