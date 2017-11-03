Twitter Employee Blamed For Deleting President Donald Trump's Account (npr.org) 115
A reader shares an NPR report: With the push of a button, an employee at Twitter accomplished for a brief few minutes on Thursday what President Trump's closest advisors have reportedly been trying unsuccessfully to do for months: shut down the seemingly never-ending tweet stream at @realDonaldTrump. Perhaps it was an act of civil disobedience, or maybe just a "take this job and shove it" moment, but shortly before 7 p.m., the president's personal account kicked back the error message "does not exist." By 7:03 p.m., it was up and running again and within about a half-hour, new presidential tweets were forthcoming. The folks at Twitter leapt into action to find out what had happened: "Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again," the company said in a statement. Two hours later, the company said, "Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee's last day."
Jail time incoming for this illegal misuse of corporate services and computers.
That is extremely unlikely to happen. If a user cannot sue Twitter for deleting his account, who is going to bother with the ex-employee?
As far as "illegal misuse", this employee was apparrently granted access to manage user accounts. Unless he circumvented security measures to get that access, he didn't break the law. Firing an employee for misuse is certainly reasonable, but Twitter doesn't need to bother if he already left the company.
I anticipate no legal consequences. Is 11 minutes without Twitter even
This is the $64,000 question right here. Twitter has been actively censoring viewpoints they don't like and there is literally no oversight. 1984 memory holes are alive and well at Twitter.
And why do any of you give a rat's ass?
It's a business - not the government. They have no obligation to freedom of speech or any other freedoms.
That's what none of you are getting. If anyone thinks that Twitter, reddit, Slashdot, facebook or whatever has a legal obligation to free speech, you are horribly misinformed.
Re:Who gives a shit? Everyone should... (Score:2)
It's a business - not the government. They have no obligation to freedom of speech or any other freedoms.
They're a business alright, but the CEO has gone on record more than once claiming that they don't apply the rules differently based on political leanings. They're completely free to be as biased as they want to, but they should at least be up front about how they apply different rules to people with different ideologies. If they don't want traditional liberals like myself who criticize conservatives and liberals when they do/say stupid things (i.e all the time), at least don't pretend like we're welcome wh
You are correct, aside from the ad hominem. In this case, however, it was not the business that deleted the account. It was a rouge employee on his last day. Big difference.
You are correct, aside from the ad hominem. In this case, however, it was not the business that deleted the account. It was a rouge employee on his last day. Big difference.
Does it matter what their skin color is? Or did you mean rogue?
Re:What's wrong with that? (Score:4, Interesting)
It means that some arbitrary process is in place to censor any point of view. Get the wrong censor, and your own pet cause could be next. It's all fun and games until a Scientologist is the censor.
Re:The REAL question is (Score:4)
No, the real question is why they restored it so quickly. I would have loved having a week or two without having to hear about the latest Trump rant on CNN.
I would have loved having a week or two without having to hear about the latest Trump rant on CNN.
Then maybe you should watch less CNN. Do you really think that their non-stop anti-Trump ranting is in any way going to be modified by whether or not he's just tweeted something? If they can go on for a solid day about which shoes his wife wears on the way to get on an airplane, your hopes for them shutting up their one-note editorial focus for a week or two because of ANY change in communication method by Trump is just a silly fantasy.
Trump's tweets are the only reason I have Twitter installed. They're a national embarrassment, incredibly reckless, and I wish they'd stop. I REALLY wish they'd stop. But, since they won't, I make the most of them. They're a window into the confusing mind of a very powerful man. We always know exactly what he's thinking. And, for better or worse, so does anyone else. In the sense that he's accurately reflecting his thoughts, he's more honest there than anywhere else. Even when his tweets are wildly inaccura
Re: (Score:3)
Loads. I hear about it from their friends on Twitter all the time. Never seen one get restore this fast though. Usually its weeks, or the user just gives up and creates a new account.
Arguably in this case, the account in question has in fact violated twitter's TOS repeatedly. Its been making death threats and bullying other twitter users even today after restoration. If it was anybody BUT the POTUS it would have been shut off long ago.
