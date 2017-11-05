Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


'Panama Papers' Group Strikes Again with 'Paradise Papers' (theguardian.com) 50

Posted by EditorDavid from the world's-second-biggest-data-leak dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader Freshly Exhumed tipped us off to a new document leak that's just revealed massive tax havens used by the world's most wealthy and powerful people. An anonymous reader quotes the Guardian: The material, which has come from two offshore service providers and the company registries of 19 tax havens, was obtained by the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung and shared by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists with partners including the Guardian, the BBC and the New York Times. The project has been called the Paradise Papers.
It's the same group responsible for the Panama Papers, and the Guardian reports that in these 13.4 million new files, journalists have discovered:
  • "Aggressive tax avoidance by multinational corporations, including Nike and Apple."

"The publication of this investigation, for which more than 380 journalists have spent a year combing through data that stretches back 70 years, comes at a time of growing global income inequality," reports the Guardian. "Meanwhile, multinational companies are shifting a growing share of profits offshore -- €600 billion in the last year alone -- the leading economist Gabriel Zucman will reveal in a study to be published later this week. "Tax havens are one of the key engines of the rise in global inequality," he said."


  • This is why America needs VATs not Corp. Tax (Score:4, Interesting)

    by WindBourne ( 631190 ) on Sunday November 05, 2017 @08:05PM (#55495975) Journal
    China charges 20% vat on everything, along with hefty tariffs on Western imports. Mexico charges 17% tariffs and then gives 100 % tax break to most local companies, which includes the vat. Most of Europe has 15-20% vats , combined with corporate taxes, even if companies operate outside of the nation. America needs to do a 0 corporate tax on American made goods/services (start at 50% and raise to 80% by 5 each year ). Keep 35% corporate tax on.foreign goods and apply a 20% vat on everything esp imported goods/parts/services. This will put a stop to this BS.

    • Imagine if the US put hefty tariffs on everything that was imported to "even" the playing field...many of the world's economies would suffer. Taxes aren't a one-size fits all. Ever wonder how many jobs would be eliminated if everything was simplified? Complexity==jobs

      • where did I suggest that America put on tariffs? I did not. I said that we need to equal the field. What we have now, is insane, and allows nations like CHina to cheat like mad.

    • I seem to recall the Prime Minister of India being ousted as a result of the Panama Papers. So, not exactly nothing.

    • Well the journalist who uncovered it died when her vehicle blew up. I'm pretty sure she didn't drive a Pinto so I'm a little but suspicious about the whole ordeal, but it was a pretty big result for her.

      More seriously though, the problem is that they're all dirty. Republicans, Democrats, everyone. That makes it easy for any side to ignore the misdeeds of their own and sling mud at the other side. That's why nothing really comes of it, because they all know that they're all dirty, so they can't really go

    • The previous President of Iceland [wikipedia.org] would beg to differ.

  • Meanwhile (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Sunday November 05, 2017 @08:10PM (#55495983)

    The DNC colluded with the Hillary campaign to fix the primary election process so Hillary would win [cnbc.com]. But no Slashdot story on that, because ...? Guess it's not news.

    The most obvious difference between the stories is that one is a specific allegation by a direct witness, to deals that undermine democracy. The other is some innuendo that requires you to make up the other 80% of the story yourself.

    • Are we still talking about Hillary Clinton? I kind of feel like she is not important anymore. I mean, she is not the president and never will be. We have already poured something like 100 million dollars into investigating her and Bill Clinton and all we got out of it was a lie about a blowjob. Seems to me we should just let it go, let her retire and move on with it already.

    • So tell us again, please, how Hillary Clinton ties into a story documenting Russia's financial strings on current high-ranking members of the US government.

      We'll wait...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kohath ( 38547 )

        Unless you want every election to be a choice between criminal A and criminal B, you have to stop covering for your side's criminal when your side's criminal gets caught. If people hadn't covered for the Clintons so many times over so many years, they wouldn't have had the opportunity to collude to fix the primary election.

    • Hmm. I wonder why you'd want to look at the proven liar wielding power over the the person without power he keeps pointing to as a distraction?

      Are you Russian or stupid?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      Also, you may not have heard that a sitting US Senator is currently on trial for bribery [nytimes.com], and it looks like it will go to jury deliberations soon. If he's convicted, he will be forced from the Senate and his seat will be filled by the Governor, who is of the opposite party. Guess that's not news -- not something you're supposed to know about -- either.

  • And? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by darth dickinson ( 169021 ) on Sunday November 05, 2017 @08:16PM (#55495995) Homepage

    Wake me when we will actually do something about it.

    • Yep, the US is more likely to adopt gun control than have a system where the wealthy actually behave honestly.

  • 380 journalists (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Are they going to release the source material to the public so that we can find anything that the 380 journalists "accidentally" missed or forgot to report in their zeal to be completely unbiased and impartial while on the payroll of major news organizations?

  • I'll bet when the Richard Bransons and Bill Gates and Warren Buffetts of the world get together and talk about their grand schemes they laugh at the little people who make it all possible.

