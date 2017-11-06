Microsoft Releases Standards For Highly Secure Windows 10 Devices (bleepingcomputer.com) 39
An anonymous reader writes from a report via BleepingComputer: Yesterday, Microsoft released new standards that consumers should follow in order to have a highly secure Windows 10 device. These standards include the type of hardware that should be included with Windows 10 systems and the minimum firmware features. The hardware standards are broken up into 6 categories, which are minimum specs for processor generation, processor architecture, virtualization, trusted platform modules (TPM), platform boot verification, and RAM. Similarly, firmware features should support at least UEFI 2.4 or later, Secure Boot, Secure MOR 2 or later, and support the Windows UEFI Firmware Capsule Update specification.
Secure Windows is a phrase that doesn't feel right (Score:1)
Like "President Trump". Or "First Post"
Re: (Score:2)
"Secure" for who . . . ? One of the NSA's jobs is to make sure that any devices used by US government employees are "secure". Gee, if Microsoft wants to sell millions of licenses to the US government . . . guess who gets to show up a Microsoft, to build in the backdoors . . . ?
Yeah, the Microsoft executives and lawyers could squeal a bit . . . but with those National Security Letters . . . those Microsoft folks prefer the Cayman Islands as opposed to Guantanamo.
Secure Windows? as in C3, maybe? (Score:2)
The old "orange book" standards defind four letter grades, just like in school. A was excellent, B was good, C was a comfortable pass and D was a bare pass. Windows struggled to make C with networking turned off.
The standards have been replaced with easier ones, and this bundle of hardware might make D...
Re: (Score:2)
Like "President Trump". Or "First Post"
I think you got First Post.
:)
Secure Windows is a contradiction in terms, like "Hurricane-Proof House of Cards".
You will never, never, never see a self-driving car with a Windows operating system doing the driving. Because Windows is crap.
If you use Microsoft garbage, you're either stuck by spec or an idiot. If you spec Microsoft garbage, you're not worth the electricity it took your monitor to display this reality of your uselessness to you.
There is no excuse for your computer to be less reliable than the
BusyBox/Linux (Score:2)
GNU tools are required to have a usable system
How so? These reddit users find BusyBox/Linux usable [reddit.com]. It's what you get when you replace glibc with uClibc, Newlib, or Bionic, and then drop Bash and Coreutils (GPL) in favor of BusyBox (also GPL, but not part of GNU).
the need for the GNU Compiler Collection to compile the kernel
Clang has been compiling Linux for seven years [archive.org].
Re: (Score:2)
I was going to suggest removing the plug, but this would be more useful.
Missing... (Score:2)
Erm... (Score:2)
Does it strip telemetry off tho?
Sure, but... (Score:2)
The chances of it coming with a version of windows that doesn't send any data back home to mama is pretty much nil.
It should be able to download security patches without sending any identifying information, tell you when it wants to do it, and be highly selective about what it does download from windows update servers.
Re:Sure, but... (Score:4, Interesting)
The PR=B$ messaging secure for you, the corporate reality, secure from you. M$ securing your PC from you, compulsory software installs even firm ware upgrades, that cannot be refused. Each and every log in to the server that controls your PC capable of altering all configurations to what ever M$ corporate demands and that includes, deleting files off your computer or even bricking you computer. M$ securing your computer from you and they mean it, fuck you, you install Windows, they own your computer and your digital life, learn to pay rent fuckers or else.
Highly Secure Windows 10 Devices (Score:1)
I'll take oxymorons for 500, Alex.
Did anyone RTFA? (Score:2)
Every post I see so far is the generic: see Windows in the title, bash Windows in comments. I mean I'm not sure anyone even read the summary, as all the comments could be made about any article about Windows. And this article doesn't have a lot to do about Windows, its mostly about secure hardware.
Yes, yes I know most of you hate Windows, if not Microsoft as a whole, but is it necessary to remind people of this every article?
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, yes I know most of you hate Windows, if not Microsoft as a whole, but is it necessary to remind people of this every article?
I think that independent of hating/not hating MS/Windows, there is some real irony here that is worth recognizing. When MS publishes a detailed and quite serious specification about how to secure your computer, but ensures that, unless you take special steps, some of them highly technical (like blocking phone-home IP addresses at your router), they themselves have unfettered access to your computer.
"Highly", "secure", "windows" (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
"Highly", "secure", "windows". I've heard those words before but never in the same sentence.
Just think "Democratic People's Republic of Korea".
How to secure any version of Windows (Score:2)
Unplug the power cable from the device.
If the system has a battery let it run out of power.
Voila! Your Windows system is now secure.
If you want something with more security while being able to actually use the computer then I would suggest installing an operating system with a Linux or BSD base.
Only Appropriate Response: (Score:2)