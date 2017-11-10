Sex Toy Company Admits To Recording Users' Remote Sex Sessions, Calls It a 'Minor Bug' (theverge.com) 16
According to Reddit user jolioshmolio, Hong Kong-based sex toy company Lovense's remote control vibrator app (Lovense Remote) recorded a use session without their knowledge. "An audio file lasting six minutes was stored in the app's local folder," reports The Verge. "The user says he or she gave the app access to the mic and camera but only to use with the in-app chat function and to send voice clips on command -- not constant recording when in use." The app's behavior appears to be widespread as several others confirmed it too. From the report: A user claiming to represent Lovense responded and called this recording a "minor bug" that only affects Android users. Lovense also says no information or data was sent to the company's servers, and that this audio file exists only temporarily. An update issued today should fix the bug. This isn't Lovense's first security flub. Earlier this year, a butt plug made by the company -- the Hush -- was also found to be hackable. In the butt plug's case, the vulnerability had to do with Bluetooth, as opposed to the company spying on users.
Minor? (Score:5, Funny)
Gold, for future archaeologists . . . (Score:3)
In ancient Pompeii, brothel visitors used to document their sexual predilections with graffiti on the walls. These have proved to be very useful to archaeologists trying to understand what all those folks in Pompeii were up to.
Maybe if they weren't fucking like bunnies, they might have noticed that a volcano protoplasmic wind was about to turn them into toast.
Anyway . . . maybe these recorded "Remote Sexual Sessions" will be useful to archeologists in the future . . . ?
"Honey, didn't the earth just quake?"
"I'm pretty sure that was just my orgasm, dear."
"OK, keep going!"
In modern America (and probably elsewhere), we do this on bathroom stalls. I do not know what future archaeologists are going to glean from "Call 867-5309 for a good time", but it's probably not going to speak well about us.
In modern America (and probably elsewhere), we do this on bathroom stalls.
Oh, today we can hear about the sexual peccadilloes of politicians on CNN.
"Yes, I was over thirty, and she was 14, but she was gagging for it!"
Tough luck, Senator Roman Polanski.
Like when I play a song on Youtube or Amazon, and they recommend a "session" with a similar predilection.
FYI (Score:1)
In case you care, Lovesense is very popular among cam-girl sites. Yes, there are guys on these sites, but nobody cares about them. And by all means, do add links to such sites as a response to this post.
Obligatory (Score:4, Funny)
backdoor
I'm not yet sure what to think about this (Score:2)
Why don't you post the file, so we can draw an informed opinion?
Why... (Score:2)
...would anyone listen to random people with too much disposable income bumping uglies?
Hell, we turn on music so we donâ(TM)t listen to ourselves.