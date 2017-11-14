Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


OnePlus Phones Come Preinstalled With a Factory App That Can Root Devices

Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: Some OnePlus devices, if not all, come preinstalled with an application named EngineerMode that can be used to root the device and may be converted into a fully-fledged backdoor by clever attackers. The app was discovered by a mobile security researcher who goes online by the pseudonym of Elliot Alderson -- the name of the main character in the Mr. Robot TV series. Speaking to Bleeping Computer, the researcher said he started investigating OnePlus devices after a story he saw online last month detailing a hidden stream of telemetry data sent by OnePlus devices to the company's servers.

  • Factory root is a feature. (Score:4, Informative)

    by CptLoRes ( 4510239 ) on Tuesday November 14, 2017 @09:12AM (#55546711)
    Seriously no joke. Once you have gotten used to a rooted phone features like full file access etc, there is no going back.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Going from the Nexus4 running LineageOS to a Nexus6P, I stopped rooting. Stock Android had become "good enough" for what I wanted and the only thing I was "missing" was arrow keys in the navbar to move the cursor, which you're now able to turn on through ADB.

      But yeah, reading the headline I thought it was describing a feature, not a complaint. I was thinking "that sure is convenient that they can just press a 'be rooted' button in an app and not need to use a PC"

  • Awesome! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Tuesday November 14, 2017 @09:15AM (#55546717)

    No longer you have to tinker around and find an app you can install to root your device, now you can root it out of the box, delete the app to root it and you have a rooted device.

    And even one where OnePlus cannot complain about you voiding your warranty by rooting it. Because who said you did it and not some malicious actor, using what they themselves handed to him?

  • I have an X, and I love it. The first thing I did after taking it out of the box was install TWRP and Cyanogen. Currently running LineageOS 14.1. Aside from the so-so camera, this is a great phone.

    • Re: Oneplus X (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I have an iPhone X, and I love it. The first thing I did after taking it out of the box was turn it on and start using it.

    • Same. Lineage OS on my OPO; looking at Resurrection Remix for OnePlus 5.

  • Exists on OnePlus 3T (Score:4, Interesting)

    by chill ( 34294 ) on Tuesday November 14, 2017 @09:25AM (#55546777) Journal

    This exists on my OnePlus 3T. When listing apps on the phone, there is an option to Show System Apps. You need to turn that on to see EngineerMode.

    "Test Root" is one of the many functions it offers from the main screen. I don't see a way to *gain* root without using the adb command.

  • Let's get some facts straight:

    System apps are (or can easily become) root by design, so they can do a lot of things other apps can't. This is true for ANY OEM ROM since the anals of Android - preloaded apps are signed with developer keys, so they get API and Linux system privileges.

    System apps chose to perform anything they want, silently. They don't need to ask permission through UI for stuff like Runtime.exec("su"..., or access protected/secured Android API - they just do it. And even if they don't do it

    • I just want to add the fact that before Samsung, Google Play itself updates without user prompt as soon as you get internet. The very first app that was self-updatable, and such an update is unblockable, is Google Play and Google Play Services themselves.

    • What kind of insane dystopia is it, where even geeks do not question paying for computers that they do not control?

      • Indeed. Maybe my comment read otherwise, but I completely with you. Unfortunately this is becoming standard, and Android is just one example. Windows Home and it's snooping, it's Administrative Templates who nobody really cares about (wasn't regedit enough of a hassle?), it's unblockablae, P2P-based updates that will work on caped networks as long as one PC in the network has the update; Amazon and it's Kindle Fires and their closed stores; Apple...oh Apple; And Cloud services and storage - that is the drea

  • UMIDIGI Crystal Settings>DeveloperOptions>Root (switch) then enter 12 digit code (copypaste) and press root. After 2 minutes you can get a rooted device!

