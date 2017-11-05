'Panama Papers' Group Strikes Again with 'Paradise Papers' (theguardian.com) 50
It's the same group responsible for the Panama Papers, and the Guardian reports that in these 13.4 million new files, journalists have discovered:
- "How Twitter and Facebook received hundreds of millions of dollars in investments that can be traced back to Russian state financial institutions."
- "Aggressive tax avoidance by multinational corporations, including Nike and Apple."
- "Extensive offshore dealings by Donald Trump's cabinet members, advisers and donors, including substantial payments from a firm co-owned by Vladimir Putin's son-in-law to the shipping group of the US commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross."
- "The tax-avoiding Cayman Islands trust managed by the Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau's chief moneyman."
"The publication of this investigation, for which more than 380 journalists have spent a year combing through data that stretches back 70 years, comes at a time of growing global income inequality," reports the Guardian. "Meanwhile, multinational companies are shifting a growing share of profits offshore -- €600 billion in the last year alone -- the leading economist Gabriel Zucman will reveal in a study to be published later this week. "Tax havens are one of the key engines of the rise in global inequality," he said."
Obligatory (Score:1)
I've fallen and I can't get up [youtube.com]
Is there a Life Alert for countries?
the real dirty birds (Score:2)
So far, what I see is obstruction of government reform by the radical left, after setting up the US and the planet to fail catastrophically and/or become the personal plantations of an even smaller, nastier elite.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
As usual, the SJW refuses to respond to the point, but attacks the poster.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Technically true, but still though, there's something to be said lobbying so that the definition of those terms is in your favor. If the wealthy shuffling profits to the Caymans or wherever isn't tax evasion, then the rest of us should be able to do the same thing with our taxes by sticking our W-2s under large rock. Somehow, laws are written such that only one of those, the option afforded the wealthy, is acceptable, and I think that's what people take issue with.
Re: (Score:2)
Using cash to avoid payment of taxes is in fact evasion.
And the IRS pays finders fees to folks who assist them in obtaining evidence of the act.
Failing to report income is evasion. 401k/FSA is (Score:2)
> i avoid with cash payments. i don't evade, unless TurboTax does.
You're not just guilty of evasion, but the *felony* variety.
If you accept cash payments and intentionally don't file a return showing those payments, that's misdemeanor tax evasion. When you file a return which says "total income... Under penalty of perjury" which you know does not accurately include those cash payments, that's FELONY tax evasion.
https://www.irs.gov/compliance... [irs.gov]
Common tax avoidance methods include 401k, IRA, HSA, and FS
Re: (Score:1)
We do. Claim a deduction? That's tax avoidance. It's built into the system. If you don't like a particular avoidance then change the rules.
This is why America needs VATs not Corp. Tax (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: This is why America needs VATs not Corp. Tax (Score:1)
Imagine if the US put hefty tariffs on everything that was imported to "even" the playing field...many of the world's economies would suffer. Taxes aren't a one-size fits all. Ever wonder how many jobs would be eliminated if everything was simplified? Complexity==jobs
Re: (Score:2)
And what did the Panama Papers result in? (Score:5, Insightful)
Fuck all.
Re: (Score:3)
I seem to recall the Prime Minister of India being ousted as a result of the Panama Papers. So, not exactly nothing.
Re: (Score:2)
More seriously though, the problem is that they're all dirty. Republicans, Democrats, everyone. That makes it easy for any side to ignore the misdeeds of their own and sling mud at the other side. That's why nothing really comes of it, because they all know that they're all dirty, so they can't really go
Re: (Score:2)
The previous President of Iceland [wikipedia.org] would beg to differ.
Meanwhile (Score:3, Insightful)
The DNC colluded with the Hillary campaign to fix the primary election process so Hillary would win [cnbc.com]. But no Slashdot story on that, because
...? Guess it's not news.
The most obvious difference between the stories is that one is a specific allegation by a direct witness, to deals that undermine democracy. The other is some innuendo that requires you to make up the other 80% of the story yourself.
Re: (Score:1)
Another Trump apologist bites the dust (Score:2)
So tell us again, please, how Hillary Clinton ties into a story documenting Russia's financial strings on current high-ranking members of the US government.
We'll wait...
Re: (Score:2)
Unless you want every election to be a choice between criminal A and criminal B, you have to stop covering for your side's criminal when your side's criminal gets caught. If people hadn't covered for the Clintons so many times over so many years, they wouldn't have had the opportunity to collude to fix the primary election.
Re: (Score:1)
Hmm. I wonder why you'd want to look at the proven liar wielding power over the the person without power he keeps pointing to as a distraction?
Are you Russian or stupid?
Re: (Score:3)
Also, you may not have heard that a sitting US Senator is currently on trial for bribery [nytimes.com], and it looks like it will go to jury deliberations soon. If he's convicted, he will be forced from the Senate and his seat will be filled by the Governor, who is of the opposite party. Guess that's not news -- not something you're supposed to know about -- either.
And? (Score:4, Insightful)
Wake me when we will actually do something about it.
Re: (Score:2)
380 journalists (Score:2, Interesting)
Are they going to release the source material to the public so that we can find anything that the 380 journalists "accidentally" missed or forgot to report in their zeal to be completely unbiased and impartial while on the payroll of major news organizations?
It's a crooked world (Score:2)