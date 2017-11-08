Nearly a Third of Millennials Say They'd Rather Own Bitcoin Than Stocks (bloomberg.com) 14
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: A survey by venture capital firm Blockchain Capital found that about 30 percent of those in the 18-to-34 age range would rather own $1,000 worth of Bitcoin than $1,000 of government bonds or stocks. The study of more than 2,000 people found that 42 percent of millennials are at least somewhat familiar with bitcoin, compared with 15 percent among those ages 65 and up. Bitcoin rose more than 6 percent Wednesday to as much as $7,545, helping to push the value of the total cryptocurrency market above $200 billion for the first time, according to CoinMarketcap. The digital asset has soared more than 600 percent this year, compared with gains of 15 percent for the S&P 500 Index -- which might explain millennials' attraction.
Bitcoin and stocks have something in common. Their price has absolutely no connection to reality. Since Bitcoin is new and tech-y, younger people feel more comfortable with it, even though it's all a complete scam, just like the stock market.
This. They see the stock market as being controlled by Wall Street; they can't get in on the game, so they turn towards another game that lets them do nothing while they imagine they're accruing value somehow. Nobody ever went broke offering people something for nothing.
Don't run with the herd if you want to make real money..
BitCoin are unregulated investment instruments. They can't keep climbing indefinitely and some people will lose their shirts.
The most dangerous words in finance are 'this time is different' and no, no it's not different. Investments are regulated so that people are protected from the Bernie Madoffs of the world and it's necessary to do so.