Cloud yeah (Score:5, Insightful)
Where your data can get deleted by a click of a button by a disgruntled employee and even the fucking president of the United States can't be spared nor can his data be restored in less than 11 minutes.
Imagine if you weren't the president, would they even care?
But there is always going to be someone else who has full access to your information when your information is in the cloud, just like your company's IT department can get in to every folder on every server in the company, just as the custodian typically has the keys to every door in the company.
Nothing gets deleted in the true sense. It's flagged to be hidden. If you're one of the many agencies or advertisers with API access to twitter, FB, Google, Apple accounts, you'll see everything ever posted even if the account holder cannot.
Uhh it is fucking Twitter and it is NOT YOUR DATA. You use their service and agree to their terms and conditions. And being president does not give him anymore fucking authority on Twitter than you or I. Hell, if Twitter deactivated POTUS and Trump's personal account and decided they don't want the likes of him on their service that is their choice.
The market may decide to respond with new alternatives to Twitter because of the censorship and that is the risk Twitter will take.
Where your data can get deleted by a click of a button by a disgruntled employee and even the fucking president of the United States can't be spared nor can his data be restored in less than 11 minutes.
. . . and just how much do you pay for your Twitter account . . . ? It's just like the rest of life: you get what you pay for.
Imagine if you weren't the president, would they even care?
Obviously, they don't even really care if you are president . . . otherwise, his account would not have been deactivated in the first place.
Restored in 11 minutes no less. Anecdotally, it usually takes weeks. Try that trick if you aren't POTUS.
Particularly if your profile is full of name-calling and threats like his is. Good luck.
The question is, when we place all of our free speech eggs into the corporate basket... should we care? Or should we rather say, "Good! This is why you don't let Facebook/Twitter/Youtube be the sole carriers of your voice and online identity."
I, for one, think the latter reaction is more appropriate. Some are reacting like there was some "right" violated. Not at all. Company hits delete button. Because they can. Sure, this was a rogue employee, but if Twitter itself did it, the masses would be crying
Like Star Wars: Rouge One? With the old blue-red "3D" glasses, except the blue one is blocked.
Try searching for "you're hired" today on Twitter and you'll see there are enough job vacancies to accommodate people who like and those who dislike the disgraced 45th president of the USA.
Monopoly (Score:2)
Your free speech rights do not include a right to use the medium of your choice. The First Amendment does not grant you right to trespass on someone's property to exercise that right, for example.
You do not have a fundamental, Constitutional right to use Twitter as your medium of choice for free speech.
Then why does a ma and pa bakery have to oblige a gay couple?
Re: (Score:3)
Anyone can set up another twitter clone. Heck, a quick search shows several clones so they're not a monopoly.
There is no law that says they have to let you speak. The Republicans fixed that back in the 80's by removing the Fairness Doctrine and again in 2004 or so by refusing to consider reinstating it. Punishment to a company/corporation is by folks going to alternate twitter sites or just not using it.
Re:Monopoly (Score:4, Insightful)
As a note, the reason for the Fairness Doctrine being removed was Cable News like CNN. The Fairness Doctrine was intended to make sure everyone had a voice on the big three channels. With Cable, people aren't locked in to ABC, NBC, or CBS. You can get news from CNN or any other company that can get a cable presence. Then with the 'net, there are even more options with FoxNews and lots and lots of other sites like BBC and Al Jazeera.
The problem with this though is folks start to gravitate to their bubbles. Don't like hearing a Conservative or Liberal spin on the news? There are sites that cater just to your ideology. You don't hear other viewpoints and worse, the viewpoints you do hear are much stronger. And even worse are News Aggregators like the ones on devices (phones and tablets) and like Facebook where they're weighing what you click on and configuring your feed to give you more of what you indicate you like enough to read. Without a conscious effort to go to alternate sites, you get into a feedback loop.
Over the years I've found myself getting into that loop and having to work at broadening my news to include sites outside my ideology. The bad part are the aggregation sites aren't good at providing just news. I'll go to different sites and then have the "For You" sites include opinions that can be quite offensive, to the point that I have to block them from my views.
