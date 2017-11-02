Department of Justice Considers Blocking AT&T Deal For Time Warner (reuters.com) 5
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: AT&T and the U.S. Department of Justice are discussing conditions the No. 2 wireless carrier needs to meet in order for its acquisition of Time Warner Inc to win government approval. The $85.4 billion deal, hatched last October, is opposed by some consumer groups and TV companies on the grounds that it would give the wireless company too much power over the media it would carry on its own network. Donald Trump, who has accused media companies like Time Warner's CNN of being unfair to him, criticized the deal on the campaign trail last year and vowed that as president his Justice Department would block it. The proposed deal represents an early challenge for the Justice Department's new antitrust chief, Makan Delrahim, a Trump appointee who was confirmed by Congress in late September. Delrahim may be looking to ramp up pressure on AT&T. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Justice Department was laying the groundwork for a potential lawsuit aimed at stopping the deal if settlement talks did not work out.
Insane that these kinds of deals (this one and T-mobile/Sprint) are even starters.
WTF Market is 4 networks, who would consider allowing 2 to merge? Thank dog for clueful Japanese bankers.
#2 cable broadband company wants to buy #2 wireless data company? Shouldn't that draw laughter from regulators? Don't care why, any no is good.
especially after all CNN has done to advance the notion of biased news reporting,
allowing the administration to deflect all negative reporting as fake news® .
yes citizen, we care about you that is why we consider with great deliberation... then meh, you get escrewed