Many Employers Are Using Tools To Monitor Their Staff's Web-browsing Patterns, Keystrokes, Social Media Posts

Olivia Solon, reporting for The Guardian: How can an employer make sure its remote workers aren't slacking off? In the case of talent management company Crossover, the answer is to take photos of them every 10 minutes through their webcam. The pictures are taken by Crossover's productivity tool, WorkSmart, and combine with screenshots of their workstations along with other data -- including app use and keystrokes -- to come up with a "focus score" and an "intensity score" that can be used to assess the value of freelancers. Today's workplace surveillance software is a digital panopticon that began with email and phone monitoring but now includes keeping track of web-browsing patterns, text messages, screenshots, keystrokes, social media posts, private messaging apps like WhatsApp and even face-to-face interactions with co-workers. Crossover's Sanjeev Patni insists that workers get over the initial self-consciousness after a few days and accept the need for such monitoring as they do CCTV in shopping malls.
Not on the new iPhones, they won't.
Well duh. (Score:3, Insightful)
Companies tend to be fascist institutions. You follow the leader, obey the hierarchy, and do what you are told. You have no input into how things work and are punished for deviating.
Also usually illegal in the EU. If this really is as common as TFA thinks then it might be the next big compensation scandal.
NOT Illegal. Companies just need to get signed authorisation that there is a company policy for this kind of stuff and make sure that all employees sign it. Don't want to sign it? Access to the company networks is refused. Need network access to do your job? Sign the damn paper.
There are a few off-limits categories though: Banking & Health among them that must be whitelisted to avoid being swept into the monitoring.
You could always start your own business, hire people and then not have any expectations for them to produce. See how that works out for you.
Ah, a socialist utopia. It's been tried several times and led to millions of deaths and human suffering on a scale difficult to imagine. But in your mind you'll be in charge this time so none of that matters...
Too complicated (Score:1)
Instead of spying on them like three-letter agencies, how about blocking the domain names on your internal DNS? Surely the company's computers are locked down and they can't change them, right?
Rubbish (Score:4, Insightful)
None of this is necessary. What's necessary is to set goals and then assess whether the goals are being achieved. If workers are on the clock, then you probably don't want them billing you if they're doing unrelated tasks. However, a good manager should have some idea how long tasks ought to take and be able to determine if the workers aren't productive. The surveillance is completely unnecessary. However, they are right about one thing. Just like Big Brother players, you tend to forget the surveillance is there after a few days.
yeah but "good managers" cost even more than good workers. this way, you can save that money by hiring shitty managers to just keep an eye on the temps' Voight-Kampff retinal-engagement score and pass the savings on to the customers^W shareholders. it's a no-brainer, really.
Just to be clear, I agree with you about what *should* happen.
A panopticon approach penalizes some of the best workers.
Those who can do more in less time get penalized for "goofing off" when taking the breaks which is what makes them capable of doing more and better work in the first place. While someone who works slower but all the time is seen as more productive, even if doing less, or not getting a "mind clear" between tasks.
Employers need to realize that they don't get to dictate every aspect of a person's life while at work - they're not slaves. They buy their
This doesn't work for software development (Score:3, Insightful)
A lot of freelance platforms have been doing this for years but it's not a reasonable solution.
You can't measure development productivity based on trackable "focus" and "intensity" scores because a lot of that happens inside of your brain.
I might decide to just stop what I'm doing and do 50 push ups while thinking about a problem, and then afterwards spend 10 minutes doing nothing from a camera's POV. In my mind, I'm churning through really complex data models and trying to make sense of it all which is absolutely focusing on the work at hand.
For me, that's honestly not far off, then the solution pops up in to my mind and I get to work. More problems have been solved while I'm screwing around on
/. then I can count. Studies have shown that forcing somebody to stay on task is high up on the list for the worst way to problem solve.
Re:This doesn't work for software development (Score:5, Insightful)
I still solve a lot of problems off the clock, usually while on a drive when (other than attention required for driving) my mind can wander. I can spend hours at my desk, extremely focused, but go around in circles... and then during a trip to a satellite office the answer will come to me.
