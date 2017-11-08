Justice Department Tells Time Warner It Must Sell CNN Or DirecTV To Approve Its AT&T Merger (nytimes.com) 20
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The New York Times (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source): The Justice Department has called on AT&T and Time Warner to sell Turner Broadcasting, the group of cable channels that includes CNN, as a potential requirement for approving the companies' pending $85.4 billion deal, people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. The other potential way the merger could win approval would be for AT&T to sell its DirecTV division, two of these people added. As originally envisioned, combining AT&T and Time Warner would yield a giant company offering wireless and broadband internet service, DirecTV, the Warner Brothers movie studio and cable channels like HBO and CNN. If the Justice Department formally makes either demand a requisite for approval, AT&T and Time Warner would almost certainly take the matter to court to challenge the government's legal basis for blocking their deal.
Wow, this admin doesn't even bother to hide it. (Score:2, Insightful)
Used to be this kind of chicanery was done in the shade, not in the open.
Right, because consolidating telecom and media monopolies is oh-so-good.
So much for "all the media is controlled by giant corporates herp derp." Soon and someone tries to do something about it you line up behind your establishment media.
Not Surprising (Score:1)
Trump wants to stop that "fake news". The analogy is hardly perfect, but when I think Trumpism Peronism comes to mind, or more specifically that fragment of the Evita Soundtrack.
"What's new, Buenos Aires? Your nation which a few years ago had the second largest gold reserve in the world is now bankrupt. Your country which grew up and grew rich on beef is now rationing it. La Prensa, one of the few newspapers which dare to oppose Peronism has now been silenced and so have all the other reasonable voices. I'
What you don't need to do is look for anything the actual DOJ might have included in their explanation
Why accept whatever sophistry the DOJ came up at face value? For whom is the DOJ still an impartial agent? When (D)s have it they hound scofflaws in Idaho cabins and Texas religious compounds and ignore border security. When the (R)s have it they go after immigrants. It's a political football and nothing they assert is free of political consideration.
It is amusing that in this case the quintessential "corporate media" entity CNN is on the docket. The people that have bitched and moaned about corporat
FIX THE HEADLINE (Score:2)
"Justice Department Tells Time Warner It Must Sell CNN Or DirecTV To Approve Its AT&T Merger" makes it sound like TW owns DirecTV. As the second sentence of the summary indicates, AT&T owns DirecTV.
Side note, DTV customer service SUCKS since the AT&T takeover. We made a small change to our service, they screwed it up, then they screwed up the billing for it, and it has taken about 5-10 so far to try to get it fixed, and (as of right now) it's still not fixed. DTV was never perfect, but if there
Pay backs? (Score:2)
There is much speculation that the Justice Department is doing this because its master, El Presidente is all mad at CNN for "Fake News"...
Silly Justice Department (Score:2)
I see how it is, as soon as Trump leaves the country they go and try to do something that is in the best interest of the public.
Most likely, Trump is behind this - it's punishment for CNN's owners for allowing CNN to "spew Fake News" on our fine El Presidente.
What does it even matter now? The readership of the flagship journalism outlets like the Washington Post and the New York Times is falling, and what you're left with is basically "All Hyperbole All The Time" outlets like CNN and Fox News. It's pretty clear most people are not interested in news, but rather in heavily editorialized reporting that allows them to nestle safely into their echo chambers. Just look at the coverage of the gubernatorial and state elections in Virginia. From CNN, you would think 201