1. That's not how free speech rights work. You are protected from the GOVERNMENT preventing you from speaking. This is a private company. They can censor anything they like (including the president, although they might have to retain his tweets, because of legal reasons).
2. I'd really like to understand your logic for how a service that depends on other mediums for transmission could possibly be a "common-carrier". They don't provide service. They aren't a telephone company. They aren't a wireless c
Twitter CSR doesn't need manager approval (Score:5, Insightful)
What we've discovered is that Twitter CSRs can whack any account whenever they want, for whatever reason they want. They have no real oversight whatsoever, so when this juvy decided to do something they just did it and left the building.
Besides being an asshole move, it shows a distinct lack of internal controls.
Not surprised by this happy go lucky company... (Score:1)
Twitter was a company that was born by accident. The technology was a side project that took off on its own. The four founders were more interested in playing musical chair with the CEO spot. The revenue model came years after burning through VC funding. One founder pulled a Steve Jobs by quoting Steve Jobs, listening to the music that Steve Jobs liked, dressing up in a Steve Jobs uniform (same clothes, simple style), and staging a Steve Jobs comeback after starting another company. Mark Zuckerburg called T
Foolish employee... (Score:2)
It would have been much more effective if they'd banned the account for violating TOS rather than deleting it.
It would have been a bit more embarrassing for Twitter to handle, and I'm guessing the reason it took only 11 minutes to notice was some notification system that was triggered when a billion hits went to the same dead link. Maybe if the site had been serving up a banned user message, it would have taken longer to notice.
I wasn't talking about it being a more successful action for Twitter, but for the presumably disgruntled employee's attempt at symbolically damaging Trump.
And I assume if you're a disgruntled employee, actually destroying the company on your way out counts as a win, too.
And a Criminal Record in the process. That might restrict their ability to work in some industries.
Maybe they should've left it down for longer (Score:3)
His approval rating would probably rise if they did.
I neither voted for the guy, nor am I a "nevertrumper"; I think he's unfairly maligned much of the time (sometimes he deserves it too), but a lot of his tweets are ridiculous.
Re: (Score:3)
>It would be tough for it to drop.
Nicolae Ceausescu had double-digit approval ratings when he was executed (And oddly enough, today about half the rural population and a third of the urban population of Romania would vote for him if he weren't busy being dead).
The leader always has some support, if only because there are selfish and immoral people prospering under the regime.
The Amazing Part (Score:2)
They probably have a bot that continiously polls high profile accounts for continued availability and a convinient reactivate button on SRE dashboard?
The Resistance Strikes Again! (Score:2)
Obviously it was their last day (Score:2)
our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee's last day
Was it the employee's last day before they deleted Trump's account?
Twitter should retaliate by naming the person (Score:2)
They got lucky that the person was smart enough to not delete the account. There are plenty of political radicals in SV that would have not been so rational. Since the threat of firing was already gone, the only way Twitter can punish them now is to publicly name the person who did this. That is also a good way to make it clear to other employees that if they follow in this person's footsteps, Twitter will not hesitate to nuke them in defense of its interests and users.
Like it or not, Trump is not just some
take out the trash (Score:2)
> the president's personal account kicked back the error message "does not exist."
Cannot help but think: "...and nothing of value was lost."
Is rather be like the "intolerant" antifa than what they stand against.
The Nazis hate black people, brown people, Jews, Muslims, gay people, transsexuals, women, foreigners and so on.
Antifa hate the Nazis.
Those are not equivalent.
Re:Are all the editors on Slashdot liberal SJW's? (Score:4, Insightful)
So somehow reporting that someone shut down Trump's twitter account is Trump bashing? It's a simple matter of fact.
Oh that's right - I forgot. Any facts that you guys don't like are fake news/someone's agenda/whatever so you don't have to face them.
Let me tell you something, my friend. Reality doesn't give two shits what you think about it.
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah, this. It's probably the most famous Twitter account, which happens to be a technology firm, so News for Nerds kind of qualifies. I don't think TFS is very biased either, it's quite factual. The only thing it fails to mention is if said rogue employee will be charged, but I'd be amazed if they aren't...