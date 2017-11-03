Malware Developer Who Used Spam Botnet To Pay For College Gets No Prison Time (bleepingcomputer.com) 23
An anonymous reader writes: The operator of a 77,000-strong spam botnet was sentenced to two years probation and no prison time after admitting his crime and completely reforming his life. The former botnet operator is now working for a cybersecurity company, and admitted his actions as soon as the FBI knocked on his door back in 2013. The botnet operator, a 29-year-old from Santa Clara, California, says he was tricked by fellow co-schemers who told him they were not doing anything wrong by infecting computers with malware because they were not accessing private information such as banking or financial records. Furthermore, the botnet operator escaped prison time because he used all the money he earned in getting a college degree at Cal Poly instead of using it on a lavish lifestyle or drugs. This case is similar to the one that MalwareTech (aka Marcus Hutchins) now faces in the U.S. for his role in developing the Kronos trojan, but also after turning his life around and working as a cybersecurity researcher for years.
But hey, it's only a valuable college degree that helped him get a cybersecurity job.
Not like he's gonna live high on the hog off a job like that. He might as well be working at a gas station!
I think to pay my student loans, I'm gonna sell meth...
There was a high school chem teacher in NM that tried that to pay for his chemo treatments. It didn't end well for him but made a helluva story.
... says he was tricked by fellow co-schemers who told him they were not doing anything wrong by infecting computers with malware because they were not accessing private information such as banking or financial records.
I might have believed that claim 30 or so years ago. However, anyone having anything at all even remotely to do with technology would have to be living under a rock in order to not understand that infecting computers that you do not own is considered a serious crime.
That would be like claiming that you thought it was OK to drive yourself home after 6 drinks because you were careful not hit any parked cars or pedestrians and you made it home.
I would call that wilful ignorance.
I was originally going to say that this whole thing sounds like a case of #4 from "The Six Dumbest Ideas in Computer Security" [ranum.com]. Then I reconsidered because it seemed like he had "good" intentions. However, I cannot imagine who would hire this guy after the claim that he made that he did not know what he was doing was wrong. Definitely sounds like a case of #4.
Anyone can be charged with violating some law. Even if it's just a scare tactic to get a plea and there's no chance of a conviction.
I might have believed that claim 30 or so years ago
Well, seeing as law enforcement and the judicial system still operate like it's 30 years ago, it makes sense.
Crime is OK if you use the proceeds for education. This seems like a bad precedent to set, especially with computer crime. It's not like we don't already have bunches of script kiddies imagining they're fighting a just cause while committing computer crimes.
So many talented but ethically-challenged kids out there can look at this and say, "Well, if I don't get caught I'm rich and if I do I get probation. Yay, free tuition!"
My local university apparently has a lot of prostitutes, but that's mainly an option for reasonably attractive straight girls and gay men... or those willing to fake it, I suppose.
As a straight male, I did manual labour from age 16 to save up for university. Maybe crime would have been a better option, but unfortunately I was raised with ethics and morals.
50k in Silicon Valley will get you a brand new Maytag box in one of the premium alleys. No recycle-bin scrounging for this guy's palace! And prime real-estate next to a restaurant dumpster.
Just garnish some of his earnings
