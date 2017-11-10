This Time, Facebook Is Sharing Its Employees' Data (fastcompany.com) 15
tedlistens writes from a report via Fast Company: "Facebook routinely shares the sensitive income and employment data of its U.S.-based employees with the Work Number database, owned by Equifax Workforce Solutions," reports Fast Company. "Every week, Facebook provides an electronic data feed of its employees' hourly work and wage information to Equifax Workforce Solutions, formerly known as TALX, a St. Louis-based unit of Equifax, Inc. The Work Number database is managed separately from the Equifax credit bureau database that suffered a breach exposing the data of more than 143 million Americans, but it contains another cache of extensive personal information about Facebook's employees, including their date of birth, social security number, job title, salary, pay raises or decreases, tenure, number of hours worked per week, wages by pay period, healthcare insurance coverage, dental care insurance coverage, and unemployment claim records."
Surprisingly, Facebook is among friends. Every payroll period, Amazon, Microsoft, and Oracle provide an electronic feed of their employees' hourly work and wage information to Equifax. So do Wal-Mart, Twitter, AT&T, Harvard Law School, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Even Edward Snowden's former employer, the sometimes secretive N.S.A. contractor Booz Allen Hamilton, sends salary and other personal data about its employees to the Equifax Work Number database. It now contains over 296 million employment records for employees at all wage levels, from CEOs to interns. The database helps streamline various processes for employers and even federal government agencies, says Equifax. But databases like the Work Number also come with considerable risks. As consumer journalist Bob Sullivan puts it, Equifax, "with the aid of thousands of human resource departments around the country, has assembled what may be the most powerful and thorough private database of Americans' personal information ever created." On October 8, a month after Equifax announced its giant data breach, security expert Brian Krebs uncovered a gaping hole in the separate Work Number online consumer application portal, which allowed anyone to view a person's salary and employment history "using little more than someone's Social Security number and date of birth -- both data elements that were stolen in the recent breach at Equifax."
Iâ(TM)m self-employed. Why should my income be public?
Time for alternatives to the Social Security # ? (Score:2)
I'm not sure a national identification number, that could also be subverted, is the answer... perhaps the answer lies in biometric verification [techtarget.com] or elsewhere, but the present system is broken by the continued carelessness of virtually everyone.
Yes, I recommend a chip that will contain the information instead and which will be implanted in the head or in the hand.
I sure hope it's at birth, so, like circumcision, we have no memory of it.
Well, if you take a look at the Constitution of the United States of America, you won't find anything that explicitly forbids a private company from collecting data about you, which can be sold and used by the buyer for whatever purposes they decide.
Now, if a while back in Philadelphia, you would have floated this business model while quaffing some musty ales with John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and George Washington . . . they would have all be
Quaffing musty ales, in whose esteemed company, "I'll have a Samuel Adams" would've been utterly misunderstood.
Equifax? Antifax. (Score:2)
The question has been, "Why are wages not going up in the United States?" The answer has ultimately been, "We don't know."
If companies are using wage data to manage wages, the real market forces can not play out. It doesn't matter what one asks for, downward pressure on wages will always exist. This leaves zero room for real negotiation, and almost zero pressure for companies to have to decide real wages.
Pick a salary, any salary. That's cute, here is your salary.
A union for employers? (Score:2)
So it is a union for employers? Working together, making sure they don't pay their employees more than they have to?
"You want how much? No no, that's not what they are paying you!"
Only in America (Score:2)
I do not think any other western country permits this type of thing.