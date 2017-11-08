Federal Prosecutors Charge Man With Hiring Hackers To Sabotage Former Employer (apnews.com) 2
According to the Associated Press, federal prosecutors have charged a man with paying computer hackers to sabotage websites affiliated with his former employer. From the report: The FBI says the case represents a growing form of cybercrime in which professional hackers are paid to inflict damage on individuals, businesses and others who rely on digital devices connected to the web. Prosecutors say 46-year-old John Kelsey Gammell hired hackers to bring down Washburn Computer Group in Monticello, but also made monthly payments between July 2015 and September 2016 to damage web networks connected to the Minnesota Judicial Branch, Hennepin County and several banks. The Star Tribune reports Gammell's attorney, Rachel Paulose, has argued her client didn't personally attack Washburn. Paulose has asked a federal magistrate to throw out evidence the FBI obtained from an unnamed researcher because that data could have been obtained by hacking.
Maybe someone ... (Score:2)
... paid to hack HIM, in anticipation of the hack-back law that's pending.
Convuluted (Score:2)
So, he paid hackers to hack his former company and the evidence against him from the FBI may have been obtained by further hacking. So this makes it a crime solved by another crime? That's a mess I wouldn't want as a prosecutor.