Equifax Tells Investors They Could Be Breached Again - And That They're Still Profitable

"Equifax executives will forgo their 2017 bonuses ," reports CNBC. But according to the New York Post, the company "hasn't lost any significant business customers... Equifax largely does business with banks and other financial institutions -- not with the people they collect information on."Even though it's facing more than 240 class-action lawsuits , Equifax's revenue actually increased 3.8% from July to September, to a whopping $834.8 million, while their net income for that period was $96.3 million -- which is still more than the $87.5 million that the breach cost them , according to a new article shared by chicksdaddy The Post reports that some business customers "have delayed new contracts until Equifax proves that they've done enough to shore up their cybersecurity."But in their regulatory filing Thursday, Equifax admitted that "We cannot assure that all potential causes of the incident have been identified and remediated and will not occur again."