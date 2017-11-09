Monopoly Critics Decry 'Amazon Amendment' (thehill.com) 23
schwit1 shares a report from The Hill: The amendment, Section 801 of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), would help Amazon establish a tight grip on the lucrative, $53 billion government acquisitions market, experts say. The provision, dubbed the "Amazon amendment" by experts, according to an article in The Intercept, would allow for the creation of an online portal that government employees could use to purchase everyday items such as office supplies or furniture. This government-only version of Amazon, which could potentially include a few other websites, would give participating companies direct access to the $53 billion market for government acquisitions of commercial products. "It hands an enormous amount of power over to Amazon," said Stacy Mitchell of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, a research group that advocates for local businesses. Mitchell said that the provision could allow Amazon to gain a monopoly or duopoly on the profitable world of commercial government purchases, leaving smaller businesses behind and further consolidating the behemoth tech firm's power.
schwit1 adds: "Well, this is a two-edged sword, isn't it? Government spends too much and takes too long to buy its simple office needs, but streamlining that process and cutting costs puts more money in the pocket of Jeff Bezos."
It makes sense to go through a GSA competitive-bidding process when the government is buying 150,000 of something, or when they are buying hundreds of pickup trucks for some fleet.
When an employee's USB hub croaks, it makes a lot more sense, and is a lot cheaper, to order one from Walmart.com or Amazon than to go through any red tape. I used to work for the government and for some purchases the red tape cost a lot more than the item, and made things a lot slower. The delay was costly when an employee, who
This government-only version of Amazon, which could potentially include a few other websites, would give participating companies direct access to the $53 billion market for government acquisitions of commercial products.
So this isn't about Amazon, it's about approved vendors having an easy-to-use site/portal for government purchasing.
That's a good thing. We have this where I work. We get decent discounts because of it, and no one vendor is dominating.
Yes, Amazon would have an advantage here because they'll be able to devote resources to setting up shop quickly and making everything work well.
But so what? That's no different than the rest of online shopping. Further, Amazon is often not the cheapest, and with an easy-to-use portal/site, it'll be easy for government purchasers to find the cheapest price on shit (if they even care).
Haven't you heard - Amazon is EEEEEEVIL!
You're basically Hitler if you don't buy everything from local family owned competitively priced stores that stock everything you need and are located nearby to everyone!
To me, the primary reassuring thing about all of this is that the normal Amazon store freely lists competitors products alongside Amazon-sold products on the main page. If Amazon is just running the shopping portal, but any competitor (who meets the government procurement requirements etc) can list alongside them on that same portal, then more power to them.
A monopoly on items sold is troubling. A monopoly on the portal software? Meh.
Now, if you can get real socialism in America (e.g. Medicare for all, college for everyone, $15 minimum wages, infras
Compare this with military base exchanges (PX/BX). There is a bidding and qualification process for these, and then a vendor gets to be present in the captive markets of US military personnel who mostly shop on their base. So, it's a closed market operated by the US government that benefits the relatively few larger corporations who enter it. No-one is upset about that.
I'm not a big fan of Amazon's market power, but the reality is that they have changed retail: you have to be at least as good as Amazon to s
Compare your example with GSA Advantage [gsaadvantage.gov], where companies do such bidding and qualification and also pay the GSA for the privilege of being a supplier. In exchange, they gain access to the captive audience of the US government.
It sounds like this is just offloading that backend work to someone else.
This is fine. No reason to artificially block efficiency.
Just stop giving Amazon tax breaks then.
Except for being average sized and male, I am otherwise an Amazonian. I have the Prime membership, the Fire TV, and though I never plugged in the Echo, I will often purchase an item under the protection of the Amazon umbrella even if it's available somewhere else a bit cheaper.
Last Christmas though, I made a couple of purchases on other web sites that I could've made on Jeff's.
Why? I just don't think one retail outlet should have an utter stranglehold on the marketplace. Competition is still the best r
shouldn't you provide your business to whomever provides the best service? I'm all for supporting mom & pop - don't get me wrong
When I recently bought a large TV from Amazon last summer, I opted for their special delivery and setup service. That service turned out to be literally a mom-and-pop outfit: a couple renting a truck, with their 10-ish daughter in tow. They did a great job setting up my TV though!
Point is, it's not either-or. The TV was made by a giant Korean conglomerate, sold by a giant US conglomerate, but delivered by a mom-and-pop operation, and I was quite happy with the service. The mom-and-pop operation had to r
This is a little off-topic, but I have to ask: how did Amazon get to where they are? I can't stand using their site. Their search function is terrible, and their prices are no better than any other online retailers. Every once in a while, I'll find something that only Amazon is selling, but that's really unusual. Anyone else out there feel the same?
Easy returns with prepaid shipping tags