Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Courts IBM Open Source Linux

Appeals Court Rules: SCO v. IBM Case Can Continue (arstechnica.com) 44

Posted by EditorDavid from the neverending-stories dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader Freshly Exhumed quotes Ars Technica: A federal appeals court has now partially ruled in favor of the SCO Group, breathing new life into a lawsuit and a company (now bankrupt and nearly dead) that has been suing IBM for nearly 15 years.

Last year, U.S. District Judge David Nuffer had ruled against SCO (whose original name was Santa Cruz Operation) in two summary judgment orders, and the court refused to allow SCO to amend its initial complaint against IBM. SCO soon appealed. On Monday, the 10th US Circuit Court of Appeals found that SCO's claims of misappropriation could go forward while also upholding Judge Nuffer's other two orders.
Here's Slashdot's first story about the trial more than 14 years ago, and a nice timeline from 2012 of the next nine years of legal drama.

Appeals Court Rules: SCO v. IBM Case Can Continue More | Reply

Appeals Court Rules: SCO v. IBM Case Can Continue

Comments Filter:

  • License Fee (Score:5, Funny)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Saturday November 04, 2017 @02:37PM (#55489741) Homepage Journal
    Good thing I paid my $699 License Fee to SCO. Who is laughing now???

  • please tell me this is just the legal system grinding out the last little bits of this farce??

    message to the 4 interns and junior lawyer that SCO has

    You are Going Against THE NAZGUL bail now and you might be able to continue in the legal field someday.

    You ain't Hobbits and you do not have the ONE RING

    • This is just the legal system grinding out the last little bits of this farce. The courts really don't care how stupid the case is, all the little technical bits still have to get handled the same.

      The reason it is still around is that IBM isn't willing to just walk away and let it go, they want to burn the case completely to the ground as a warning to others who would sue them. So as long as SCO isn't willing to walk away the clear loser, they can drag it out like this. Both sides have lots of money, so the

      • Um, SCO is in bankruptcy and has been for at least 3 years. As of the last filing with the bankruptcy court, they don't have enough money left to pay their bankruptcy lawyers let alone their creditors or for any filings on this case - or to appeal the case where they already owe Novell for slander of title.

  • How? I have not seen a version of Caldera Linux (now sco) sold in a very very long time now. No one buys SCO in 2017 either. They just already have them and the servers are 30 something years old now and are bandaided together. 95% of them have been migrated to Linux or Windows Server eons ago.

    Where are they getting there money from as lawsuits are certainly not cheap?

    • They sell licenses for $699 each. That can buy some lawyers.

      • They sell licenses for $699 each. That can buy some lawyers.

        Anyone besides 10 people bought them? I realized Microsoft 13 years ago funded them but ironically Windows 10 and Azure would have to pay some fees with the WSL Linux subsystem and Azure images so it would not be in there best interests for a SCO win.

        My hunch is fucking thank Oracle due to the lawsuit with Android the courts have now interpreted clean room implementations and look alikes as actual derivatives. So Wine is owned by Microsoft even they didn't write it! GNUC is owned by AT&T even if they di

        • My hunch is fucking thank Oracle due to the lawsuit with Android the courts have now interpreted clean room implementations and look alikes as actual derivatives.

          Fortunately it's not hardly this bad. That decision was made by the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit [wikipedia.org], a court that was created in 1982 and that is very biased towards rights holders. They are the court of appeal for patent issues, and Oracle was able to go directly to it because they had both patent and copyright issues in t

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by v1 ( 525388 )

      Well this appeal was lodged while they still had a few pennies left, so although there's an order now that allows the appeal, whether or not they can actually do it is a very different question.

      Most (all?) of the SCO core have been disbarred, and most of the lawyers that have helped them in the past have been threatened by judges, so them finding someone to go in front of a judge with a straight face could be challenging.

      The problem here all along has been one of odds. If you have a 1 in 100 chance of winn

      • IBM should contersue.

        If CIOs read headlines like this it hurts Linux sales. Microsofts old Halloween documents showed most customers for Windows Server would bulk the most with legal issues and liabilities and instead of competing traditionally against Linux, the most effective counterattack is to have FUD.

  • Does this mean Groklaw is coming back to cover this mess again? :-)

  • In Praise Of Groklaw (Score:3)

    by Freshly Exhumed ( 105597 ) on Saturday November 04, 2017 @03:00PM (#55489847) Homepage

    Well, I guess its still not time to say "Goodnight PJ, wherever you are."

    Owing for the most part to this ongoing SCO saga, the web was once gifted with the presence of Groklaw and the inimitable Pamela Jones, who brushed aside direct and very personal attacks from Darl McBride, Maureen O'Gara, and others as she provided insights and clarity for computer geeks on what tends to be a quite opaque judicial system. The comfort bar amongst FOSS supporters was raised significantly by her.

    Now please, SCO, die already. Just die.

  • Now is not the time for zombies to rise from their graves.

  • My first thought this was one of the randomly generated Slashdot stories from last week from, say, 2006.

Slashdot Top Deals

You are in the hall of the mountain king.

Close