Find a way to measure that!
Much like wait and call timers for telemarketing firms (and shitty customer service cube farms), these systems are not for good companies... they're for shitty companies paying shitty wages for basic monkey work, and they want to make sure the monkeys are mashing keys.
I bet he actually does have it, yet whoever gets the job of monitoring him is well below his paycheck, so it becomes moot.
People will give up their privacy for certain benefits like money and fame. Even the US president was a part of reality TV. The real problem is a social one: we have gotten to a point where we don't value, as a community, our privacy enough. It's not very different than prostitution, only that job has been around for millenia. We have become our own whores, which consequentially, is some
That only works in some kinds of work (Score:2)
Just because something is easy to count doesn't mean it should be your primary metric.
This may be metric for data entry jobs but it's increasingly useless the further up the food chain you are.
Reviewing code may involve the mousewheel and no keystrokes
Reading slowly for comprehension and making sure we're not making errors is also vital.
Time to assimilate and digest information is also work. No, really.
There are days where I'm hammering the keyboard and there are days when I'm plotting and thinking.
Not no, but hell no! (Score:2)
Simple solution (Score:2)
Put some tape over the webcam. Or if they mean some Internet of Shit camera on the wall then a few choice google searches will probably reveal its burnt-into- firmaware root password.
Bad, bad idea (Score:2)
Bull pucky. Of course he's going to say that. He's the one trying to sell his product. And what employee
They are watching? (Score:2)
So I will immediately quit posting one liner to slashdot while the compiler is chugging along in the other window.
oh! wait! I already did! I am doomed!
This kind of monitoring is for salary fraud only (Score:3)
The way the scam works is that whenever the Automated System says you weren't lined up correctly for your 10-minute mugshot, or your hands weren't on the keyboard for a large enough percent of the time, or something along those lines, the company docks your pay for that period. (Possibly also the one afterward.) Obviously the company doesn't reject the work done during that time, oh no -- that's for free.
And good luck having that decision reviewed: your gig will be up as soon as you say "lawsuit". Any internal mechanism for the same goal will massively favour the employer.
It's an IT sweatshop tool, that's what it is. No surprise that the proponent is subcontinental.
Freelancers?! (Score:2)
If they are doing this to independent contractors they are opening themselves up for all kinds of issues, at least in the US. You pay a 1099 for a product not "productive time." This kind of thing would open them up to employment taxes, penalties for not withholding, and potentially overtime, breaks, and lunch.
I have one remote employee that bills 4h/week to training due to lack of project assignments, and while I would love to have a better sense of his efficacy (in order to review his compensation), it
Don't use the company Internet for non-work stuff (Score:2)
I have a work environment and a private environment (using VMWare).
My work traffic goes out over the company Internet.
Everything else (including some work stuff) goes out over my 4G phone (I have "unlimited" downloads and use 20-50GB/month).
Many moons ago I was complaining to our internal support people that the web & protocol filtering they had put into place was preventing me from working normally (Uploading debug logs and device diags to manufacturer support ssh servers is part of my job). I got a st
I, for one, welcome... (Score:2)
They are the best overlords one can have. They are really great and the people who watch my web surfing are the best managers one can hire. They know what a great employee I am and I am sure they are putting me on the "nice" list and they will give great thumbs up for me. Clive Llyod is the best IT VP , Somachandra De Silva is his able assistant VP. I can not find words to praise Sunil Gavaskar, Chief of Help Desk and Gundappa Ranganath Viswanath the netwo
Wrong approach (Score:2)
...How can an employer make sure its remote workers aren't slacking off?...
If you tell your employees that they cannot earn your trust, why should they even try to earn your trust. If you tell your employees that you believe they won't work unless you are standing over their shoulder (actually or virtually), then why should your employees want to work?
.
Your employees will do their best work when they want to work, not when they have to work.
Every day, at the end of the work day, your employees leave the building with all the knowledge they've acquired about their work. W
IF it is while at work (Score:2)