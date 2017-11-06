Apple Wins $120 Million From Samsung In Slide-To-Unlock Patent Battle (theverge.com) 8
Apple has finally claimed victory over Samsung to the count of $120 million. "The Supreme Court said today that it wouldn't hear an appeal of the patent infringement case, first decided in 2014, which has been bouncing through appeals courts in the years since," reports The Verge. From the report: The case revolved around Apple's famous slide-to-unlock patent and, among others, its less-famous quick links patent, which covered software that automatically turned information like a phone number into a tappable link. Samsung was found to have infringed both patents. The ruling was overturned almost two years later, and then reinstated once again less than a year after that. From there, Samsung appealed to the Supreme Court, which is where the case met its end today. Naturally, Samsung isn't pleased with the outcome. "Our argument was supported by many who believed that the Court should hear the case to reinstate fair standards that promote innovation and prevent abuse of the patent system," a Samsung representative said in a statement. The company also said the ruling would let Apple "unjustly profit" from an invalid patent.
I'm with Apple with the slide-to-unlock idea. AFAIK I never saw that before.
For the "quick link" patent, that seems insane to me. The patent should never have been awarded in the first place, it's something that's obvious to anyone who has learned HTML.
It's absurd because physical slides to unlock already exist - you know, like a deadbolt. X but on the Internet or X but on a touch screen are not that innovative. It's about as genius as putting skeuomorphic buttons in a UI.
"AFAIK I never saw that before."
Playstation portable, as well as many porable music players (including fucking CD players) had a physical slide to unlock WELL BEFORE Apple ever had it.
The Supreme Court is very obviously staffed with a bunch of technologically-incompetent idiots and we need to change the constitution so we can get rid of them and vote every last one of their dumb asses out now.